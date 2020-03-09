Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Clippers make it official, sign Joakim Noah to contract

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Before his team fell to the Lakers’ Sunday, Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers joked he couldn’t talk about the “mysterious” player the Clippers might sign soon. Even though it had been reported and everyone knew he was talking about Joakim Noah.

Monday it became official, Noah signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers.

“Joakim is a relentless competitor and a proven winner,” said Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. “His experience, acumen and toughness fit well in our locker room.”

A day after a game that showed the Clippers will need all the size and defense they can find to deal with the size and athleticism of the Lakers, this is a good, low-risk signing by the Clippers.

The Clippers have their big man rotation with Ivica Zubac as a solid starter and potential Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench for 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a night. Noah provides some depth and a chance to get those guys rest down the stretch.

Noah had a solid second half of last season with Memphis, coming off the bench and providing good defense plus 7.1 points per game. He was moving reasonably well and fit in as a role player at 16.5 minutes a night. The Clippers will not ask that much of the former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, but if they can get anywhere close to that production it will be a win for them. If not, it’s a 10-day contract and the Clippers move on.

While this is a 10-day, don’t be surprised if it becomes a second 10-day and then a regular contract (barring something unforeseen that forces the Clippers to go another direction with their open roster spot).

Down three in final seconds, Kings leave Buddy Hield on bench (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
Kings guard Buddy Hield has barely veiled his frustration this year.

Last night became another glaring, though overblown, symbol of Hield’s reduced stature in Sacramento.

The Kings – trying to hang in the playoff race – trailed the Raptors by three points with 13.7 seconds left. Sacramento’s lineup:

Bjelica forced a difficult 3-point attempt and air-balled:

Toronto went on to win, 118-113.

As Sacramento was intentionally fouling, a fan was clearly heard on the NBA Sports California telecast criticizing Kings coach Luke Walton:

Afterward, Walton defend his personnel choice:

Walton, via James Ham of NBC Sports California:

“We were scoring, we really were scoring on every play, we scored 39 points in the [fourth] quarter,” Walton said Sunday. “You score 39 in a close game, and you’re doing enough to win offensively. Buddy, I thought was playing a good game and we were going to get him back in there, and then Bogi (Bogdan Bogdanovic), he started really turning it on and then that group that was out there was really in a good rhythm. So, we stuck with them.”

“Multiple guys made good plays,” Walton added. “Fox stepped up, hit free throws, hit threes. Bogi hit some. Bjeli’s (Nemanja Bjelica) hit game winners for us before. So, we have faith in all our guys and I’ve said before that when a group is rolling, we’re going to stay with them. And you score 39 points in a quarter, then we’re most likely going to stay with that group.”

Walton is right: Sacramento’s offense was clicking without Hield. Bjelica has hit a game-winner before.

But this situation didn’t call for generally efficient offense. The Kings needed a 3-pointer, and Hield is their best 3-point shooter. That he won the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend only drew more attention to his unused long-range ability.

Fox and Holmes were curious lineup inclusions over Hield. Fox struggles beyond the arc, though his passing could make something happen for a teammate. Holmes flat out doesn’t shoot 3-pointers, though his screening could free a teammate. Still, including two minus shooters over Hield made Sacramento far easier to defend.

That said, teams down three points late in the fourth quarter usually lose. It’s extremely hard to make a 3-pointer when the defense knows what’s coming. The Kings probably would have lost even if they played Hield.

Still, in part due a loud fan, this also turned into a memorable moment representative of larger concerns about the Sacramento-Hield dynamic.

Chris Paul supports Spike Lee amid feud with Knicks

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
The Knicks are feuding with Spike Lee, bringing even more shame to the downtrodden franchise. Meanwhile, a rumor emerged the Knicks could trade for Chris Paul in a bid for stability.

Paul took a clear side during the Thunder’s win in New York on Friday.

The Oklahoma City wore shoes with “Do The Right Thing” written on them. Of course, that’s the name of Lee’s famous film.

Just in case the link wasn’t clear, Paul explained his sneaker message.

