Ohio governor asks for basketball games to be played in empty arenas

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Starting tonight (Tuesday), the Cavaliers start a two-week, six-game road trip that equals their longest of the season.

When they return to Cleveland March 24 to face Sacramento, will they be playing in an empty building devoid of fans?

In the wake of three people testing positive for the virus in Ohio — the first three confirmed cases in the state — governor Mike DeWine requested a number of steps to limit exposure and the spread of the disease, such as colleges hosting classes remotely. Among DeWide’s requests was for there to be no mass indoor gatherings to watch sporting events.

The Cavaliers have yet to respond to the Governor’s request (and this remains something asked not ordered). Because of the timing, they are not under pressure to do so immediately.

In the short term, the Governor’s position is a bigger concern for the NCAA. The University of Dayton is the traditional home of the First Four part of the NCAA Tournament, and the Quicken Loans Arena is scheduled to host games the opening weekend of the tournament.

The idea of playing games in front of empty buildings is at least being discussed around the NBA and will be one topic in a call between team officials and the league office on Friday. While there has been pushback on the idea from some quarters, even LeBron James has come around to the idea it might happen. The league has already moved to close locker rooms on game day.

In the United States, there have been more than 700 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 27 deaths. Worldwide, more than 112,000 people have tested positive with more than 3,900 deaths attributed to the virus.

 

Kevin Durant dunks, looks pretty good off the dribble in new video

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
No, Kevin Durant is not going to play a minute for the Brooklyn Nets this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

But that recovery seems to be going pretty sell, according to this video, posted earlier today by Durant’s brother on Instagram.

That’s not a folding chair or a coach that Durant is blowing past, it’s an NBA player. A rookie not known for defense, but still an NBA player.

Durant and Kyrie Irvingout the rest of this season following shoulder surgery — should be healthy and ready to try and push the Nets into title contention next season. Who will coach that team is still up in the air, but it is a team with the star power to compete with anyone in the East.

Rumor: Hawks hesitant to give big contract extension to John Collins

By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT
John Collins was the first key piece of the Hawks’ rebuild.

Since…

The power-forward-center got suspended 25 games for a performance-enhancing drug. Trae Young became the face of the franchise. Atlanta traded for center Clint Capela, whose rim-rolling overlaps with Collins’. The Hawks drafted combo forward De'Andre Hunter, whose time at small forward will be limited with Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter on the wing.

Where does that leave Collins, who will be eligible for a contract extension this summer?

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Sources around the league suggest there’s hesitation on the Hawks’ part when it comes to giving Collins significant money, which is why teams inquired about his availability.

“I definitely feel like I am in max contract contention. If I finish this season averaging 20 and 10, the other guys who are averaging 20 and 10 are max-caliber guys. I’m in that conversation and feel like I am worthy of being extended as such. That’s for the Hawks to decide and figure it out. If you want to look at numbers and flat-out play, I definitely feel like I’ve earned it. But the team situation, future cap and all that, now you have a contract negotiation.”

I don’t begrudge Collins for wanting the max (which projects to be worth $181 million over five years).

Atlanta also shouldn’t offer him anywhere near that much on an extension.

Collins is still under contract for next season. If they don’t extend him, the Hawks can make Collins a restricted free agent in 2021. If he continues to progress, Atlanta can pay him then. His flight risk is minimal.

On the flip side, this only adds to the noise about the Hawks considering trading Collins.

Collins is quietly having a strong season. Overshadowed by his suspension, Atlanta’s losing and Young’s breakout year, Collins is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds per game. He’s an excellent finisher (75% in the restricted area) and emerging 3-point shooter (41% on 3.5 attempts per game). His defense must tighten, and he brings little creation ability. Overall, the 22-year-old would interest many teams.

Collins is clearly willing to negotiate. Perhaps, he and Atlanta will agree to an extension this offseason.

But I’d at least keep an eye on him on the trade block.

Report: Cavaliers agree to multi-year contract with coach J.B. Bickerstaff

By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
The Cavaliers were 14-40 when John Beilein resigned. Since J.B. Bickerstaff took over, Cleveland has gone 5-5.

Too small of a sample to draw seeping conclusions? Absolutely.

But considering the Cavs were already planning to keep Bickerstaff next season, this stretch makes it even easier to lock him in.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bickerstaff, who previously coached the Grizzlies, sure has a way of getting jobs. Bickerstaff took over after Memphis fired David Fizdale then stayed on the following season.

Assuming nothing falls through between now and the start of next season, Bickerstaff would become the sixth coach in NBA history who got multiple non-interim head-coaching jobs after getting promoted from being an assistant during the prior season:

Coach Team Replaced
 

J.B. Bickerstaff

 

 2019-20 Cleveland Cavaliers John Beilein
2017-18 Memphis Grizzlies David Fizdale
 

Randy Wittman

 

 2011-12 Washington Wizards Flip Saunders
2006-07 Minnesota Timberwolves Dwane Casey
 

Alvin Gentry

 

 2008-09 Phoenix Suns Terry Porter
1997-98 Detroit Pistons Doug Collins
 

Bob Hill

 

 2005-06 Seattle SuperSonics Bob Weiss
1990-91 Indiana Pacers Dick Versace
 

Don Chaney

 

 2001-02 New York Knicks Jeff Van Gundy
1984-85 Los Angeles Clippers Jim Lynam
 

Don Casey

 

 1999 New Jersey Nets John Calipari
1989-90 Los Angeles Clippers Gene Shue

There’s often an energy boost after an in-season coaching change. That’s particular true with the departure of an unpopular coach like Beilein. Any decent replacement would look good by comparison.

Bickerstaff is at least that. He’s far better versed in the NBA. He looks like a potentially fine NBA head coach. As he gains experience, he’ll probably get even better.

But Bickerstaff didn’t distinguish himself with the Grizzlies. In Cleveland, his best attribute is not being Beilein.

I wouldn’t forgo a coaching search for Bickerstaff. I definitely wouldn’t rush to lock in for multiple years.

This how the Cavs operate, though. It’s why they often end up paying multiple coaches simultaneously. They make big commitments to marginal coaches then move on before their contracts end.

Bickerstaff absolutely has a chance to stick. We just haven’t seen enough to be confident in his ability.

His biggest task will be developing young players like Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland. Bickerstaff will also have to satisfy owner Dan Gilbert with a team not close to winning. It’s not an easy job.

But it’s one of 30, and Bickerstaff has it.

Cleared by 76ers after concussion, Josh Richardson not sure headaches are over

By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT
Josh Richardson suffered a concussion during the 76ers’ loss to the Clippers on March 1.

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

The 76ers cleared Richardson today.

Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Richardson, via Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice:

“It’s just been weird,” Richardson said. “Dark room for a few days, couldn’t even go to games, just trying to keep the sensory stuff low and figure it out. Last few days there has been some headaches and that’s what has been worrying me, but hopefully, it’s over with or close to it.”

If Richardson is still suffering headaches, he should not have been cleared. That’s simple. It’d be dangerous for Richardson to take the court – and a violation of the NBA’s concussion policy, which requires players to be symptom-free before returning.

Teams have too often failed to adhere to the concussion protocol during games. Failing outside the chaos of a competitive live event? This is a new level of concerning and ought to raise more questions about Philadelphia’s medical staff. As a former pre-med student, Richardson should also know better, though it’s on teams to protect competitive players from themselves in these situations.

Hopefully, this is a case of Richardson misstating his current status during an interview rather than him entering unreasonably risky situation. This could just be a mix-up.

Hopefully, this gets resolved before the 76ers host the Pistons tomorrow.