PBT Podcast: NBA suspends season due to coronavirus, now what happens?

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT
The NBA has hit pause on its season after Utah’s Rudy Gobert — and later, teammate Donovan Mitchell — tested positive for coronavirus.

Now what happens? Is the season shortened, do they go straight to the playoffs, or does the league still try to play out the full 82 games and just push everything back?

What could this mean for the draft, Summer League, and the Olympics? What will the reduction in income to the league mean to the salary cap?

Kurt Helin and Keith Smith from NBC Sports talk about what they know in relation to the stopped games, and a lot about how nobody really knows what happens in this uncharted territory. They also answer a couple of listener questions, including one about what Giannis Antetokounmpo might do this summer and how that impacts every other team

Rudy Gobert fearful, anxious, embarrassed, apologetic after coronavirus diagnosis

Jazz center Rudy Gobert
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT
Rudy Gobert went out of his way to touch reporters’ recorders. He reportedly went out of his way to touch teammates and their belongings.

Then, he tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, the NBA suspended its season. Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive for coronavirus and appeared to take a thinly veiled shot at Gobert.

Gobert:

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

Gobert won’t instantly quell all the resentment toward him. But he responded the best-possible way in this moment:

He apologized. He didn’t make excuses. He pledged to be better. He guided others not to follow his initial example.

Gobert was absolutely wrong for his recklessness. He made himself more likely to contract coronavirus then put others at risk. The criticism he’s facing is absolutely deserved.

But there also ought to be room for Gobert to redeem himself. This message suggests he’s on the right track.

Donovan Mitchell after coronavirus diagnosis: People ‘need to behave responsibly’

Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus. So, Jazz players grumbled about Rudy Gobert – who also tested positive for coronavirus – being careless in the locker room by touching people and their belongings. We’d already seen Gobert’s recklessness with the media.

In a message of gratitude, Mitchell left room for interpretation.

Mitchell:

Mitchell’s caption contains no direct mention of Gobert, a teammate also suffering from illness. But it’s impossible to overlook Mitchell saying people “need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”

Fair or not, that seems directed at Gobert.

Either way, it’s a good message for all of us.

Six lasting scenes from the night coronavirus overtook the NBA

NBA cancels games due to coronavirus
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
The NBA became linked with the coronavirus last night, changing the league in not-yet-knowable ways. Here are six scenes that capture the shock, confusion, chaos and sadness of yesterday.

Rudy Gobert touching recorders

Jazz center Rudy Gobert – who later became the first NBA player known to test positive for coronavirus – went of his way to touch reporters’ recorders Monday.

Yesterday, video of that incident emerged.

Dave Fox of CUTV:

A Utah Department of Health spokesperson called that “low-risk exposure,” according to Ben Anderson of KSL. But – since Donovan Mitchell‘s positive test for coronavirus – Jazz teammates have complained about Gobert’s carelessness. There was clearly a pattern here with Gobert, and knowing what we do now, it’s surreal to watch.

Thunder doctor running onto court

Gobert tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the Jazz were set to play the Thunder in Oklahoma City last night. That led to Thunder lead doctor Donnie Strack running onto the court to alert officials just prior to tip-off, which you can see in the background of this video:

Thunder public-address announcer announcing postponement

Of course, Gobert’s diagnosis led to the Jazz-Thunder game being postponed. But everything was happening so quickly and amid so much uncertainty, Oklahoma City public-address announcer Mario Nanni – who’s so good as a speaker, he has literally made a living from it – was stumbling over his words in the announcement:

Definitely had a Chip Diller “Remain calm” vibe with the multiple declarations that everyone is safe.

Mark Cuban learning the NBA had suspended its season

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was watching his team play the Nuggets when the NBA suspended its season. He was DEMONSTRABLY shocked:

Girl crying in Sacramento

The NBA’s initial plan was to suspended games after yesterday’s contest finished. But Kings-Pelicans in Sacramento – which hadn’t yet tipped off – also got postponed. That left one young fan in tears:

Vince Carter embracing several Knicks, who recently played Gobert and the Jazz

With the Hawks and Knicks finishing their game after the season-suspension announcement, Vince Carter checked in for what might be the end of his NBA career. He made a 3-pointer then embraced several players on both teams:

The Knicks – who recently played Gobert and the Jazz – have since been told to self-quarantine.

I know it’s silly to be overly concerned about a few daps, considering these players just spent a full game exchanging far more contact. This might have been a meaningful moment for Carter as he nears (reached?) retirement. I want to focus on his great career.

But watching those players, I couldn’t stop thinking about the spread of coronavirus.

Which is why yesterday will go down as one of the most notable days in NBA history.

A league ostensibly about basketball has become a league about the coronavirus.

Report: Pacers and Rockets were also against playing without fans

Rockets-Pacers
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
The Knicks were singled out as the NBA team that – as of yesterday – wanted to continue playing games with fans present amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The league was headed toward playing without fans in attendance. Then, the NBA suspended its season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

But continuing to play in front of fans? That irresponsible idea was pinned solely on the Knicks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Wojnarowski’s follow-up tweet reads like he got a message after the first tweet. I’m usually reluctant to trust that spin from Houston.

But Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was already on record with this stance:

Fertitta on CNBC last Friday:

I don’t think you ever want to play games in front of no audiences. If it ever got so bad – and this is just my opinion – I would hope that we would just suspend for a week or two weeks or whatever. But you don’t want to play games with no fans. That’s never going to work.

Maybe the Pacers have a similar explanation. Maybe even the Knicks do, too. Or perhaps there were other teams that haven’t come up for public shaming but also wanted to continue playing games in front of fans.

Remain skeptical of this stuff. The coronavirus hasn’t stopped business as usual: NBA insiders – under the cloak of anonymity, accurately or not – slinging mud at each other.