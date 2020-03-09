Jamal Murray, Nuggets throwing down dunks on shorthanded Bucks (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday night’s Bucks’ lineup in Denver looks a lot different from the elite defensive one that went up against the Lakers last Friday night. No Giannis Antetokounmpo (sprained knee), no Brook Lopez, no Khris Middleton, no Eric Bledsoe, not even Donte DiVincenzo.

That opened up a runway and Denver’s Jamal Murray took advantage — then got the bad call against him.

MURRAY CAUGHT A BODY. pic.twitter.com/ggG9Y3uOkn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2020

There is no way that is an offensive foul. The Bucks’ D.J. Wilson was moving, not vertical, not in the restricted area, and Murray did not use his off arm to create space. That’s just a bad call.

Here is Murray to Jarami Grant for one that does count.

What’s left of the Bucks were keeping this game close midway through the fourth quarter.