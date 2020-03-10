LeBron James said he wouldn’t play if the NBA held games in fan-less arenas.

Well, expectations are growing the league will hold games in fan-less arenas due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mark Media of USA Today:

LeBron James has a new stance on his sentiments of possibly playing games without fans in the arena pic.twitter.com/RbmNKiOTp6 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2020

LeBron:

Well, it’s funny. Because when I was asked the question – would you play without no fans? – I had no idea that there was actually a conversation going on behind closed doors about the particular virus. Obviously, I would be very disappointed, not having the fans, because that’s who I play for. I play for my family. I play for my fans. They’re saying no one could come to the game if they decide to go that point. So, I’d be disappointed in that. But, at the same time, you’ve got to listen to the people that’s keeping track on what’s going on. And if they feel like it’s best for the safety of the players, the safety of the franchise, the safety of the league to mandate that, then we all listen to them.

LeBron James is busy leading the Lakers in a championship quest. It’s an exhausting full-time job. Nobody is asking him to also direct operations in containing the coronavirus.

I also believe LeBron’s initial sentiment came from a well-intentioned place. He has proven his commitment to putting on a show for fans.

But this is also a reason to question how much stock to put into LeBron’s statements on societal issues. His focus is often elsewhere. That’s perfectly fine. He has both a right to focus on work and a right to speak out on whatever he wants. It’s just on us to judge how much credence to give him.

That said, good for LeBron for acknowledging that he was wrong and evolving his thinking. Not everyone would do that.