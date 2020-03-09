Jamal Murray, Nuggets throwing down dunks on shorthanded Bucks (VIDEO)

Charles Barkley collected a lot of hardware in his Hall of Fame career. There’s the 1993 NBA MVP award. There are the Barcelona Olympics gold medal and stuff signed by the entire squad he picked up as part of the Dream Team.
“That stuff’s not that important to me. I’ve had an unbelievable life. I’ve been in Leeds a lot and we’ve probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there’s just weeds that have overgrown.
“So, what I’m trying to do, I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I’m going to use my own money, selling my memorabilia…
“I want to do something really nice for Leeds. And if I could build 10 to 20 affordable houses — I want to do green housing, too. If I could sell all that stuff, it would just be a really cool thing for me.”
One of the things that comes through about Barkley, both in person and through the bombast of his television personality, is that is is a big-hearted, genuine man. He cares about people and his roots. He played his high school ball in Leeds before moving on to play his college ball at Auburn and, from there, the NBA.
This is simply another sign of that.
NBA to limit locker room access to team personnel only
Effective on Tuesday, the NBA will restrict locker room access to players and essential team personnel only.
The NBA, along with Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Hockey League (NHL) released the following joint statement:
“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre-and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices.
We will continue to closely monitor this situations and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”
The current NBA policy allows media into locker rooms both pre- and postgame. Most players do their game-day interviews in the locker room area. This process often involves many media members crowded around a single player for an interview. There are often invited guests in the locker rooms as well.
In an attempt to try and keep players, coaches and staff as healthy as possible, the NBA will limit access and attempt to control the crowding around players and coaches. This means more interviews are likely to conducted in interview rooms with a podium setting, similar to the NBA playoffs.
This is just one of several steps the league is taking to protect their players. The NBA also recently asked teams to prepare contingency plans in case games had to played in closed arenas.
Clippers make it official, sign Joakim Noah to contract
Monday it became official, Noah signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers.
“Joakim is a relentless competitor and a proven winner,” said Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. “His experience, acumen and toughness fit well in our locker room.”
A day after a game that showed the Clippers will need all the size and defense they can find to deal with the size and athleticism of the Lakers, this is a good, low-risk signing by the Clippers.
The Clippers have their big man rotation with Ivica Zubac as a solid starter and potential Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench for 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a night. Noah provides some depth and a chance to get those guys rest down the stretch.
Noah had a solid second half of last season with Memphis, coming off the bench and providing good defense plus 7.1 points per game. He was moving reasonably well and fit in as a role player at 16.5 minutes a night. The Clippers will not ask that much of the former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, but if they can get anywhere close to that production it will be a win for them. If not, it’s a 10-day contract and the Clippers move on.
While this is a 10-day, don’t be surprised if it becomes a second 10-day and then a regular contract (barring something unforeseen that forces the Clippers to go another direction with their open roster spot).
Down three in final seconds, Kings leave Buddy Hield on bench (video)
“We were scoring, we really were scoring on every play, we scored 39 points in the [fourth] quarter,” Walton said Sunday. “You score 39 in a close game, and you’re doing enough to win offensively. Buddy, I thought was playing a good game and we were going to get him back in there, and then Bogi (Bogdan Bogdanovic), he started really turning it on and then that group that was out there was really in a good rhythm. So, we stuck with them.”
“Multiple guys made good plays,” Walton added. “Fox stepped up, hit free throws, hit threes. Bogi hit some. Bjeli’s (Nemanja Bjelica) hit game winners for us before. So, we have faith in all our guys and I’ve said before that when a group is rolling, we’re going to stay with them. And you score 39 points in a quarter, then we’re most likely going to stay with that group.”
Walton is right: Sacramento’s offense was clicking without Hield. Bjelica has hit a game-winner before.
But this situation didn’t call for generally efficient offense. The Kings needed a 3-pointer, and Hield is their best 3-point shooter. That he won the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend only drew more attention to his unused long-range ability.
Fox and Holmes were curious lineup inclusions over Hield. Fox struggles beyond the arc, though his passing could make something happen for a teammate. Holmes flat out doesn’t shoot 3-pointers, though his screening could free a teammate. Still, including two minus shooters over Hield made Sacramento far easier to defend.
That said, teams down three points late in the fourth quarter usually lose. It’s extremely hard to make a 3-pointer when the defense knows what’s coming. The Kings probably would have lost even if they played Hield.