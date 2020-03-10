76ers guard Josh Richardson
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cleared by 76ers after concussion, Josh Richardson not sure headaches are over

By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Josh Richardson suffered a concussion during the 76ers’ loss to the Clippers on March 1.

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

The 76ers cleared Richardson today.

Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Richardson, via Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice:

“It’s just been weird,” Richardson said. “Dark room for a few days, couldn’t even go to games, just trying to keep the sensory stuff low and figure it out. Last few days there has been some headaches and that’s what has been worrying me, but hopefully, it’s over with or close to it.”

If Richardson is still suffering headaches, he should not have been cleared. That’s simple. It’d be dangerous for Richardson to take the court – and a violation of the NBA’s concussion policy, which requires players to be symptom-free before returning.

Teams have too often failed to adhere to the concussion protocol during games. Failing outside the chaos of a competitive live event? This is a new level of concerning and ought to raise more questions about Philadelphia’s medical staff. As a former pre-med student, Richardson should also know better, though it’s on teams to protect competitive players from themselves in these situations.

Hopefully, this is a case of Richardson misstating his current status during an interview rather than him entering unreasonably risky situation. This could just be a mix-up.

Hopefully, this gets resolved before the 76ers host the Pistons tomorrow.

LeBron James now open to playing without fans: ‘No idea that there was actually a conversation going on’

Lakers star LeBron James
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James said he wouldn’t play if the NBA held games in fan-less arenas.

Well, expectations are growing the league will hold games in fan-less arenas due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mark Media of USA Today:

LeBron:

Well, it’s funny. Because when I was asked the question – would you play without no fans? – I had no idea that there was actually a conversation going on behind closed doors about the particular virus. Obviously, I would be very disappointed, not having the fans, because that’s who I play for. I play for my family. I play for my fans. They’re saying no one could come to the game if they decide to go that point. So, I’d be disappointed in that. But, at the same time, you’ve got to listen to the people that’s keeping track on what’s going on. And if they feel like it’s best for the safety of the players, the safety of the franchise, the safety of the league to mandate that, then we all listen to them.

LeBron James is busy leading the Lakers in a championship quest. It’s an exhausting full-time job. Nobody is asking him to also direct operations in containing the coronavirus.

I also believe LeBron’s initial sentiment came from a well-intentioned place. He has proven his commitment to putting on a show for fans.

But this is also a reason to question how much stock to put into LeBron’s statements on societal issues. His focus is often elsewhere. That’s perfectly fine. He has both a right to focus on work and a right to speak out on whatever he wants. It’s just on us to judge how much credence to give him.

That said, good for LeBron for acknowledging that he was wrong and evolving his thinking. Not everyone would do that.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob: ‘We have much more revenue than the Knicks and Lakers’

Warriors owner Joe Lacob
Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Warriors ($4.3 billion) placed third in the Forbes’ NBA franchise-valuation rankings – behind the Knicks ($4.6 billion) and Lakers ($4.4 billion).

Warriors owner Joe Lacob, via Bill Shea of The Athletic:

“Forbes is more of a general indicator. Its revenue estimates are understated for Golden State,” Lacob said. “We have much more revenue than the Knicks and Lakers.”

The Warriors love to brag about being light years ahead. Consider this another example.

And it might be true. Moving into a new arena has only increased Golden State’s revenue.

But the Warriors are also coming off a dynastic run. The Knicks still draw high revenue amid all their misery. The Lakers still drew high revenue during their recent down period.

Will Golden State’s revenue hold up when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green age out and the team rebuilds? That’s the type of test the Knicks and Lakers have passed. I doubt the Warriors would. They don’t have the history. They don’t play in the very largest markets.

However, Golden State probably doesn’t think in those terms. With their own high draft pick and another first-rounder incoming from the Timberwolves, the Warriors probably expect to keep rolling. Heck, they might even believe they’ll turn Andrew Wiggins into a positive asset. This is the light-years mentality.

I wonder what Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry think of Lacob’s comments. Durant took a discount with Golden State that, rather than just open team-building mechanisms, transferred money to ownership. Lacob reportedly considered offering Curry less than his full max – which again would have left more money with ownership rather than help with team-building. And now Lacob is bragging about how much money the team makes?

Report: Bulls to ask GM candidates to keep open mind on Jim Boylen

Bulls coach Jim Boylen
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bulls plan to hire a new general manager to replace Gar Forman. But Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson and president/CEO Michael Reinsdorf aren’t going anywhere.

And maybe neither is coach Jim Boylen.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

Boylen continues to receive strong backing from both Paxson and ownership.

While placing the contingency that Boylen must be retained could limit the pool of candidates, NBC Sports Chicago previously reported that Michael Reinsdorf, who is leading the search, is expected to ask potential candidates to keep an open mind on retaining Boylen. If the preferred target candidate insists otherwise, that’s not expected to be a dealbreaker.

Imagine you’re in a job interview and the employer indicates a preference for how you’d proceed if you got the position. Are you really going to suggest a contrary plan? Maybe you’d still get the job based on other attributes, but that aspect would probably hurt your chances.

Once on the job, a new general manager would also save political capital by keeping Boylen. If the new general manager hires a new coach who fails that’d reflect far more negatively on the general manager than if the general manager keeps Boylen and Boylen fails. Essentially, hiring a new coach accelerates the clock on the general manager getting judged.

It’s probably not coincidence, hired after Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor expressed affection for keeping Ryan Saunders, new Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas kept Saunders following a coaching search. Maybe Rosas would’ve landed on Saunders, anyway. But in a big world full of coaching candidates, that’s tough to believe.

An established executive like Sam Presti would likely get more latitude to hire a new coach. But I doubt the Bulls would pay enough to lure Presti from the Thunder.

Most likely, this suggestion only pushes Chicago further toward a limited pool of candidates.

All this for Boylen? The defining characteristics of his tenure are oddly timed timeouts and clashing with his players. Boylen gets too much grief for his timeouts, but he also hasn’t done enough positively as a coach to drown out the timeout noise. His relationship with players is legitimately concerning.

Also: If Boylen holds such strong support from Paxson and ownership, that might indicate something about Doug Collins’ standing in the organization.

Bucks guard Sterling Brown posterizes Michael Porter Jr. (video)

Bucks guard Sterling Brown
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sterling Brown fills a small role in the Bucks’ guard rotation that has replaced Malcolm Brogdon. There are only limited opportunities on such a good team.

But Brown has shown flashes that he’s capable of more.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent this summer. Though Milwaukee can make him restricted, maybe he’s someone a team with more playing time available could pry loose.