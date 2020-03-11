LeBron James, Anthony Davis miss their chances, Nets hold off Lakers 104-102

Associated PressMar 11, 2020, 7:49 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In his second game as Brooklyn’s interim coach, Jacque Vaughn watched his Nets fight and scrap for 47 1/2 minutes to carve out a two-point lead over the powerhouse Lakers..

Then Vaughn had to watch from the sideline while Anthony Davis launched a last-second 3-pointer that would have undone it all.

“It’s like the joy and pain of basketball,” Vaughn said. “I had the perfect sight line. I see it leave, just watching the flight of it. Looked to see if his feet were behind the line, so I said, ’This is a 3-ball. We’re either losing this thing, or we’re going to win this thing.”

Davis missed. The Nets’ coaching change remains a hit.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 28.3 seconds to play, and Brooklyn beat the Lakers 104-102 Tuesday night for its second straight win since Vaughn surprisingly replaced Kenny Atkinson last week.

Caris LeVert added 22 points as Brooklyn opened its four-game California road trip by beating the Western Conference’s top team.

Davis hit four 3-pointers, but that wide-open 3 at the buzzer would have won it for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended. After back-to-back victories over NBA-leading Milwaukee and the powerhouse Clippers last weekend, the Lakers lost at home for the first time since Feb. 6.

LeBron James had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, and he flawlessly set up Davis’ final shot by driving the lane and kicking out to his fellow All-Star.

“A great look, a great opportunity to win the game,” James said. “We just missed it. That’s what the game is about.”

Brooklyn had a 97-88 lead with six minutes to play, but the Lakers ratcheted up their defense and cut it to 100-99 on James’ driving layup with 1:47 left.

Davis scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, and he hit a tying 3-pointer with 42.6 seconds left on a setup from James.

Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native and lifelong Lakers fans who starred at Taft High School in the San Fernando Valley, calmly drilled his mid-range jumper for the Nets’ first field goal in three minutes.

“It feels good because it’s a high-quality opponent on the road for a team that is doing its best right now to continue to find itself,” Dinwiddie said. “Obviously, we’ve gone through injuries and the coaching change as well. There’s been a ton of up and down. And they’re one of the top, what, three teams in the league, right? The championship contenders, Lakers, Clippers and Bucks. So it’s big for a team that learning and going to try to be a champion to add this win.”

James drove the lane for a layup that somehow rimmed out with 9 seconds to play, but the Lakers got the ball back after the scramble. James again drove and dished to Davis — but the All-Star couldn’t connect to secure the Lakers’ 50th win of the season and a triple-double for James.

“A lot of shots are going to be open with (James’) ability to get in the paint and draw a defense,” Davis said. “It’s our responsibility to finish plays.”

After their wildly successful weekend, the Lakers understandably seemed a bit less passionate in their return, particularly on defense. They led 58-56 at halftime despite committing nine turnovers and playing less-than-impressive defense.

NBA discussing moving games to other cities, playing in empty arenas due to Coronavirus

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2020, 2:43 AM EDT
Wednesday, NBA owners will have a conference call with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA staff to discuss how the league should handle protecting players and fans as the number of Coronavirus cases in the United States grows. Thursday comes separate calls with team presidents and general managers on the same topic.

What the people on those calls will hear is a range of options that include potentially moving games, playing in empty arenas, or postponing games altogether, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

…one of the scenarios introduced into the league’s conversation includes moving some games to NBA cities that have yet to suffer outbreaks, league sources told ESPN.

If the virus clusters and forces a team out of its city and arena for a period of time, there has been discussion on moving games to the away opponent’s arena if that city hasn’t suffered an outbreak — or even moving games to neutral cities and sites, league sources tell ESPN.

The NBA is discussing a number of possibilities — including eliminating fans out from buildings for games or, more drastically, suspending game operations for a period of time — but sources say decisions on those options remain complicated by the fact that there has been such a limited amount of public testing for the coronavirus in the United States. There is no full understanding of how widespread and debilitating the virus could become in the states.

The USA is just now starting to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but as a nation are behind the curve — some experts have said the people that are testing positive now likely got caught the disease a week or two ago. The United States is not moving fast enough to keep up with the pace of the virus itself.

