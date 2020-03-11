Pelicans-Kings
Pelicans-Kings game canceled due to coronavirus concerns

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT
Update II: NBA:

The National Basketball Association game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings scheduled for tonight at Golden 1 Center has been canceled.  The game was canceled out of an abundance of caution because one of the referees assigned to work in the game also worked a Utah Jazz game earlier this week.  Earlier tonight, the NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

“Canceled” — rather than “postponed” — is a surprising word choice.

 

Update: Pelicans:

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

This was the right call. It shouldn’t have come so close to the scheduled start. But at least the right call was made in the end.

 

 

The NBA suspended its season.

Effective tomorrow.

That announcement came with one game scheduled for today that hadn’t yet tipped off – Pelicans at Kings.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Sean Cunningham of ABC10:

This game should not be played tonight. The NBA will already have to deal with rescheduling games, including another originally scheduled for today. What’s one more?

Everyone is better off isolating until a clearer picture of the situation emerges. That’s the whole point of the hiatus.

Playing now would be needlessly risky.

Jazz explain coronavirus testing of player (Rudy Gobert)

Jazz center Rudy Gobert
By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT
Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the postponement of Jazz-Thunder in Oklahoma City and the NBA suspending its season.

Jazz release:

This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19.

A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game. When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions.

We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time.

What a scary situation, one made scarier by Gobert’s recklessness.

Hopefully, he’s OK. Hopefully, everyone who interacted with him – directly or indirectly – is OK.

NBA suspends season after Rudy Gobert reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

Jazz center Rudy Gobert
By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT
The NBA reportedly planned to continue playing games – without fans in attendance – amid the coronavirus outbreak.

That was until Jazz center Rudy Gobertwho made a mockery of the NBA’s coronavirus guidelines by going out of his way to touch reporters’ recorders and microphones then came down with an illness before tonight’s postponed Jazz-Thunder game – tested positive for coronavirus.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

NBA release:

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.  The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.  At that time, tonight’s game was canceled.  The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice.  The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony Jones of The Athletic:

Hopefully, everyone in Oklahoma City is OK. What a scary situation there. There are many people – including Utah teammate Emmanuel Mudiay, who also has an illness – facing concerns.

This spreads well beyond the Jazz and Thunder. In the last week, Gobert played against the Raptors, Pistons and Celtics.

How far does this go? It’s an open question, especially with a lack of testing.

That’s why the entire league is going on hiatus.

Jazz-Thunder postponed in Oklahoma City as coronavirus concerns swirl around Rudy Gobert

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT
Jazz center Rudy Gobert made a mockery of the NBA’s coronavirus guidelines by going out of his way to touch reporters’ recorders and microphones. Then, he came down with an illness.

It’s difficult not to connect the dots from that episode to tonight’s Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City being postponed.

The Thunder’s team doctor came running onto the court and spoke with officials moments before tipoff, according to Royce Young of ESPN:

Thunder public-address announcer Mario Nanni said, “Fans, we have a slight delay. Waiting for league confirmation to start the game.”

In-arena entertainment continued – awkwardly, amid the uncertainty. Eventually, Nanni delivered a different message:

And fans, due to unforeseen circumstances, the game tonight has been postponed. You’re all safe. And take your time in leaving the arena tonight and do so in an orderly fashion. Thank you for coming out tonight. We are all safe. And you can visit OKCThunder.com for updates on upcoming games. Please drive home safely. And goodnight fans.

Was that due to Gobert’s and Emmanuel Mudiay‘s illnesses? Though the Utah players were known to be sick earlier in the day, there were more developments closer to the scheduled start.

The Jazz called Gobert questionable, ruled him out then upgraded his status to questionable:

Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune:

Were the Thunder concerned about Gobert playing? Being around? Is this completely unrelated to coronavirus?

The abrupt cancelation leaves many questions unanswered.

But if related to Gobert’s illness, this is how a plan to continue games quickly turns into a hiatus. In the last week, Gobert has played against the Raptors, Pistons and Celtics.

The game was postponed in Oklahoma City.

Coronavirus concern is spreading much further.

Report: NBA nearing call to continue schedule, without fans in attendance

NBA comissioner Adam Silver
By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT
The NBA clearly can’t continue with fans attending games amid the coronavirus outbreak. So, the league has two options:

  • Continuing to play games, but without fans in attendance
  • Implementing a hiatus

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This works until a single person close to a team – player, coach, trainer – tests positive for the coronavirus. The entire team would seemingly have to quarantine. Its recent opponents would seemingly have to quarantine. A hiatus would likely be put in place. The NBA’s reputation would suffer.

Maybe the NBA can avoid that outcome. But it’s a roll of the dice.

Of course, a hiatus would bring its own complications – mainly, when and where to play games when the season resumes. Those rescheduled games might not be at ideal times for attendance and TV viewership. At least games now occur during prime time or other desirable slots.

The coronavirus obviously presents a rapidly changing situation. Conditions and plans could change. But at this point, it’d be surprising if Adam Silver doesn’t announce tomorrow that games will continue without fans in attendance.