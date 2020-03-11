NBA discussing moving games to other cities, playing in empty arenas due to Coronavirus

Wednesday, NBA owners are having a conference call with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA staff to discuss how the league should handle protecting players and fans as the number of Coronavirus cases in the United States. Thursday come separate calls with team presidents and general managers.

What the people on those calls are going to hear is a range of options that include potentially moving games, playing in empty arenas, or postponing games altogether, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

…one of the scenarios introduced into the league’s conversation includes moving some games to NBA cities that have yet to suffer outbreaks, league sources told ESPN. If the virus clusters and forces a team out of its city and arena for a period of time, there has been discussion on moving games to the away opponent’s arena if that city hasn’t suffered an outbreak — or even moving games to neutral cities and sites, league sources tell ESPN. The NBA is discussing a number of possibilities — including eliminating fans out from buildings for games or, more drastically, suspending game operations for a period of time — but sources say decisions on those options remain complicated by the fact that there has been such a limited amount of public testing for the coronavirus in the United States. There is no full understanding of how widespread and debilitating the virus could become in the states.

The USA is just now starting to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but we are behind the curve — some experts have said the people that are testing positive now likely got caught the disease a week or two ago. The United States is playing catch up with this.

Individual states are stepping up requests to ban large public events. For example, Ohio governor Mike DeWine requested there be a pause in mass indoor gatherings to watch sporting events, which would impact the Cavaliers. Other states are expected to follow suit.

The NBA has tried to talk to experts and follow local guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on how to handle this situation. So far it has only closed locker rooms to non-essential personnel, and changed how the media interacts with players, but there is a growing sense from team officials that at least some games from the league may be played in empty buildings with no fans. The league also understands the hardship that could be on fans, arena workers and others who depend on game-day revenue.

There are no easy answers.

In the United States, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 27 deaths. Worldwide, more than 112,000 people have tested positive with more than 3,900 deaths attributed to the virus.