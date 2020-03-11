Damian Lillard: It’s our final opportunity to make a playoff push

If the Portland Trail Blazers are going to extend their playoff streak to seven years in a row, they’ve got to get every win they can. And getting those wins starts with their defensive effort. Damian Lillard is leading that charge.
Lillard, along with teammate Trevor Ariza and head coach Terry Stotts, talked about the need to stay locked in, especially on defense.
Ariza said one of the keys to the Blazers win on Tuesday night was better on-court communication. The veteran forward went on to say “Every game is a must-win”.
On the importance of playing good defense, Lillard echoed Ariza saying “It’s the only chance we’ve got. This is it. It’s our final opportunity to make a push. We always find a way offensively, but it’s not going to happen if we don’t come with it defensively.”
Stotts said “We’ve got Memphis twice. We’ve got to beat them twice. We need the tie-breaker and we need to catch them. That’s high importance.”
With their victory on Tuesday, combined with the Memphis Grizzlies home loss to the Orlando Magic, Portland closed to within 3.5 games of the eighth spot in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers are now in a virtual tie with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, just ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, as all four teams try to chase down the Grizzlies.
According to Tankathon, Memphis has the NBA’s third-hardest schedule to close the season. Portland and San Antonio check in tied for 22nd, with Sacramento 19th. New Orleans has a major advantage, as they have the league’s easiest closing schedule.
The Grizzlies may still have a healthy lead for the final playoff spot in the West, but the race is far from over.
Three Things to Know: Memphis loss, Portland win tightens race for eight seed in West
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday during the NBA regular season we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.
1) Memphis loss, Portland win tightens race for eight seed in West. There is only one race left in the NBA this season. We know who the top seeds in each conference will be, and in the East we know who the eight teams headed to the postseason will be (although there is some jockeying for seedings still taking place).
What we don’t know is who will be the eighth seed in the West.
Tuesday night, the current eight-seeded Memphis Grizzlies took an early lead but couldn’t hold it against Orlando, ultimately falling 120-115. That opened the door a little for Portland, which beat Phoenix behind 25 points from Damian Lillard, while San Antonio got LaMarcus Aldridge back and beat the Mavericks. Memphis’ loss also helped out New Orleans and Sacramento, who had the night off.
Here are the standings at the bottom of the West and what the playoff picture looks like:
Traditionally a 3.5 game lead with 17 games to play would be seen as nearly insurmountable, but that’s where the remaining schedule comes into play. Let’s break it down for each team:
• Memphis (32-33). The Grizzlies have the eighth seed in hand thanks to a Rookie of the Year season from Ja Morant and the rest of a young core stepping up in a way few expected (maybe less than few). However, the Grizzlies have the toughest remaining schedule in the West, including facing the Bucks once and the Raptors twice. It’s so tough that fivethirtyeight.com’s RAPTOR projects them to go 6-11 the rest of the way. Memphis, however, is getting Justise Winslow and Jaren Jackson Jr. back healthy soon, and they have been pulling off upset wins (the Lakers at the end of last month, for example). If they can win showdowns like the one at Portland on Thursday, and at least split the home-and-home with New Orleans in just more than a week, they will hold on to this spot.
• New Orleans (28-36, three games back in the loss column). With Zion Williamson making the Pelicans must-watch television, this is the team a lot of fans want to see go up against the Lakers in the first round. (You can be sure this is the team television executives are rooting for to get the spot.) If Zion wants to win Rookie of the Year, he has to lead New Orleans past Morant and Memphis (and that may not be enough, but it makes it interesting). What the Pelicans have going for them is the easiest remaining schedule in the NBA — two games against Atlanta, two against Washington, plus a home-and-home against Memphis. It’s that schedule that has fivethirtyeight.com’s RAPTOR projecting them to go 40-42 — meaning a 12-6 record the rest of the way — and with a 60 percent chance of making the playoffs. That’s a lot of things that have to come together, but the Pelicans have been better than their record all season and they are due for a run of good luck and good wins.
• Portland (29-37, four games back in the loss column). Their case for catching Memphis goes like this: We have Damian Lillard, we are about to get Jusuf Nurkic back, and we have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way. Which is a pretty good case to make; fivethirtyeight.com’s RAPTOR projects them to go 9-7 the rest of the way, finishing with 38 wins. Any chance they have has to start with a win Thursday against Memphis, then holding together during an upcoming six-game road trip. It’s a longshot, fivethirtyeight.com gives them just a 14 percent chance of making the playoffs, but bet against Lillard at your own peril.
