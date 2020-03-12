Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.
THE PLAYER WHO WANTONLY DEFIED THE NBA’S MEASURES FOR CURBING CORONAVIRUS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.
That was a big warning signing about how far this might have spread within the league. Now, Gobert’s Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell, has also tested positive for coronavirus.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mitchell and Gobert were the only members of the franchise to test positive for the virus:
Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative.
Jazz release:
As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.
The good news: Otherwise-healthy young people like Gobert and Mitchell have generally survived the coronavirus without serious issues.
The concern is the virus spreading, especially to more at-risk populations. Containing the virus through measures like self-isolation is the key to protecting those people.
Late last night, ESPN showed Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson – who had been quarantined in the visitors’ locker room in Oklahoma City – wandering toward the court. When they saw the camera, Mitchell and Clarkson turned back.
Mitchell eventually left the arena on a team bus. Royce Young of ESPN:
The Jazz team buses just pulled out leaving the arena. Might be hard to see, but Donovan Mitchell was waving. pic.twitter.com/zlz3e32GIM
Who else was on that bus?
Even when people take general precautions, it’s still hard enough to stop the spread of coronavirus – especially in a contact sport like basketball. When people go out of their way to touch others…
How strong is the Jazz’s resentment toward Gobert? That it’s leaking publicly is a big indicator. Minor dismay, especially as Gobert still deals with his own positive test, would be kept private. This has obviously risen to a higher level of animosity.