Soft double-ejection of Rudy Gobert, OG Anuoby leaves Gobert frustrated

“I don’t think it makes sense to me. But next time, I’ll do justice myself so the official can eject me for a reason,” Gobert told reporters…
Gobert said Anunoby “tried to elbow me in the face.”
“And the guy that’s getting paid to protect the other players didn’t do his job,” Gobert said, referring to the officials. “There was a little altercation, and we both got ejected when I didn’t do anything back, pretty much, which I don’t understand.”
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday during the NBA regular season we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.
1) If NBA locker rooms are cleared for coronavirus, are arenas next? Everyone is trying to find a balance when it comes to Coronavirus/COVID-19 precautions… well, not everyone. We all know and see the panicked people raiding your local COSTCO because they envision this is the first step in the zombie apocalypse, or whatever.
The NBA doesn’t want to be the business equivalent of the hysterical surburbanite stocking up on toilet paper, bottled water, Purell, Lysol wipes, surgical masks, and more toilet paper (for some reason) as they prepare for the pandemic end times YouTube conspiracy-theory nuts have convinced them is coming.
The league doesn’t want to be whistling past the graveyard, either.
Monday the NBA — along with the NHL, MLB, and MLS — announced they were closing locker rooms to the media before and after games for the time being. The league has said this is a temporary step. “After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice.”
Following that logic to its conclusion… it’s a health concern to have 20 or so extra people around a locker room for 45 minutes before a game, but it’s still okay to pack 20,000 people in a building for a few hours to watch a sporting event?
I’m not suggesting the NBA should start playing games in empty buildings, as has happened in Italian soccer (and elsewhere). The opposite, actually. I think that would be a dramatic overreaction. The CDC has said this should be a community-by-community decision. The canceling of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells — a big part of the tennis tour — makes some sense, that is an international event that descends upon a community where people go to retire (nearly 2/3 of the Indian Wells population is 65 or older, the people most at risk to the disease). I’ve been to that event multiple times, let me politely say the crowd there skews much older than your average sporting event.
NBA games do not skew older, and the cities where NBA games are played have seen some cases but not the kind of outbreaks that have hit places such as the Seattle area. We are not at the “close the arenas” place yet.
However, it feels like we are closer to that than people realize.
Of course, the league is going to be quicker to close locker rooms (the media does not make the teams money directly) compared to keeping out fans (who do generate income for the teams when they walk through the door), but they have started down the road to get there. The NBA is consulting with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as other experts on the course of action. Still, as the number of cases inevitably grows in urban centers — where teams are located — the NBA and its franchises will have to make some tough choices.
Can you imagine NBA games being played in empty arenas? It’s happened during major East Coast weather events before. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer can envision it.
With the release of the memo about new coronavirus protocols in NBA arenas, I asked Bud if he could imagine playing in empty gyms around the country.
“I played Division III basketball, so I can definitely imagine it.”
It’s a good win for Denver as they try to chase down the Clippers for the two seed in the West and hold off the Jazz (who are now two games back).
3) Toronto beats Utah and Rudy Gobert is a frustrated man. There were a lot of things the Raptors did right visiting the Jazz on Monday night. One was getting Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka going, both of them had 28 points on the night.
Another thing Toronto did right was isolating Rudy Gobert when the Jazz had the ball. Gobert finished the night with six points on four shots, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley did a poor job of finding him in the flow of the offense.
Gobert wasn’t getting touches, then he got in a little tussle with OG Anuoby that somehow led to an ejection with less than a minute to go in the game (this is a soft ejection in my book).
Gobert was emotional and worked up after the game, saying in the future if he’s going to get ejected, he’s going to get his money’s worth (via ESPN).
“I don’t think it makes sense to me. But next time, I’ll do justice myself so the official can eject me for a reason,” Gobert told reporters…
Gobert said Anunoby “tried to elbow me in the face.”
“And the guy that’s getting paid to protect the other players didn’t do his job,” Gobert said, referring to the officials. “There was a little altercation, and we both got ejected when I didn’t do anything back, pretty much, which I don’t understand.”
Not sure I blame him.
Utah had righted the ship and won five in a row before this loss. They need all the wins they can get down the stretch, they sit as the Four seed in the West, now two games back of Denver for the three seed, but also just one game ahead of Oklahoma City and falling back to the five seed where they would start the playoffs on the road.
ATLANTA (AP) —De'Andre Hunter broke a tie by sinking three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 on Monday night following a controversial finish to the first extra period.
Trae Young had 31 points and 16 assists for Atlanta, and Hunter finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
“I wanted to give the fans a little extra,” Young said, adding he felt he owed the fans more in the extra periods after making only one of two free throws at the end of regulation.
After Hunter’s clutch trip to the line, Rozier missed a 3-pointer. Two free throws by Cam Reddish, who had 22 points, iced the win.
Young’s pass set up a jam by Reddish for a 138-135 lead. Rozier answered with a tying 3-pointer.
Two reviews by the officials at the end of the first overtime produced different results. Following the first review, officials said Rozier was fouled by Atlanta’s Treveon Graham with 0.8 seconds remaining.
Before Rozier had a chance to attempt two free throws with the score tied, Atlanta’s Lloyd Pierce registered a coach’s challenge. This time, the officials ruled Rozier was not fouled.
“Very unfortunate. I’m very disappointed with the way the game ended,” Hornets coach James Borrego said.
“Every big call went in their direction. Every big call.”
Added Rozier: “It doesn’t really matter what I think. I’ve got to watch what I say a little bit. Obviously I don’t agree with it. I thought I was going to shoot two free throws.”
Young missed a last-gasp jumper for Atlanta to force the second overtime.
John Collins had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks. He made 12 of 13 shots from the field.
Charles Barkley collected a lot of hardware in his Hall of Fame career. There’s the 1993 NBA MVP award. There are the Barcelona Olympics gold medal and stuff signed by the entire squad he picked up as part of the Dream Team.
“That stuff’s not that important to me. I’ve had an unbelievable life. I’ve been in Leeds a lot and we’ve probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there’s just weeds that have overgrown.
“So, what I’m trying to do, I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I’m going to use my own money, selling my memorabilia…
“I want to do something really nice for Leeds. And if I could build 10 to 20 affordable houses — I want to do green housing, too. If I could sell all that stuff, it would just be a really cool thing for me.”
One of the things that comes through about Barkley, both in person and through the bombast of his television personality, is that is is a big-hearted, genuine man. He cares about people and his roots. He played his high school ball in Leeds before moving on to play his college ball at Auburn and, from there, the NBA.