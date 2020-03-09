Trae Young scores 31, John Collins 28, Hawks beat Hornets in controversial 2OT thriller

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ATLANTA (AP) — De'Andre Hunter broke a tie by sinking three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 on Monday night following a controversial finish to the first extra period.

Trae Young had 31 points and 16 assists for Atlanta, and Hunter finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“I wanted to give the fans a little extra,” Young said, adding he felt he owed the fans more in the extra periods after making only one of two free throws at the end of regulation.

🔥 @TheTraeYoung and @jcollins20_ go off in the @ATLHawks 2OT win! Trae: 31 PTS | 16 AST | 6 3PM

Collins: 28 PTS | 11 REB | 12-13 FGM pic.twitter.com/rrTgMV7Lqq — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2020

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with a career-high 40 points.

After Hunter’s clutch trip to the line, Rozier missed a 3-pointer. Two free throws by Cam Reddish, who had 22 points, iced the win.

Young’s pass set up a jam by Reddish for a 138-135 lead. Rozier answered with a tying 3-pointer.

Two reviews by the officials at the end of the first overtime produced different results. Following the first review, officials said Rozier was fouled by Atlanta’s Treveon Graham with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Before Rozier had a chance to attempt two free throws with the score tied, Atlanta’s Lloyd Pierce registered a coach’s challenge. This time, the officials ruled Rozier was not fouled.

“Very unfortunate. I’m very disappointed with the way the game ended,” Hornets coach James Borrego said.

“Every big call went in their direction. Every big call.”

Added Rozier: “It doesn’t really matter what I think. I’ve got to watch what I say a little bit. Obviously I don’t agree with it. I thought I was going to shoot two free throws.”

Young missed a last-gasp jumper for Atlanta to force the second overtime.

John Collins had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks. He made 12 of 13 shots from the field.

“I just feel like experience is coming in a little extra for me,” Collins said. “It’s my third year.”

Young made only one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation to force the overtime.

Devonte' Graham scored 27 points and made two free throws that gave Charlotte a 122-121 lead with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Rozier’s 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in regulation gave Charlotte its first lead of the second half.

Caleb Martin scored a career-high 23 points for Charlotte before fouling out in the second overtime.

Atlanta led 66-63 at halftime despite Martin’s 11 second-period points.

Devonte’ Graham limped off the court with soreness in his left ankle with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. He returned early in the final period.