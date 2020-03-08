Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Seven names to watch as potential next Nets coach

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2020, 3:49 AM EDT
Nobody saw this coming.

Kenny Atkinson is out as the coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Everyone with the Nets says this was a mutual parting of the ways, that Atkinson’s voice was no longer resonating with this team and he had soured on coaching Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Everyone not on the Nets payroll will point out that with the volume of turnover on the Brooklyn roster, it’s not that Atkinson’s message got old, it’s that some players didn’t like the blue-collar, everyone-is-held-accountable style. Fingers are pointed at Irving and Durant as pushing Atkinson out, the Nets have tried to deny that.

Bottom line: If Irving and Durant wanted Atkinson as their coach, he’d still be the coach.

This means whoever will be the next Brooklyn coach will get at least a behind-the-scenes nod of approval from the two superstars.

Who will be that coach? Here are seven names to watch:

1) Mark Jackson.

It’s easy to play connect the dots here: Durant’s friend and business partner Rich Kleiman is a big Mark Jackson fan. When Kleiman’s name came up as a possible Knicks president, it was reported he would quickly hire Jackson. Plus, Jackson is a Brooklyn native.

Currently, Jackson works as an ESPN/ABC game analyst, before that he was the head coach of the Golden State Warriors (before Steve Kerr). A lot of people within the Warriors credit Jackson for laying the foundation of the team’s championship defense, but those same people will note Jackson was not easy to work with and feuded with everyone from the front office to his assistant coaches. If Durant and Irving did not like the direct, technical style of Atkinson as coach, the more motivational, rah-rah style of Jackson may be the call.

2) Tyronn Lue.

This, along with Jackson, was one of the first names I heard pop up from league sources speculating about who would be next in Brooklyn. Lue has won a title as a coach and done it with Kyrie Irving as his point guard. Vincent Goodwill at Yahoo Sports reports Irving wants Lue to get the job.

A former player respected by current players and currently sitting on the bench in Los Angeles as a Doc Rivers assistant, Lue evolved into a better Xs and Os coach than his critics give him credit for. More importantly, Lue has proven he can coach superstars at the highest level of the game — that may count for a lot in Brooklyn.

3) Jason Kidd.

The greatest former Nets player coming home would be the marketing department’s dream, plus Kidd is incredibly respected by players. Like with Lue and Jackson, if the Nets are looking to make a break from the technical and direct coaching style of Atkinson, Kidd could be the answer. The challenge here is, Kidd already coached the Nets back in 2014, then tried to leverage his position into more power in the organization, when that failed he bolted for Milwaukee. Do the Nets want to go back down that road?

4) Jeff Van Gundy.

The current CBA stipulates Van Gundy’s name has to come up in every coaching search. At least it feels that way. The former Knicks coach has dipped his toes back in the active coaching ranks by taking over the USA Basketball squads that qualified Team USA for the World Cup last summer. Van Gundy would bring the clout and gravitas to coach Durant and Irving, the question is would they want him?

5) David Fizdale.

If the Nets want to stick it to their cross-town rivals, this might be the call. The Knicks hired Fizdale in part because he was respected by top players — specifically LeBron James and Dwyane Wade from their Heat days — and had relationships with elite players. New York mistakenly thought Fizdale cold help recruit those stars. Instead, Irving and Durant went to the Nets (which was not so much about Fizdale as ownership). The warning sign here is Fizdale has gone 28-95 his last three seasons as a coach (between the Grizzlies and Knicks).

6) Mike D’Antoni.

He currently has a job as head coach of the Houston Rockets, but he is in the final year of his contract and good luck finding anyone around the league who thinks he will be back next season. D’Antoni is a proven winner who has coached superstars, adapted his system to fit with the talent he has, and can handle the New York media. This is a coach who belongs in the Hall of Fame, but that’s different than saying Durant, Irving, and the Brooklyn organization want him.

7) Jacque Vaughn.

Never count out the guy who has the job now, it is possible that Vaughn earns the gig by getting this roster to excel. He does have experience as the head coach in Orlando and a lot of coaches do better on their second job, having learned the hard lessons the first time around. That said, he will not get to coach Durant or Irving, so it would take a lot of convincing to see him get the gig full time.

Bonus notes:

Tom Thibodeau’s name comes up any time there is a coaching vacancy, but this seems a poor fit. Thibs is the kind of old-school coach the Nets just fired, plus Thibs is reportedly lobbying for the Knicks job just over the bridge

Another name that comes up a lot, Spurs assistant Becky Hamon. This would be a surprise — not because she’s not ready or couldn’t handle it, but rather that the Nets would make this her first top job. Coaching Durant and Irving on a title contender (or a team that believes it is a title contender) is not an entry-level position. She will get her chance someday (probably), but this is not the landing spot.

Blazers’ CJ McCollum, Kings’ Alex Len get into shoving match, earn technicals (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2020, 1:19 AM EST
CJ McCollum was moving up a weight class or two in this showdown, but he was not backing down.