Paul, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“My man Spike,’’ Paul said. “I’ve known Spike for a while. I had spoken to him a couple of days ago and looked forward to him being at the game to watch me play because I hadn’t played the last two years. In 15 years, I might have played eight times. I’ve missed a lot of games [at the Garden].’’

Paul can’t control where he plays next season. He’s under contract with the Thunder. They could keep him or trade him anywhere.

But, especially as a respected veteran, Paul can influence whether teams want him. He knows what he’s doing.

Would Knicks owner James Dolan really approve a trade for Paul after this?

Report: Growing concern NBA will play games in fan-less arenas amid coronavirus outbreak

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The NBA told its teams to prepare for the coronavirus, including the possibility of playing in empty arenas. That was explained as due diligence, not an inevitability.

But as the outbreak continues, the possibility is only becoming closer to reality.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I don’t know what the NBA will do. I don’t know what the NBA should do.

But, remember, the NBA exists as a money-making operation. There’s no point of playing games that don’t turn revenue.

Playing without fans in the arena could limit exposure. Playing without personnel to televise the game to fans at home? That’d be far more drastic.

There’s still a lot to learn about whom the NBA deems “essential personnel.”

Nets preparing for playoffs after historically late coaching change

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving‘s recent season-ending shoulder surgery mostly elicited shrugs. If anything, the most common response was questioning why Irving tried to tough it out in the first place. From the moment they got Kevin Durant, the Nets were building toward 2020-21, anyway.

Brooklyn’s major moves are all about next season and beyond.

Especially firing Kenny Atkinson.

Everyone seems to agree: Atkinson wasn’t the right coach to guide the Nets into their next era. The Nets obviously thought so, ousting Atkinson on Saturday. Atkinson also said his voice no longer resonated in Brooklyn and that it was time for change, according to Nets general manager Sean Marks.

The conclusion might have been reasonable. Setting a culture requires a somewhat different skill set than helping stars advance further. Just because Atkinson got Brooklyn on track doesn’t mean he was the right coach for Irving and Durant. The Nets could be better off with a new coach next season.

But Brooklyn still has the rest of this season, and that will almost certainly include a playoff berth.

What an unusual time to fire a coach, just 20 games remaining before the postseason.

The Nets weren’t good under Atkinson (28-34). But that was plenty to get into playoff position in the Eastern Conference. He appeared more than qualified to optimize this final stretch.

With Durant sidelined all season and Irving out the rest of the year, Brooklyn looked more similar to the team Atkinson surprisingly coached into the playoffs and that put up a decent fight against the 76ers in the first round last year. These Nets were weaker after losing D'Angelo Russell and several key role players to make room for the stars. But Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert kept enough of the team’s style intact.

Instead, interim coach Jacque Vaughn has already changed Brooklyn’s identity, starting DeAndre Jordan over Allen. Given Jordan’s bond with Durant and Irving and Allen’s incumbent status, that switch made waves.

And the playoffs are just around the corner. The seventh-place Nets have a six-game cushion for postseason position. They’re still a safe bet to make it.

Here are the playoff teams that changed coaches with the fewest games remaining:

Nets

The last time a playoff-bound team fired a coach with fewer than 30 games remaining? The Pistons dropping Alvin Gentry in 2000, when George Irvine took over with just 24 games left.

In the other two more-recent cases that leaderboard, Mike D’Antoni (2012 Knicks) and Don Nelson (2005 Mavericks) resigned.

This Nets franchise is no stranger to this type of chaos. In 1983, New Jersey went from Larry Brown to Bill Blair with just six games left. Brown agreed to become coach at Kansas and initially planned to take over after the NBA season. The Nets told him it’d be best to leave immediately.

But Brown thrust the Nets into a difficult situation. This time, they invited the shakeup.

Brooklyn was headed toward a first-round loss, regardless. But the door is always open for an upset. Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s injury shows how the Bucks could be susceptible. The Raptors, Celtics and Heat aren’t invincible. Even merely being more competitive in a first-round defeat has value.

Whatever the Nets hope to accomplish this postseason, they’ll enter it without Atkinson. The long-term calculus of firing him is easier to grasp. The timing – so close to a playoffs that won’t include Durant and Irving, anyway – is still difficult to digest.