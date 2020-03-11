Pelicans-Kings game canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update II: NBA:

The National Basketball Association game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings scheduled for tonight at Golden 1 Center has been canceled. The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution because one of the referees assigned to work in the game also worked a Utah Jazz game earlier this week. Earlier tonight, the NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

“Canceled” — rather than “postponed” — is a surprising word choice.

Update: Pelicans:

Update: Tonight’s game will not be played https://t.co/4kkvf4szyp — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 12, 2020

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

This has everything to do with the Pelicans players. Word spread about official Courtney Kirkland, and it was a tipping point.

“Our guys don’t want to play,” one Pelicans source tells @TheAthleticNBA — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

This was the right call. It shouldn’t have come so close to the scheduled start. But at least the right call was made in the end.

The NBA suspended its season.

Effective tomorrow.

That announcement came with one game scheduled for today that hadn’t yet tipped off – Pelicans at Kings.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

The Kings and Pelicans appear to have an issue here at the Golden 1 Center: Courtney Kirkland, one of the refs on the docket tonight, was part of the crew for Monday night's game between the Jazz and Toronto. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

The Pelicans, I’m told, are pushing hard for this game to not be played. Team officials are on standby. The Kings are already on the court. Tip-off in 5:30 and…no Pelicans. https://t.co/xPhGYGp6qu — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

Sean Cunningham of ABC10:

Just over 2 minutes on the clock and only the Kings are warming up in Sacramento. Pelicans remain In The locker room pic.twitter.com/dDKzmpXjuJ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 12, 2020

This game should not be played tonight. The NBA will already have to deal with rescheduling games, including another originally scheduled for today. What’s one more?

Everyone is better off isolating until a clearer picture of the situation emerges. That’s the whole point of the hiatus.

Playing now would be needlessly risky.