• Sacramento (28-36, three games back in the loss column). The Kings are the hottest team in this group, having won 7-of-10, and they have a softer schedule than the Grizzlies (although the Kings do have the Lakers twice and the Clippers once remaining). De’Aaron Fox is trying to lift the Kings to their first playoff berth since 2006 (the longest drought in the league, one of the longest in league history). Kings ownership and management are desperate to get in, but fivethirtyeight.com’s RAPTOR projects them to go 9-8 the rest of the way and fall just short. It gives them an eight percent chance at the playoffs, if the Kings are getting in they need to pull a few upsets down the stretch.
• San Antonio (27-36, three games back in the loss column). The Spurs have made the playoffs for 22 straight seasons, are you going to bet against them? San Antonio also has a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way and they just got LaMarcus Aldridge back, the question is can they overcome what has been a terrible defense all season? Fivethirtyeight.com’s RAPTOR doesn’t think so, projecting the Spurs will go 8-11 the rest of the way, and it gives them just a two percent chance at the postseason. San Antonio beat Dallas on Tuesday and will need a few more upsets like that to extend its playoff streak to 23.
2) Lakers fall into trap game, LeBron James and Anthony Davis miss in the final seconds, Lakers lose to Brooklyn. After beating the Bucks and Clippers over the weekend in emotional, showcase games, this was always a trap game on the schedule for the Lakers. It was a game where they would relax and would then run into a scrappy Brooklyn team that finds a way to compete.
No player on the Nets better epitomizes this ethos than Spencer Dinwiddie, and he hit what proved to be the game-winner.
The Lakers had their chances — and with the ball in the hands of their best players. LeBron James’ game-tying layup attempt rimmed out, and Anthony Davis’ three ball to end it did not fall.
The Lakers are still solidly the top seed in the West and may try to get their stars a little rest down the stretch of the season. The only question is if they want to push to catch Milwaukee for the top seed in the entire league (the Lakers are three games back of the Bucks), and knowing LeBron’s history that should matter less than rest and health.
3) The NBA is increasingly serious about moving games or playing in front of empty arenas. The more you talk to people around the NBA, the more you get the sense the league is dead serious about making some bold moves in the face of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States (the number of confirmed cases climbed in the USA climbed north of 1,000 yesterday).
Wednesday, the NBA owners will have a conference call with Adam Silver and other top officials from the league, then on Thursday it’s team presidents and GMs on more conference calls. On those calls, the league is going to lay out a range of options, including trying to move games to cities where outbreaks have not hit, or to playing games in empty arenas with no fans. The idea of pausing the league is not off the table, but that is the most desperate of acts.
Teams are already facing choices. On Tuesday, Ohio governor Mike DeWine requested there be a pause in mass indoor gatherings to watch sporting events, which would impact the Cavaliers. Other states are expected to follow suit.
It’s tough to say what the NBA will choose to do, in part because the lack of testing has left the United States with an incomplete picture of just how much the virus has spread and where. The league is listening to experts and following guidelines, and that could mean a few radical shifts coming in the next few days. Maybe. Nobody really knows.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In his second game as Brooklyn’s interim coach, Jacque Vaughn watched his Nets fight and scrap for 47 1/2 minutes to carve out a two-point lead over the powerhouse Lakers..
Then Vaughn had to watch from the sideline while Anthony Davis launched a last-second 3-pointer that would have undone it all.
“It’s like the joy and pain of basketball,” Vaughn said. “I had the perfect sight line. I see it leave, just watching the flight of it. Looked to see if his feet were behind the line, so I said, ’This is a 3-ball. We’re either losing this thing, or we’re going to win this thing.”
Davis missed. The Nets’ coaching change remains a hit.
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 28.3 seconds to play, and Brooklyn beat the Lakers 104-102 Tuesday night for its second straight win since Vaughn surprisingly replaced Kenny Atkinson last week.
Caris LeVert added 22 points as Brooklyn opened its four-game California road trip by beating the Western Conference’s top team.
Davis hit four 3-pointers, but that wide-open 3 at the buzzer would have won it for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended. After back-to-back victories over NBA-leading Milwaukee and the powerhouse Clippers last weekend, the Lakers lost at home for the first time since Feb. 6.
LeBron James had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, and he flawlessly set up Davis’ final shot by driving the lane and kicking out to his fellow All-Star.
“A great look, a great opportunity to win the game,” James said. “We just missed it. That’s what the game is about.”
