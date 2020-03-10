Bradley Beal’s hot streak continues, scores 40 to lift Wizards past Knicks (VIDEO)

March 10, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal got back to his high-scoring ways with 40 points, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Beal overcame a slow start and surpassed the 25-point plateau for the 22nd time in 23 games. His string of 21 such games was snapped Sunday when he scored 23 in a loss to Miami.

The Wizards’ win meant the Heat will have to wait at least one more day to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Miami can do so with a home win Wednesday against Charlotte.

Beal scored 27 in the second half after connecting on five of his first 15 shots against the Knicks.

Shabazz Napier added 21 points for the Wizards.

Bobby Portis led the Knicks with 20 points against his former team, while Julius Randle added 16 before fouling out.

Both teams squandered big leads. The Wizards lost a 14-point lead in the first quarter, and the Knicks blew an 18-point advantage in the third.

The teams are out of the playoff hunt in the East, and it sounded as if there were more Knicks fans than Wizards supporters in the stands.

When it was announced late in the first quarter that a 3-pointer by Frank Ntilikina was overturned by replay review, there were more boos than cheers in the more-than-half-empty arena. Chants of “Let’s go, Knicks!” and “MVP” could be heard as rookie RJ Barrett shot free throws.

Jayson Tatum scores 30, Celtics beat Pacers to clinch playoff spot

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
March 10, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Smart’s leaning bank shot in the final minute gave the Celtics’ the lead after the team blew a 19-point advantage and Boston then held on for a 114-111 victory Tuesday night over the Indiana Pacers to clinch a playoff spot for a sixth consecutive year.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points for Boston while Gordon Hayward added 27 points, 10 boards and five assists in his home state.

Smart put the Celtics ahead for good at 111-109 with 49.7 seconds left by scoring in the lane over Domantis Sabonis, who led Indiana with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Smart made two free throws with seven seconds to go for a three-point edge, and Justin Holiday missed badly on a contested 3-pointer as time expired.

Victor Oladipo finished with a season-high 27 points to power a stunning comeback for the Pacers, who fell into an 85-66 hole late in the third quarter.

T.J. Warren, who finished with 22 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to complete the furious rally and tie the score at 104 with three minutes to play.

Sabonis’ spin move and score on Daniel Theis pushed the Pacers in front 107-104, but the struggling Celtics proved up to the challenge of recovering.

“We probably needed it,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Go down three and find a way to win is probably a good thing for our team in the long run. That was hard. That was a good thing.”

Boston shot 44% from the field and did just enough from 3-point range (13 makes) and the foul line (19 of 22 accuracy) to hold off the Pacers, who shot 50%.

“We have 18 games left after this,” Stevens said. “It’s hard to go to the playoffs. I didn’t know (we clinched). We’re far from a finished product, but we’ve got to start ascending soon, so it was important to go through a night like tonight.”

Boston led 30-22 after the first quarter and 59-50 at halftime. It was 94-80 entering the fourth.

 

Kevin Durant dunks, looks pretty good off the dribble in new video

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt Helin, March 10, 2020
No, Kevin Durant is not going to play a minute for the Brooklyn Nets this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

But that recovery seems to be going pretty sell, according to this video, posted earlier today by Durant’s brother on Instagram.

That’s not a folding chair or a coach that Durant is blowing past, it’s an NBA player. A rookie not known for defense, but still an NBA player.

Durant and Kyrie Irvingout the rest of this season following shoulder surgery — should be healthy and ready to try and push the Nets into title contention next season. Who will coach that team is still up in the air, but it is a team with the star power to compete with anyone in the East.

Ohio governor asks for basketball games to be played in empty arenas

Gene Wang/Getty Images
By Kurt Helin, March 10, 2020
Starting tonight (Tuesday), the Cavaliers start a two-week, six-game road trip that equals their longest of the season.

When they return to Cleveland March 24 to face Sacramento, will they be playing in an empty building devoid of fans?

In the wake of three people testing positive for the virus in Ohio — the first three confirmed cases in the state — governor Mike DeWine requested a number of steps to limit exposure and the spread of the disease, such as colleges hosting classes remotely. Among DeWide’s requests was for there to be no mass indoor gatherings to watch sporting events.

The Cavaliers have yet to respond to the Governor’s request (and this remains something asked not ordered). Because of the timing, they are not under pressure to do so immediately.

In the short term, the Governor’s position is a bigger concern for the NCAA. The University of Dayton is the traditional home of the First Four part of the NCAA Tournament, and the Quicken Loans Arena is scheduled to host games the opening weekend of the tournament.

The idea of playing games in front of empty buildings is at least being discussed around the NBA and will be one topic in a call between team officials and the league office on Friday. While there has been pushback on the idea from some quarters, even LeBron James has come around to the idea it might happen. The league has already moved to close locker rooms on game day.

In the United States, there have been more than 700 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 27 deaths. Worldwide, more than 112,000 people have tested positive with more than 3,900 deaths attributed to the virus.

 

Rumor: Hawks hesitant to give big contract extension to John Collins

Hawks big John Collins
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
By Dan Feldman, March 10, 2020
John Collins was the first key piece of the Hawks’ rebuild.

Since…

The power-forward-center got suspended 25 games for a performance-enhancing drug. Trae Young became the face of the franchise. Atlanta traded for center Clint Capela, whose rim-rolling overlaps with Collins’. The Hawks drafted combo forward De'Andre Hunter, whose time at small forward will be limited with Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter on the wing.

Where does that leave Collins, who will be eligible for a contract extension this summer?

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Sources around the league suggest there’s hesitation on the Hawks’ part when it comes to giving Collins significant money, which is why teams inquired about his availability.

“I definitely feel like I am in max contract contention. If I finish this season averaging 20 and 10, the other guys who are averaging 20 and 10 are max-caliber guys. I’m in that conversation and feel like I am worthy of being extended as such. That’s for the Hawks to decide and figure it out. If you want to look at numbers and flat-out play, I definitely feel like I’ve earned it. But the team situation, future cap and all that, now you have a contract negotiation.”

I don’t begrudge Collins for wanting the max (which projects to be worth $181 million over five years).

Atlanta also shouldn’t offer him anywhere near that much on an extension.

Collins is still under contract for next season. If they don’t extend him, the Hawks can make Collins a restricted free agent in 2021. If he continues to progress, Atlanta can pay him then. His flight risk is minimal.

On the flip side, this only adds to the noise about the Hawks considering trading Collins.

Collins is quietly having a strong season. Overshadowed by his suspension, Atlanta’s losing and Young’s breakout year, Collins is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds per game. He’s an excellent finisher (75% in the restricted area) and emerging 3-point shooter (41% on 3.5 attempts per game). His defense must tighten, and he brings little creation ability. Overall, the 22-year-old would interest many teams.

Collins is clearly willing to negotiate. Perhaps, he and Atlanta will agree to an extension this offseason.

But I’d at least keep an eye on him on the trade block.