Chinese league calls back American players, looking to re-start play

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT
On Feb. 1, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) suspended play due to the coronavirus. That nation has seen more than 80,000 cases and more 3,000 deaths from the disease.

Since then, China seemingly has gotten control of the outbreak, with decreasing numbers of new cases. Manufacturing and other industries have started up again, people are returning to restaurants and coffee houses, and reportedly life is starting to return to normal.

That means the CBA wants to start up again; it has requested players under contract to return to China.

American players have been resistant to the idea of coming back, to put it kindly. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote about this:

The Chinese Basketball Association has told American players to plan to return as early as this weekend and prepare for the league to resume in early April. But it’s not clear if the players will comply…

American players have been informed that they will be required to spend 14 days in quarantine upon return to China, sources told ESPN, although details remain sparse regarding where and how that process would be conducted…

Conversations with players and representatives for around half of the Americans in the league revealed a significant amount of trepidation for how to proceed, with many players flatly stating at the moment that they do not plan on getting on a plane to China anytime in the near future due to safety concerns, at least not without significantly more information in hand.

Sources I spoke with about this topic said it was far more clear cut — players did not want to return. Since they were sent home in February they have not been paid, and now they are being asked to return what they see as a dangerous situation. They note that the U.S. Department of State has not lifted its travel advisory to China. Also, there is a clause in every professional contract that says a player cannot be put in a position that could lead to harm that would be a threat to their livelihood, and they believe this qualifies.

It’s possible this could end up with officials at FIBA having to make a decision.

There are about 40 American players with CBA contracts this season including Jeremy Lin, Lance Stephenson, and Ty Lawson.  Stephenson has been in talks with the Pacers about signing with them, however, that is up in the air (at best) considering the suspension of play in the NBA.

Kevin Love donates $100,000 to help staff at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT
NBA players will get paid during this suspension in play. There is specific language in the CBA that makes sure players still get their checks during certain unforeseen circumstances, and “epidemics” is specifically listed as one such case.

However, the ushers, ticket takers, concessionaires, janitorial staff, and a lot of other hourly workers at arenas around the league will no longer get their hours or checks during this stoppage. It’s not just the NBA games, arenas often host other sporting events — such as NHL games — as well as concerts and other events. Every one of those will be canceled in the short term, leaving thousands of people around the nation with a drastically reduced income.

Kevin Love wants to do his part to help out in Cleveland.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

The Cavaliers are with him.

It’s not only Love and the Cavs. Both Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks have takes steps to set up funds to help arena workers, and other teams are expected to follow suit.

It’s a generous gesture by Love, and a reminder of how big the NBA’s reach is and how many people’s livelihoods are tied to the games. Hopefully, there will be enough people stepping forward to help these workers through this suspension.

And, hopefully, the suspension doesn’t last that long.

Report: NBA lays out guidelines to teams for this week: No practices, stay home

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT
When the NBA suddenly suspended play Wednesday night, officials from teams bombarded the league office looking for guidance: Could the teams practice? What were players supposed to do with the time off? Could players fly back to wherever their home was for a few days?

The league’s response was, “give us a chance, this is all new to us, too.”

Thursday the league issued guidance for teams through the weekend, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Teams can do individual one-on-one workouts with players, but multiple players are not supposed to be in the practice facilities at the same time.

This keeps players close to the team facilities and in touch with the medical staff, but does not let a team try to gain an advantage with some extra practice. It encourages social distancing.

This just goes through the weekend. If the league is going to suspend play for 30 days and reassess, there will need to be regulations for the rest of that time, although those rules could evolve over time depending on if it feels like after the 30 days the league may resume play. There are just a lot of unknowns out there.

Report: Kings intended to play Wednesday after other coronavirus cancellations

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT
Courtney Kirkland refereed the Jazz’s loss to the Raptors on Monday. Then, a player from that game – Utah center Rudy Goberttested positive for coronavirus Wednesday. The NBA quickly suspended its season, effective following Wednesday’s games. The announcement came before the Kings and Pelicans tipped off in Sacramento for a game scheduled to be reffed by… Courtney Kirkland.

It didn’t take a genius to see the Kings-Pelicans game should at least be postponed. It was eventually canceled.

Yet, the Kings apparently had another idea.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

According to a league source, NBC Sports California learned that the Kings intended to play the game, but the Pelicans weren’t comfortable with referee Courtney Kirkland calling the game.

People have been busy painting certain other teams – Knicks, Pacers and Rockets – as the most irresponsible during this coronavirus outbreak.

The Kings seemingly entered themselves into the race.

It stinks to lose a home game, especially with everyone already in place. The financial considerations were significant.

But it so clearly wasn’t worth playing.

Don’t blame only the Kings, though. The NBA was ready to let this game happen. Good thing New Orleans expressed enough objection, giving the league time to come to its senses.

Adam Silver: NBA suspension to last “at least 30 days,” then will reassess situation

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT
It’s going to be a month without basketball.

On the same day the NCAA opted to cancel March Madness, NBA Commissioner Adam Silvers said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” that the suspension of league play will last “at least 30 days” but it’s too early to say anything beyond that.

This follows what other reporters had heard out of the NBA’s conference call with owners earlier in the day.

The NBA’s decision in a month will be based on not only the health of the players and team personnel at that time, but also where we are as a nation in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. Most experts expect the situation to get worse — especially as testing for the virus becomes more accessible and we get a better sense of where things stand — before it gets better. Where the nation will be on that curve in 30 days is impossible to say.

The 30-day break has the NBA restarting just days before the playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 18. Even before the announcement of the NBA season being postponed, some NBA owners had pushed for this option — shut the league down until the playoffs begin, and go with the standings as they are today.

Would the league move forward with the playoffs in mostly-empty buildings without fans, only televising the games, or will the league wait for the ban on mass gatherings to be lifted in most areas of the nation? That’s a question the league and ownership — in talks with the league’s broadcast partners — need to discuss.

Silver said the NBA had been in discussion about how to proceed when the news of Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19 came through and the Silver said he decided to postpone all games starting today. Since then, testing showed that Gobert’s Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive as well.

How long the league is out will have financial ramifications as well. It will hit the bottom lines of owners not getting gate revenue for a month, and eventually, that will trickle down NBA players as this loss of “basketball-related income” is bound to lower the salary cap (a second financial hit this year after the loss of revenue from China following the Daryl Morey Tweet). The impact goes beyond the teams and will hit hard employees at arenas where the games take place, hourly-wage workers who now will not have those hours or income.