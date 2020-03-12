Report: NBA lays out guidelines to teams for this week: No practices, stay home

When the NBA suddenly suspended play Wednesday night, officials from teams bombarded the league office looking for guidance: Could the teams practice? What were players supposed to do with the time off? Could players fly back to wherever their home was for a few days?
The league’s response was, “give us a chance, this is all new to us, too.”
Thursday the league issued guidance for teams through the weekend, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Teams can do individual one-on-one workouts with players, but multiple players are not supposed to be in the practice facilities at the same time.
This keeps players close to the team facilities and in touch with the medical staff, but does not let a team try to gain an advantage with some extra practice. It encourages social distancing.
This just goes through the weekend. If the league is going to suspend play for 30 days and reassess, there will need to be regulations for the rest of that time, although those rules could evolve over time depending on if it feels like after the 30 days the league may resume play. There are just a lot of unknowns out there.
Courtney Kirkland refereed the Jazz’s loss to the Raptors on Monday. Then, a player from that game – Utah center Rudy Gobert – tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday. The NBA quickly suspended its season, effective following Wednesday’s games. The announcement came before the Kings and Pelicans tipped off in Sacramento for a game scheduled to be reffed by… Courtney Kirkland.
It didn’t take a genius to see the Kings-Pelicans game should at least be postponed. It was eventually canceled.
Yet, the Kings apparently had another idea.
James Ham of NBC Sports California:
According to a league source, NBC Sports California learned that the Kings intended to play the game, but the Pelicans weren’t comfortable with referee Courtney Kirkland calling the game.
People have been busy painting certain other teams – Knicks, Pacers and Rockets – as the most irresponsible during this coronavirus outbreak.
The Kings seemingly entered themselves into the race.
It stinks to lose a home game, especially with everyone already in place. The financial considerations were significant.
But it so clearly wasn’t worth playing.
Don’t blame only the Kings, though. The NBA was ready to let this game happen. Good thing New Orleans expressed enough objection, giving the league time to come to its senses.
It’s going to be a month without basketball.
At the same time the NCAA opted to cancel March Madness, the NBA owners, in a conference call with Commissioner Adam Silver, have decided to keep the NBA suspended for 30 days, then re-assess the situation. That is according to multiple reports.
The NBA’s decision in a month will be based on not only the health of the players and team personnel at that time, but also where we are as a nation in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. Most experts expect the situation to get worse — especially as testing for the virus becomes more accessible and we get a better sense of where things stand — before it gets better. Where the nation will be on that curve in 30 days is impossible to say.
The 30-day break has the NBA restarting just days before the playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 18. Even before the announcement of the NBA season being postponed, some NBA owners had pushed for this option — shut the league down until the playoffs begin, and go with the standings as they are today.
Would the league move forward with the playoffs in mostly-empty buildings without fans, only televising the games, or will the league wait for the ban on mass gatherings to be lifted in most areas of the nation? That’s a question the league and ownership — in talks with the league’s broadcast partners — need to discuss.
The NBA was debating how to proceed in general when the news of Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19 came through and the league decided to postpone all games starting today. Since then, testing showed that Gobert’s Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive as well.
How long the league is out will have financial ramifications as well. It will hit the bottom lines of owners not getting gate revenue for a month, and eventually, that will trickle down NBA players as this loss of “basketball-related income” is bound to lower the salary cap (a second financial hit this year after the loss of revenue from China following the Daryl Morey Tweet).
Rudy Gobert went out of his way to touch reporters’ recorders. He reportedly went out of his way to touch teammates and their belongings.
Then, he tested positive for coronavirus.
As a result, the NBA suspended its season. Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell later tested positive for coronavirus and appeared to take a thinly veiled shot at Gobert.
Gobert:
Gobert won’t instantly quell all the resentment toward him. But he responded the best-possible way in this moment:
He apologized. He didn’t make excuses. He pledged to be better. He guided others not to follow his initial example.
Gobert was absolutely wrong for his recklessness. He made himself more likely to contract coronavirus then put others at risk. The criticism he’s facing is absolutely deserved.
But there also ought to be room for Gobert to redeem himself. This message suggests he’s on the right track.
Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus. So, Jazz players grumbled about Rudy Gobert – who also tested positive for coronavirus – being careless in the locker room by touching people and their belongings. We’d already seen Gobert’s recklessness with the media.
In a message of gratitude, Mitchell left room for interpretation.
Mitchell:
Mitchell’s caption contains no direct mention of Gobert, a teammate also suffering from illness. But it’s impossible to overlook Mitchell saying people “need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”
Fair or not, that seems directed at Gobert.
Either way, it’s a good message for all of us.