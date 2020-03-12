Report: Pacers and Rockets were also against playing without fans

But continuing to play in front of fans? That irresponsible idea was pinned solely on the Knicks.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
ESPN Sources: Besides the Knicks, two other teams on the Board of Governors call Wednesday expressed reservations on eliminating fans from games without first receiving a formal governmental mandate to do so: Houston and Indiana. https://t.co/ikwsRQ7Agq
The Rockets did favor a 3-4 weeks pause that would allow the NBA to play into the summer, sources said. They were less enthusiastic about the idea of playing games in the short-term without fans. https://t.co/RY3SKtfTM3
Wojnarowski’s follow-up tweet reads like he got a message after the first tweet. I’m usually reluctant to trust that spin from Houston.
But Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was already on record with this stance:
Fertitta on CNBC last Friday:
I don’t think you ever want to play games in front of no audiences. If it ever got so bad – and this is just my opinion – I would hope that we would just suspend for a week or two weeks or whatever. But you don’t want to play games with no fans. That’s never going to work.
Maybe the Pacers have a similar explanation. Maybe even the Knicks do, too. Or perhaps there were other teams that haven’t come up for public shaming but also wanted to continue playing games in front of fans.
Remain skeptical of this stuff. The coronavirus hasn’t stopped business as usual: NBA insiders – under the cloak of anonymity, accurately or not – slinging mud at each other.
Report: Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus, Jazz note Rudy Gobert’s carelessness
That was a big warning signing about how far this might have spread within the league. Now, Gobert’s Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell, has also tested positive for coronavirus.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.
As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.
The good news: Otherwise-healthy young people like Gobert and Mitchell have generally survived the coronavirus without serious issues.
The concern is the virus spreading, especially to more at-risk populations. Containing the virus through measures like self-isolation is the key to protecting those people.
Even when people take general precautions, it’s still hard enough to stop the spread of coronavirus – especially in a contact sport like basketball. When people go out of their way to touch others…
How strong is the Jazz’s resentment toward Gobert? That it’s leaking publicly is a big indicator. Minor dismay, especially as Gobert still deals with his own positive test, would be kept private. This has obviously risen to a higher level of animosity.
Three Things to Know: The strangest day in NBA history
1) The strangest day in NBA history ends with NBA suspending play indefinitely. For much of Wednesday, NBA owners and the league office were debating how to keep the games on track as the spread of the novel coronavirus grew in the United States. There were discussions of playing in mostly empty arenas without fans — that’s the way most owners seemed to lean, except James Dolan and a couple of others who reportedly wanted business as usual — while discussions of moving games to new locations and even hitting the pause button on the season were thrown out there.
A player testing positive was always the league’s worst-case scenario. It changed everything.
At that point the league did the only thing it could: It suspended play.
“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”
“This isn’t about basketball…” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said later in a press conference. “This is a pandemic, a global pandemic, where people’s lives are at stake, and I’m a lot more worried about my kids, and my mom who’s 82 years old, and talking to her and telling her to stay in the house, than I am about when we play our next game.”
Now we all wait. There are a lot of questions currently without answers. We now know Donovan Mitchell tested positive, but does any other player in the league have the virus? Will play restart this season? If so, when? Will the season be pushed back into the summer? Will the season be shortened? Could the league just go straight to the playoffs in mid-April? Will fans be allowed to gather in large numbers when the league does return, or will the league play in empty arenas just to get games back up on television? How will this impact team revenues, and by extension the salary cap for next season?
All of those questions are tied to things bigger than the league, they are intertwined with the spread of the virus through the United States, which is expected to get worse before it gets better. The lack of testing from the outset — combined with bury your head in the sand leadership from some in power — has given us all an incomplete picture of how widespread the disease is in our nation. Nobody knows exactly what we are dealing with, which makes it even harder to predict what is next.
What matters most is the health of the players, fans, and everyone around the NBA. Gobert is said to be doing well, and that is to be expected — the young and healthy largely fall in the 80 percent of people who get a mild form of the disease. The goal is to stop community spread, to flatten the curve with the disease. The goal is to keep Gobert or another player from passing the virus on to a kid they took a picture with at a game, and that young boy or girl goes and sees his grandmother two days later, and suddenly the virus finds its way to someone far more vulnerable to it.
It will be, at the least, weeks before the NBA resumes play. Right now, teams that played against Gobert and the Jazz are in self-quarantine for that long.
The NBA got it right in shutting everything down.
Now comes the hard part of waiting while team owners, the league, the players union and everyone else gets involved in figuring out what happens next. This is uncharted territory.
2) Rick Carlisle reacted to the suspension news like a competitor. Dallas headed into the final few weeks of the season looking to improve their playoff positioning. As the standings look at the time of the suspension of play, Dallas would get the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Understandably, they would like to move up a spot or two and get Denver or Houston or anyone else instead.
So what was Carlise’s reaction when he heard play would be suspended after Wednesday night?
Rick Carlisle’s immediate reaction to learning the season was suspended: “My thoughts were we need to win this f—ing game.”
They did — knocking off Denver behind an improbable career night from Boban Marjanovic, who had 31 points and 17 rebounds. For once, Carlisle didn’t have to worry about keeping him fresh for the next game, so he just unleashed Boban in all his glory.
As a Boban stan, I am saddened more people will not notice his big night.
3) Wednesday night may have been the end of Vince Carter‘s career, and he understands that. Vince Carter played his 22nd NBA season in Atlanta this year, mentoring young stars such as Trae Young and John Collins, and knocking down some shots.
With full knowledge that the season was going to be suspended and this could be the final game of his career, Carter entered Wednesday night’s game against the Knicks in overtime and promptly knocked down a three.
Postgame Carter spoke to the media for nearly 20 minutes, with everyone understanding this could be his farewell to the sport (if the league goes straight to the playoffs when it returns he will not play again).
Thank you, Vince Carter, for 22 seasons of bringing us the joy of the game.
Per Dan Woike, via mass text: "The suspension is indefinite, but from what I was told by a league official earlier this week, a player testing positive would mean everything goes on pause (at minimum) for a month."
The regular season was originally scheduled to end in just over a month. So, this throws the entire schedule into disarray. The league reportedly expects to resume the season with a truncated schedule. But this is also the same league that – as of yesterday – expected to continue games, just without fans in attendance. There are so many variables.
The NBA’s most-affected team will determine so much of this. (Unless the season resumes with the playoffs. In that case, it’d be the league’s most-affected postseason team.)
Recent Jazz opponents – Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons, Raptors – are self-quarantining. In Toronto’s case, that’s for at least 14 days.
Several teams were willing to put the games on hiatus, but the rest wanted to move toward eliminating fans from arenas to continue playing games, sources tell ESPN. One team wanted to keep status quo until a governmental/public mandate dictated change: The New York Knicks.