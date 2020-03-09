Trae Young scores 31, John Collins 28, Hawks beat Hornets in controversial 2OT thriller

Associated PressMar 9, 2020, 11:59 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — De'Andre Hunter broke a tie by sinking three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 on Monday night following a controversial finish to the first extra period.

Trae Young had 31 points and 16 assists for Atlanta, and Hunter finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“I wanted to give the fans a little extra,” Young said, adding he felt he owed the fans more in the extra periods after making only one of two free throws at the end of regulation.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with a career-high 40 points.

After Hunter’s clutch trip to the line, Rozier missed a 3-pointer. Two free throws by Cam Reddish, who had 22 points, iced the win.

Young’s pass set up a jam by Reddish for a 138-135 lead. Rozier answered with a tying 3-pointer.

Two reviews by the officials at the end of the first overtime produced different results. Following the first review, officials said Rozier was fouled by Atlanta’s Treveon Graham with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Before Rozier had a chance to attempt two free throws with the score tied, Atlanta’s Lloyd Pierce registered a coach’s challenge. This time, the officials ruled Rozier was not fouled.

“Very unfortunate. I’m very disappointed with the way the game ended,” Hornets coach James Borrego said.

“Every big call went in their direction. Every big call.”

Added Rozier: “It doesn’t really matter what I think. I’ve got to watch what I say a little bit. Obviously I don’t agree with it. I thought I was going to shoot two free throws.”

Young missed a last-gasp jumper for Atlanta to force the second overtime.

John Collins had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks. He made 12 of 13 shots from the field.

“I just feel like experience is coming in a little extra for me,” Collins said. “It’s my third year.”

Young made only one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation to force the overtime.

Devonte' Graham scored 27 points and made two free throws that gave Charlotte a 122-121 lead with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Rozier’s 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in regulation gave Charlotte its first lead of the second half.

Caleb Martin scored a career-high 23 points for Charlotte before fouling out in the second overtime.

Atlanta led 66-63 at halftime despite Martin’s 11 second-period points.

Devonte’ Graham limped off the court with soreness in his left ankle with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. He returned early in the final period.

 

Jamal Murray, Nuggets throwing down dunks on shorthanded Bucks (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT
Monday night’s Bucks’ lineup in Denver looks a lot different from the elite defensive one that went up against the Lakers last Friday night. No Giannis Antetokounmpo (sprained knee), no Brook Lopez, no Khris Middleton, no Eric Bledsoe, not even Donte DiVincenzo.

That opened up a runway and Denver’s Jamal Murray took advantage — then got the bad call against him.

There is no way that is an offensive foul. The Bucks’ D.J. Wilson was moving, not vertical, not in the restricted area, and Murray did not use his off arm to create space. That’s just a bad call.

Here is Murray to Jarami Grant for one that does count.

What’s left of the Bucks were keeping this game close midway through the fourth quarter.

Barkley auctioning off MVP trophy, gold medal to raise money for affordable housing in hometown

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT
Charles Barkley collected a lot of hardware in his Hall of Fame career. There’s the 1993 NBA MVP award. There are the Barcelona Olympics gold medal and stuff signed by the entire squad he picked up as part of the Dream Team.

And those things can be yours now, for a price.

Barkley — now a part of the popular Inside the NBA crew on TNT — is auctioning off those and other items of memorabilia to raise money to build affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama. Barkley spoke to Birmingham’s WJOX-FM about his decision.

“That stuff’s not that important to me. I’ve had an unbelievable life. I’ve been in Leeds a lot and we’ve probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there’s just weeds that have overgrown.

“So, what I’m trying to do,  I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I’m going to use my own money, selling my memorabilia…

“I want to do something really nice for Leeds. And if I could build 10 to 20 affordable houses — I want to do green housing, too. If I could sell all that stuff, it would just be a really cool thing for me.”

One of the things that comes through about Barkley, both in person and through the bombast of his television personality, is that is is a big-hearted, genuine man. He cares about people and his roots. He played his high school ball in Leeds before moving on to play his college ball at Auburn and, from there,  the NBA.

This is simply another sign of that.

 

NBA to limit locker room access to team personnel only

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Keith SmithMar 9, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
Effective on Tuesday, the NBA will restrict locker room access to players and essential team personnel only.

The NBA, along with Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Hockey League (NHL) released the following joint statement:

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre-and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices.

We will continue to closely monitor this situations and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

The current NBA policy allows media into locker rooms both pre- and postgame. Most players do their game-day interviews in the locker room area. This process often involves many media members crowded around a single player for an interview. There are often invited guests in the locker rooms as well.

In an attempt to try and keep players, coaches and staff as healthy as possible, the NBA will limit access and attempt to control the crowding around players and coaches. This means more interviews are likely to conducted in interview rooms with a podium setting, similar to the NBA playoffs.

This is just one of several steps the league is taking to protect their players. The NBA also recently asked teams to prepare contingency plans in case games had to played in closed arenas.

Clippers make it official, sign Joakim Noah to contract

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Before his team fell to the Lakers’ Sunday, Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers joked he couldn’t talk about the “mysterious” player the Clippers might sign soon. Even though it had been reported and everyone knew he was talking about Joakim Noah.

Monday it became official, Noah signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers.

“Joakim is a relentless competitor and a proven winner,” said Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. “His experience, acumen and toughness fit well in our locker room.”

A day after a game that showed the Clippers will need all the size and defense they can find to deal with the size and athleticism of the Lakers, this is a good, low-risk signing by the Clippers.

The Clippers have their big man rotation with Ivica Zubac as a solid starter and potential Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench for 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a night. Noah provides some depth and a chance to get those guys rest down the stretch.

Noah had a solid second half of last season with Memphis, coming off the bench and providing good defense plus 7.1 points per game. He was moving reasonably well and fit in as a role player at 16.5 minutes a night. The Clippers will not ask that much of the former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, but if they can get anywhere close to that production it will be a win for them. If not, it’s a 10-day contract and the Clippers move on.

While this is a 10-day, don’t be surprised if it becomes a second 10-day and then a regular contract (barring something unforeseen that forces the Clippers to go another direction with their open roster spot).