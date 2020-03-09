Chris Paul at Knicks-Thunder
Chris Paul supports Spike Lee amid feud with Knicks

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
The Knicks are feuding with Spike Lee, bringing even more shame to the downtrodden franchise. Meanwhile, a rumor emerged the Knicks could trade for Chris Paul in a bid for stability.

Paul took a clear side during the Thunder’s win in New York on Friday.

The Oklahoma City wore shoes with “Do The Right Thing” written on them. Of course, that’s the name of Lee’s famous film.

Just in case the link wasn’t clear, Paul explained his sneaker message.

Paul, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“My man Spike,’’ Paul said. “I’ve known Spike for a while. I had spoken to him a couple of days ago and looked forward to him being at the game to watch me play because I hadn’t played the last two years. In 15 years, I might have played eight times. I’ve missed a lot of games [at the Garden].’’

Paul can’t control where he plays next season. He’s under contract with the Thunder. They could keep him or trade him anywhere.

But, especially as a respected veteran, Paul can influence whether teams want him. He knows what he’s doing.

Would Knicks owner James Dolan really approve a trade for Paul after this?

Report: Growing concern NBA will play games in fan-less arenas amid coronavirus outbreak

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The NBA told its teams to prepare for the coronavirus, including the possibility of playing in empty arenas. That was explained as due diligence, not an inevitability.

But as the outbreak continues, the possibility is only becoming closer to reality.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I don’t know what the NBA will do. I don’t know what the NBA should do.

But, remember, the NBA exists as a money-making operation. There’s no point of playing games that don’t turn revenue.

Playing without fans in the arena could limit exposure. Playing without personnel to televise the game to fans at home? That’d be far more drastic.

There’s still a lot to learn about whom the NBA deems “essential personnel.”

Nets preparing for playoffs after historically late coaching change

Former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson
By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving‘s recent season-ending shoulder surgery mostly elicited shrugs. If anything, the most common response was questioning why Irving tried to tough it out in the first place. From the moment they got Kevin Durant, the Nets were building toward 2020-21, anyway.

Brooklyn’s major moves are all about next season and beyond.

Especially firing Kenny Atkinson.

Everyone seems to agree: Atkinson wasn’t the right coach to guide the Nets into their next era. The Nets obviously thought so, ousting Atkinson on Saturday. Atkinson also said his voice no longer resonated in Brooklyn and that it was time for change, according to Nets general manager Sean Marks.

The conclusion might have been reasonable. Setting a culture requires a somewhat different skill set than helping stars advance further. Just because Atkinson got Brooklyn on track doesn’t mean he was the right coach for Irving and Durant. The Nets could be better off with a new coach next season.

But Brooklyn still has the rest of this season, and that will almost certainly include a playoff berth.

What an unusual time to fire a coach, just 20 games remaining before the postseason.

The Nets weren’t good under Atkinson (28-34). But that was plenty to get into playoff position in the Eastern Conference. He appeared more than qualified to optimize this final stretch.

With Durant sidelined all season and Irving out the rest of the year, Brooklyn looked more similar to the team Atkinson surprisingly coached into the playoffs and that put up a decent fight against the 76ers in the first round last year. These Nets were weaker after losing D'Angelo Russell and several key role players to make room for the stars. But Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert kept enough of the team’s style intact.

Instead, interim coach Jacque Vaughn has already changed Brooklyn’s identity, starting DeAndre Jordan over Allen. Given Jordan’s bond with Durant and Irving and Allen’s incumbent status, that switch made waves.

And the playoffs are just around the corner. The seventh-place Nets have a six-game cushion for postseason position. They’re still a safe bet to make it.

Here are the playoff teams that changed coaches with the fewest games remaining:

Nets

The last time a playoff-bound team fired a coach with fewer than 30 games remaining? The Pistons dropping Alvin Gentry in 2000, when George Irvine took over with just 24 games left.

In the other two more-recent cases that leaderboard, Mike D’Antoni (2012 Knicks) and Don Nelson (2005 Mavericks) resigned.

