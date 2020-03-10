Kevin Durant dunks, looks pretty good off the dribble in new video

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cavaliers were 14-40 when John Beilein resigned. Since J.B. Bickerstaff took over, Cleveland has gone 5-5.

Too small of a sample to draw seeping conclusions? Absolutely.

But considering the Cavs were already planning to keep Bickerstaff next season, this stretch makes it even easier to lock him in.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

#Cavs have agreed to a multi-year contract with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, league sources tell @clevelanddotcom — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 10, 2020

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Cleveland and coach JB Bickerstaff's new contract extends four years — through the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 10, 2020

Bickerstaff, who previously coached the Grizzlies, sure has a way of getting jobs. Bickerstaff took over after Memphis fired David Fizdale then stayed on the following season.

Assuming nothing falls through between now and the start of next season, Bickerstaff would become the sixth coach in NBA history who got multiple non-interim head-coaching jobs after getting promoted from being an assistant during the prior season:

Coach Team Replaced J.B. Bickerstaff 2019-20 Cleveland Cavaliers John Beilein 2017-18 Memphis Grizzlies David Fizdale Randy Wittman 2011-12 Washington Wizards Flip Saunders 2006-07 Minnesota Timberwolves Dwane Casey Alvin Gentry 2008-09 Phoenix Suns Terry Porter 1997-98 Detroit Pistons Doug Collins Bob Hill 2005-06 Seattle SuperSonics Bob Weiss 1990-91 Indiana Pacers Dick Versace Don Chaney 2001-02 New York Knicks Jeff Van Gundy 1984-85 Los Angeles Clippers Jim Lynam Don Casey 1999 New Jersey Nets John Calipari 1989-90 Los Angeles Clippers Gene Shue

There’s often an energy boost after an in-season coaching change. That’s particular true with the departure of an unpopular coach like Beilein. Any decent replacement would look good by comparison.

Bickerstaff is at least that. He’s far better versed in the NBA. He looks like a potentially fine NBA head coach. As he gains experience, he’ll probably get even better.

But Bickerstaff didn’t distinguish himself with the Grizzlies. In Cleveland, his best attribute is not being Beilein.

I wouldn’t forgo a coaching search for Bickerstaff. I definitely wouldn’t rush to lock in for multiple years.

This how the Cavs operate, though. It’s why they often end up paying multiple coaches simultaneously. They make big commitments to marginal coaches then move on before their contracts end.

Bickerstaff absolutely has a chance to stick. We just haven’t seen enough to be confident in his ability.

His biggest task will be developing young players like Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland. Bickerstaff will also have to satisfy owner Dan Gilbert with a team not close to winning. It’s not an easy job.

But it’s one of 30, and Bickerstaff has it.