Early in the third quarter of the Kings blowing out the Blazers in a critical game in the chase for the eighth seed in the West, Portland’s McCollum got into it with Sacramento’s Alex Len. What started as a screen was fueled by frustration and turned into more.

McCollum acted like he expected to be sent to an early shower (he was collecting high fives on the bench), but after the officials reviewed it they called an offensive foul on Len and double technicals. That’s it.

Sacramento won 123-111 behind 27 from Bogdan Bogdanovic. McCollum may have wanted to get tossed to avoid watching the fourth quarter of that game. The win keeps the Kings 3.5 games back of the Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the West, it drops Portland 4.5 back,

 

Watch James Harden’s quadruple-double (10 turnovers) as Hornets upset Rockets

Associated PressMar 7, 2020, 9:01 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets entered a four-game homestand to open the week on a two-game winning streak that included a road victory at the defending NBA champion Toronto.

After losses to Milwaukee, San Antonio and Denver, a meeting with the Houston Rockets didn’t seem a recipe for snapping a three-game losing streak.

But Charlotte scored the first 20 points and Terry Rozier finished with 24 to help the Hornets beat the slumping Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night.

The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions.

“This was a good one for us tonight,” said Hornets rookie P.J. Washington, who scored 22 points. “We felt like we should have won the last two so just coming out the same intensity that we did those last two games tonight and it got us a win so we are trying to look to do that the rest of the season.”

Houston, which played without All-Star Russell Westbrook (rest), twice closed within three in the second quarter and within five in the third quarter. Each time the Hornets had an answer.

The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12.

James Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th career triple-double and fourth this season. He also had 10 of Houston’s 21 turnovers.

“I don’t know,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said about the slow start. “I’ve never experienced that before, 20-0 that’s a big deficit to overcome and for whatever reason when we did attack we turned it over, it was kind of weird. And we couldn’t stop them. Just a little bit of sluggishness, for whatever reason.”

Added Harden: “We have to do a better job defensively to make our offense a lot better. We didn’t make enough shots. Obviously, down 20-0 is tough to come back on anybody but we did, to give ourselves a chance, but we just couldn’t continue to sustain that kind of intensity throughout the four quarter game.”

Robert Covington added 25 points for the Rockets, and Jeff Green had 20.

Devonte’ Graham added 23 points for Charlotte. Cody Zeller had 13 and Miles Bridges 10.

Hornets coach James Borrego was happy with how his team responded to each Houston challenge after Charlotte took the big early lead, especially when the Rockets had two potential tying 3-pointers misfire in the second quarter.

“The momentum was shifting a little there,” Borrego said. “Our heads were hanging for a second. I could feel it. We called a timeout there and rallied the troops again and everybody picked their spirits up.

“I think the way we closed the second quarter is a big part of this game. And I think that’s the maturity that we’re talking about with this young group.”

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon week-to-week with torn quadriceps

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 7:06 PM EST
Indiana has some key rotation guys slowed by injury. Doug McDermott is out Sunday vs. Dallas due to a toe injury. T.J. Warren‘s lower leg injury, which had him out Friday night in Chicago, has him questionable for Sunday. Victor Oladipo will play but remains on a minutes restriction (about 25 a game).

This, however, is the injury that will really sting.

Malcolm Brogdon is now week-to-week with a torn quadriceps muscle, the team announced Saturday. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee.

The good news for Brogdon is this can heal without surgery. Here’s what coach Nate McMillan had to say, via J. Michael of the Indy Star.

Brogdon, acquired from the Bucks in a sign-and-trade last summer, averages 16.3 points and 7.1 assists a game in what has been a strong season for him. Brogdon had to fill the role of ball handler and shot creator for the Pacers while Oladipo was out the first half of the season, and it is Brogdon’s play that has the Pacers as a playoff team.

Brogdon should be back for the playoffs, but first he needs a few weeks off to get his leg right.

Nets GM dodges questions about what players were unhappy with Kenny Atkinson

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 5:14 PM EST
Tuesday night, the shorthanded Nets upset the Boston Celtics. Friday night, they blew out the San Antonio Spurs, further cementing themselves as a playoff team.

Saturday morning they fired coach Kenny Atkinson.

This has been painted by the Nets as a mutual parting of the ways, with Atkinson, general manager Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai all agreeing that Atkinson’s voice no longer resonated with the players in the locker room.

Atkinson was at the heart of building the Nets’ hard-working, blue-collar, everyone-is-accountable culture that lifted the Nets to the playoffs last season and has them on target to do the same this season. Former players love him.

Which begs the question, which players was Atkinson not resonating with?

We all know what changed. This summer the Nets brought in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, two superstars used to playing and winning on their own terms. It was always going to change the culture in Brooklyn, making it more about the stars than the team. That is the way of the NBA, and the stars got their wish on Saturday.

The Nets, of course, deny this.

If Irving and Durant wanted Atkinson to be the coach, he would still be the coach.

The question becomes, who do the Nets hire that resonates with Durant and Irving? Is he going to be better than Atkinson? There’s a lot of skepticism around the league that the Nets made themselves better on Saturday.