This Nets franchise is no stranger to this type of chaos. In 1983, New Jersey went from Larry Brown to Bill Blair with just six games left. Brown agreed to become coach at Kansas and initially planned to take over after the NBA season. The Nets told him it’d be best to leave immediately.

But Brown thrust the Nets into a difficult situation. This time, they invited the shakeup.

Brooklyn was headed toward a first-round loss, regardless. But the door is always open for an upset. Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s injury shows how the Bucks could be susceptible. The Raptors, Celtics and Heat aren’t invincible. Even merely being more competitive in a first-round defeat has value.

Whatever the Nets hope to accomplish this postseason, they’ll enter it without Atkinson. The long-term calculus of firing him is easier to grasp. The timing – so close to a playoffs that won’t include Durant and Irving, anyway – is still difficult to digest.

Kyle Kuzma crowns LeBron James (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo crowned himself while leading the Bucks over the Lakers in December.

LeBron James isn’t ready for his “King James” nickname to become obsolete.

He showed that by leading the Lakers to two statement victories last weekend, over the Bucks on Friday and Clippers on Sunday. Antetokounmpo remains MVP favorite. But LeBron’s case as best player in the world looks mighty strong right now. When he’s fully engaged, who’s going to beat him and his team?

As the Lakers finished off the Clippers yesterday, Kyle Kuzma poetically placed an imaginary crown atop LeBron’s head. Consider that a response to Antetokounmpo.

The playoffs will ultimately determine who sits on the throne. But it is fun to see these stars lay the groundwork now.

Three Things to Know: From Los Angeles to Brooklyn, NBA landscape changes

Lakers star LeBron James
By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday during the NBA regular season we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from last weekend in the NBA.

1) The Lakers measured up. The Lakers entered the weekend 0-3 against the other top two contenders – 0-2 vs. the Clippers, 0-1 vs. the Bucks. Did those three games mean the Lakers wouldn’t win a title? Not at all. The Lakers have LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a larger record of excellence. But those three losses left an absence of proof the Lakers stacked up with the best of the best.

Now, the Lakers have that on their resumé, too.

The Lakers beat the Bucks on Friday and Clippers on Sunday. Kurt Helin was there and analyzed what the weekend meant for all three elite teams.

2) The Nets fired Kenny Atkinson, altered their starting lineup and won. Brooklyn changed its culture by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. For better or worse? The talent upgrade obviously substantially raised the Nets’ ceiling. But they also opened themselves to more turbulence as they (theoretically) take off.

That included firing Atkinson on Saturday. Brooklyn was mum on which players wanted Atkinson gone, but it has become impossible to ignore a stress point around DeAndre Jordan.

The Nets signed Jordan to a lucrative four-year contract as part of the Durant-Irving package. That’s despite having a decade-younger, just-as-good incumbent starting center in Jarrett Allen. Allen has continued to produce amid repeated slights and even held his starting spot.

But as soon as the Nets fired Atkinson, interim coach Jacque Vaughn started Jordan over Allen. That’s the type of decision players notice and remember. It speaks to where the organization is headed.

Jordan (11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks) played well in Brooklyn’s win over the Bulls yesterday. Maybe all the Nets support Jordan over Allen, anyway. But if anyone has reservations, it’s much harder to state them when the player is succeeding and the team is winning.

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing at least two games with a knee injury suffered in Los Angeles. There’s no need to panic. The Bucks have built a solid cushion over the rest of the league, especially the rest of the East.

This could even turn into a blessing in disguise if Milwaukee – which also lost to the Suns yesterday to drop to 53-11 – stops pursuing 70 wins. The Bucks definitely can no longer match the 72-win Bulls.

Heck, this could even boost Antetokounmpo’s MVP case. If Milwaukee continues to struggle without him, it’d shine his on-off marks.

But until hearing a more-concrete timeline on Antetokounmpo’s absence, some trepidation remains. His health is essential to the Bucks meeting their goals this season.