Individual states are stepping up requests to ban large public events. For example, Ohio governor Mike DeWine requested there be a pause in mass indoor gatherings to watch sporting events, which would impact the Cavaliers (and the NCAA Tournament). Other states are expected to follow suit.

The NBA has spoken to experts and tried to follow local guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on how to handle this situation. So far it has only closed locker rooms to non-essential personnel and changed how the media interacts with players, but there is a growing sense from team officials that at least some games from the league may be played in empty buildings with no fans. The league also understands the hardship that would fall on arena workers and others who depend on game-day revenue if that were to happen.

There are no easy answers.

In the United States, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 30 deaths. Worldwide, more than 112,000 people have tested positive with more than 3,900 deaths attributed to the virus. The majority of people — an estimated 80 percent — who get the virus suffer only mild symptoms (and may not realize they have it, speeding the spread). The deaths are primarily among vulnerable populations, such as the elderly or people with respiratory issues.

 

Jayson Tatum scores 30, Celtics beat Pacers to clinch playoff spot

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Smart’s leaning bank shot in the final minute gave the Celtics’ the lead after the team blew a 19-point advantage and Boston then held on for a 114-111 victory Tuesday night over the Indiana Pacers to clinch a playoff spot for a sixth consecutive year.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points for Boston while Gordon Hayward added 27 points, 10 boards and five assists in his home state.

Smart put the Celtics ahead for good at 111-109 with 49.7 seconds left by scoring in the lane over Domantis Sabonis, who led Indiana with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Smart made two free throws with seven seconds to go for a three-point edge, and Justin Holiday missed badly on a contested 3-pointer as time expired.

Victor Oladipo finished with a season-high 27 points to power a stunning comeback for the Pacers, who fell into an 85-66 hole late in the third quarter.

T.J. Warren, who finished with 22 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to complete the furious rally and tie the score at 104 with three minutes to play.

Sabonis’ spin move and score on Daniel Theis pushed the Pacers in front 107-104, but the struggling Celtics proved up to the challenge of recovering.

“We probably needed it,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Go down three and find a way to win is probably a good thing for our team in the long run. That was hard. That was a good thing.”

Boston shot 44% from the field and did just enough from 3-point range (13 makes) and the foul line (19 of 22 accuracy) to hold off the Pacers, who shot 50%.

“We have 18 games left after this,” Stevens said. “It’s hard to go to the playoffs. I didn’t know (we clinched). We’re far from a finished product, but we’ve got to start ascending soon, so it was important to go through a night like tonight.”

Boston led 30-22 after the first quarter and 59-50 at halftime. It was 94-80 entering the fourth.

 

Bradley Beal's hot streak continues, scores 40 to lift Wizards past Knicks (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 10, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal got back to his high-scoring ways with 40 points, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Beal overcame a slow start and surpassed the 25-point plateau for the 22nd time in 23 games. His string of 21 such games was snapped Sunday when he scored 23 in a loss to Miami.

The Wizards’ win meant the Heat will have to wait at least one more day to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Miami can do so with a home win Wednesday against Charlotte.

Beal scored 27 in the second half after connecting on five of his first 15 shots against the Knicks.

Shabazz Napier added 21 points for the Wizards.

Bobby Portis led the Knicks with 20 points against his former team, while Julius Randle added 16 before fouling out.

Both teams squandered big leads. The Wizards lost a 14-point lead in the first quarter, and the Knicks blew an 18-point advantage in the third.

The teams are out of the playoff hunt in the East, and it sounded as if there were more Knicks fans than Wizards supporters in the stands.

When it was announced late in the first quarter that a 3-pointer by Frank Ntilikina was overturned by replay review, there were more boos than cheers in the more-than-half-empty arena. Chants of “Let’s go, Knicks!” and “MVP” could be heard as rookie RJ Barrett shot free throws.

Kevin Durant dunks, looks pretty good off the dribble in new video

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
No, Kevin Durant is not going to play a minute for the Brooklyn Nets this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

But that recovery seems to be going pretty sell, according to this video, posted earlier today by Durant’s brother on Instagram.

That’s not a folding chair or a coach that Durant is blowing past, it’s an NBA player. A rookie not known for defense, but still an NBA player.

Durant and Kyrie Irvingout the rest of this season following shoulder surgery — should be healthy and ready to try and push the Nets into title contention next season. Who will coach that team is still up in the air, but it is a team with the star power to compete with anyone in the East.