Rudy Gobert went out of his way to touch reporters’ recorders. He reportedly went out of his way to touch teammates and their belongings.
Then, he tested positive for coronavirus.
As a result, the NBA suspended its season. Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive for coronavirus and appeared to take a thinly veiled shot at Gobert.
Gobert:
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Gobert won’t instantly quell all the resentment toward him. But he responded the best-possible way in this moment:
He apologized. He didn’t make excuses. He pledged to be better. He guided others not to follow his initial example.
Gobert was absolutely wrong for his recklessness. He made himself more likely to contract coronavirus then put others at risk. The criticism he’s facing is absolutely deserved.
But there also ought to be room for Gobert to redeem himself. This message suggests he’s on the right track.