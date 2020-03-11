The NBA reportedly planned to continue playing games – without fans in attendance – amid the coronavirus outbreak.
That was until Jazz center Rudy Gobert – who made a mockery of the NBA’s coronavirus guidelines by going out of his way to touch reporters’ recorders and microphones then came down with an illness before tonight’s postponed Jazz-Thunder game – tested positive for coronavirus.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight.
NBA release:
The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tony Jones of The Athletic:
Both teams and lockerrooms are currently quarantined. Nobody has left Chesapeake Arena
Hopefully, everyone in Oklahoma City is OK. What a scary situation there. There are many people – including Utah teammate Emmanuel Mudiay, who also has an illness – facing concerns.
This spreads well beyond the Jazz and Thunder. In the last week, Gobert played against the Raptors, Pistons and Celtics.
How far does this go? It’s an open question, especially with a lack of testing.
That’s why the entire league is going on hiatus.