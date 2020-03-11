NBA comissioner Adam Silver
Report: NBA nearing call to continue schedule, without fans in attendance

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT
The NBA clearly can’t continue with fans attending games amid the coronavirus outbreak. So, the league has two options:

  • Continuing to play games, but without fans in attendance
  • Implementing a hiatus

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This works until a single person close to a team – player, coach, trainer – tests positive for the coronavirus. The entire team would seemingly have to quarantine. Its recent opponents would seemingly have to quarantine. A hiatus would likely be put in place. The NBA’s reputation would suffer.

Maybe the NBA can avoid that outcome. But it’s a roll of the dice.

Of course, a hiatus would bring its own complications – mainly, when and where to play games when the season resumes. Those rescheduled games might not be at ideal times for attendance and TV viewership. At least games now occur during prime time or other desirable slots.

The coronavirus obviously presents a rapidly changing situation. Conditions and plans could change. But at this point, it’d be surprising if Adam Silver doesn’t announce tomorrow that games will continue without fans in attendance.

Jazz-Thunder postponed in Oklahoma City as coronavirus concerns swirl around Rudy Gobert

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT
Jazz center Rudy Gobert made a mockery of the NBA’s coronavirus guidelines by going out of his way to touch reporters’ recorders and microphones. Then, he came down with an illness.

It’s difficult not to connect the dots from that episode to tonight’s Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City being postponed.

The Thunder’s team doctor came running onto the court and spoke with officials moments before tipoff, according to Royce Young of ESPN:

Thunder public-address announcer Mario Nanni said, “Fans, we have a slight delay. Waiting for league confirmation to start the game.”

In-arena entertainment continued – awkwardly, amid the uncertainty. Eventually, Nanni delivered a different message:

And fans, due to unforeseen circumstances, the game tonight has been postponed. You’re all safe. And take your time in leaving the arena tonight and do so in an orderly fashion. Thank you for coming out tonight. We are all safe. And you can visit OKCThunder.com for updates on upcoming games. Please drive home safely. And goodnight fans.

Was that due to Gobert’s and Emmanuel Mudiay‘s illnesses? Though the Utah players were known to be sick earlier in the day, there were more developments closer to the scheduled start.

The Jazz called Gobert questionable, ruled him out then upgraded his status to questionable:

Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune:

Were the Thunder concerned about Gobert playing? Being around? Is this completely unrelated to coronavirus?

The abrupt cancelation leaves many questions unanswered.

But if related to Gobert’s illness, this is how a plan to continue games quickly turns into a hiatus. In the last week, Gobert has played against the Raptors, Pistons and Celtics.

The game was postponed in Oklahoma City.

Coronavirus concern is spreading much further.

Report: NBA to decide between games without fans in attendance, hiatus

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT
The NBA has been building and building and building and building toward a breaking point amid the coronavirus outbreak. It’s clearly not sustainable to continue playing games with fans in attendance.

A resolution could come tomorrow.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

One way or another, fans aren’t getting into NBA games any time soon. The question is whether the games will occur at all.

Continuing to play is riskier health-wise than a hiatus. Teams travelling exposes everyone involved. Putting games on television requires a significant number of people in the arena, though their proximity to players can be limited.

Continuing to play – with arenas already booked – might also be more financially beneficial to the league. Of course, that’s a major consideration.

The major concern with continuing to play: What if someone close to a team – player, coach, trainer – gets coronavirus? The entire team would have to quarantine. Its recent opponents would seemingly have to quarantine. That’d quickly undermine the entire operation.

A hiatus would bring its own complications, namely when and where to play games when the season resumes. Arenas are booked with other events.

The NBA is going to take a financial hit, regardless. Continuing to play – even without fans in attendance – could minimize the short-term economic damage.

But if it backfires with a player getting coronavirus, that could prompt a hiatus anyway AND expose the league to negative publicity. At least one player would also be sick, which ought to count for something.

This is not an easy call. I don’t envy the people who must decide.

Rudy Gobert touches every reporter’s recorder, out for Jazz-Thunder game (illness)

Jazz center Rudy Gobert
By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT
Update: Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune:

 

 

Amid coronavirus concerns, the NBA has implemented procedures that isolate players from the media. The goal is reportedly keeping players 6-8 feet from the media. So, group interviews have generally been done with the player at a table or podium rather than in a scrum.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert has no respect for these precautions.

Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune:

The Jazz issued this update ahead of their game against the Thunder tonight:

Remember when Enes Kanter showed off eating seven burgers plus fries then missed the Knicks’ next practice due to illness?

This is the coronavirus version of that.

Don’t assume causation. But, man.

Reports: NBA bracing for hundreds of millions in losses, could push back schedule a month

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
The Warriors will host a game against the Nets without fans in the arena. The entire NCAA tournament will be played without fans in attendance.

We’re clearly just getting started in the response to the coronavirus.

It seems inevitable the NBA will take wider measures.

Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In a meeting with the National Basketball Players Association on the coronavirus crisis Wednesday, the NBA and union discussed ways to continue the season without the cancellation or loss of games — while conceding the sport was trending toward a period of time without fans in attendance at arenas, sources told ESPN.

The NBA is exploring solutions to allow them to continue playing and televising games during the coronavirus crisis, even with it increasingly likely that the league will do so in empty arenas, sources said. The NBA is bracing for the losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars across the sport, sources said.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

The NBA has been asking teams to provide its arena schedule through July, which is as clear a sign as any that the notion of putting everything on hold for a while so the authorities can attempt to contain the virus remains in play.

This is an unprecedented situation. Many options are on the table.

A few things to consider:

1. The NBA is a business that exists to make money. There’s no point of playing games that don’t produce revenue, thoughboth short-term and long-term revenue must be considered. Money-losing games now could help the league maintain its status as a reliable – profitable – form of entertainment.

2. A significant number of people are required to put a game on television as we know it. The NBA has already restricted media from locker rooms. Is there a point where allowing TV-crew personnel into the arena isn’t worth the health risks?

3. Delaying the schedule would be complicated. It might be the lesser of evils during this outbreak. If a single person close to an NBA team tests positive for the coronavirus, that could cause a ripple of quarantines that destabilize the league, anyway.

4. Player income is directly tied to revenue. These losses will be felt on both sides – when lost revenue in China is already affecting the bottom line.