Brooklyn had a 97-88 lead with six minutes to play, but the Lakers ratcheted up their defense and cut it to 100-99 on James’ driving layup with 1:47 left.
Davis scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, and he hit a tying 3-pointer with 42.6 seconds left on a setup from James.
Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native and lifelong Lakers fans who starred at Taft High School in the San Fernando Valley, calmly drilled his mid-range jumper for the Nets’ first field goal in three minutes.
“It feels good because it’s a high-quality opponent on the road for a team that is doing its best right now to continue to find itself,” Dinwiddie said. “Obviously, we’ve gone through injuries and the coaching change as well. There’s been a ton of up and down. And they’re one of the top, what, three teams in the league, right? The championship contenders, Lakers, Clippers and Bucks. So it’s big for a team that learning and going to try to be a champion to add this win.”
James drove the lane for a layup that somehow rimmed out with 9 seconds to play, but the Lakers got the ball back after the scramble. James again drove and dished to Davis — but the All-Star couldn’t connect to secure the Lakers’ 50th win of the season and a triple-double for James.
“A lot of shots are going to be open with (James’) ability to get in the paint and draw a defense,” Davis said. “It’s our responsibility to finish plays.”
After their wildly successful weekend, the Lakers understandably seemed a bit less passionate in their return, particularly on defense. They led 58-56 at halftime despite committing nine turnovers and playing less-than-impressive defense.
NBA discussing moving games to other cities, playing in empty arenas due to Coronavirus
…one of the scenarios introduced into the league’s conversation includes moving some games to NBA cities that have yet to suffer outbreaks, league sources told ESPN.
If the virus clusters and forces a team out of its city and arena for a period of time, there has been discussion on moving games to the away opponent’s arena if that city hasn’t suffered an outbreak — or even moving games to neutral cities and sites, league sources tell ESPN.
The NBA is discussing a number of possibilities — including eliminating fans out from buildings for games or, more drastically, suspending game operations for a period of time — but sources say decisions on those options remain complicated by the fact that there has been such a limited amount of public testing for the coronavirus in the United States. There is no full understanding of how widespread and debilitating the virus could become in the states.
The USA is just now starting to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but as a nation are behind the curve — some experts have said the people that are testing positive now likely got caught the disease a week or two ago. The United States is not moving fast enough to keep up with the pace of the virus itself.
The NBA has spoken to experts and tried to follow local guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on how to handle this situation. So far it has only closed locker rooms to non-essential personnel and changed how the media interacts with players, but there is a growing sense from team officials that at least some games from the league may be played in empty buildings with no fans. The league also understands the hardship that would fall on arena workers and others who depend on game-day revenue if that were to happen.
There are no easy answers.
In the United States, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 30 deaths. Worldwide, more than 112,000 people have tested positive with more than 3,900 deaths attributed to the virus. The majority of people — an estimated 80 percent — who get the virus suffer only mild symptoms (and may not realize they have it, speeding the spread). The deaths are primarily among vulnerable populations, such as the elderly or people with respiratory issues.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) —Marcus Smart’s leaning bank shot in the final minute gave the Celtics’ the lead after the team blew a 19-point advantage and Boston then held on for a 114-111 victory Tuesday night over the Indiana Pacers to clinch a playoff spot for a sixth consecutive year.
Smart put the Celtics ahead for good at 111-109 with 49.7 seconds left by scoring in the lane over Domantis Sabonis, who led Indiana with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Smart made two free throws with seven seconds to go for a three-point edge, and Justin Holiday missed badly on a contested 3-pointer as time expired.
Victor Oladipo finished with a season-high 27 points to power a stunning comeback for the Pacers, who fell into an 85-66 hole late in the third quarter.
T.J. Warren, who finished with 22 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to complete the furious rally and tie the score at 104 with three minutes to play.
Sabonis’ spin move and score on Daniel Theis pushed the Pacers in front 107-104, but the struggling Celtics proved up to the challenge of recovering.
“We probably needed it,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Go down three and find a way to win is probably a good thing for our team in the long run. That was hard. That was a good thing.”
Boston shot 44% from the field and did just enough from 3-point range (13 makes) and the foul line (19 of 22 accuracy) to hold off the Pacers, who shot 50%.
“We have 18 games left after this,” Stevens said. “It’s hard to go to the playoffs. I didn’t know (we clinched). We’re far from a finished product, but we’ve got to start ascending soon, so it was important to go through a night like tonight.”
Boston led 30-22 after the first quarter and 59-50 at halftime. It was 94-80 entering the fourth.