Mitchell’s caption contains no direct mention of Gobert, a teammate also suffering from illness. But it’s impossible to overlook Mitchell saying people “need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”
Fair or not, that seems directed at Gobert.
Either way, it’s a good message for all of us.
Now what happens? Is the season shortened, do they go straight to the playoffs, or does the league still try to play out the full 82 games and just push everything back?
What could this mean for the draft, Summer League, and the Olympics? What will the reduction in income to the league mean to the salary cap?
Gobert tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the Jazz were set to play the Thunder in Oklahoma City last night. That led to Thunder lead doctor Donnie Strack running onto the court to alert officials just prior to tip-off, which you can see in the background of this video:
Of course, Gobert’s diagnosis led to the Jazz-Thunder game being postponed. But everything was happening so quickly and amid so much uncertainty, Oklahoma City public-address announcer Mario Nanni – who’s so good as a speaker, he has literally made a living from it – was stumbling over his words in the announcement:
Vince Carter embracing several Knicks, who recently played Gobert and the Jazz
With the Hawks and Knicks finishing their game after the season-suspension announcement, Vince Carter checked in for what might be the end of his NBA career. He made a 3-pointer then embraced several players on both teams:
I know it’s silly to be overly concerned about a few daps, considering these players just spent a full game exchanging far more contact. This might have been a meaningful moment for Carter as he nears (reached?) retirement. I want to focus on his great career.
But watching those players, I couldn’t stop thinking about the spread of coronavirus.
Which is why yesterday will go down as one of the most notable days in NBA history.
A league ostensibly about basketball has become a league about the coronavirus.
Report: Pacers and Rockets were also against playing without fans
But continuing to play in front of fans? That irresponsible idea was pinned solely on the Knicks.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
ESPN Sources: Besides the Knicks, two other teams on the Board of Governors call Wednesday expressed reservations on eliminating fans from games without first receiving a formal governmental mandate to do so: Houston and Indiana. https://t.co/ikwsRQ7Agq
The Rockets did favor a 3-4 weeks pause that would allow the NBA to play into the summer, sources said. They were less enthusiastic about the idea of playing games in the short-term without fans. https://t.co/RY3SKtfTM3
Wojnarowski’s follow-up tweet reads like he got a message after the first tweet. I’m usually reluctant to trust that spin from Houston.
But Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was already on record with this stance:
Fertitta on CNBC last Friday:
I don’t think you ever want to play games in front of no audiences. If it ever got so bad – and this is just my opinion – I would hope that we would just suspend for a week or two weeks or whatever. But you don’t want to play games with no fans. That’s never going to work.
Maybe the Pacers have a similar explanation. Maybe even the Knicks do, too. Or perhaps there were other teams that haven’t come up for public shaming but also wanted to continue playing games in front of fans.
Remain skeptical of this stuff. The coronavirus hasn’t stopped business as usual: NBA insiders – under the cloak of anonymity, accurately or not – slinging mud at each other.