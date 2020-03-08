Report: Memphis Grizzlies to sign Jontay Porter

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing rookie big man Jontay Porter to a multi-year contract, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
Porter went undrafted out of Missouri at the 2019 NBA Draft. He’s spent the entirety of this year rehabbing from a re-tear of his right ACL. Porter originally tore his ACL in October of 2018. He then re-tore the same ACL in March of 2019. That re-tear caused him to miss the entirety of the 2018-19 season at Missouri.
After winning SEC co-Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman, Porter initially entered the NBA Draft in 2018, but withdrew to return to Missouri for his sophomore season. Porter was expected to be a first-round pick, with many scouts and analysts having him tabbed as a lottery pick.
Porter tore his ACL during a scrimmage before his sophomore season. He then moved to Denver to rehab alongside his brother, Michael Porter Jr., as the then Nuggets rookie was rehabbing from a back injury suffered while he was at Missouri. It was during one of those rehab sessions that Porter re-tore his ACL. He subsequently decided to go pro, but NBA teams were scared off the prospect of drafting him with the knee injuries.
With the Grizzlies making a surprising playoff push, Porter essentially becomes Memphis’ 2020 first-round pick. The Grizzlies will likely send their first rounder to the Boston Celtics. That pick is protected 1-6, but is increasingly more likely to convey to Boston with each victory by Memphis.
At this point, it’s unclear if the Grizzlies are signing Porter using the Minimum Exception, which would limit the deal to two years in length. Memphis’ other option is to use the prorated remainder of their Bi-Annual Exception. That length of contract is still limited to two seasons, but would give Porter a slight bump in pay.
No matter how the Grizzlies are adding Porter, this is a solid no-risk, upside play for them. They get a look at a talented young player for very little money. If Porter pans out, he could fill the backup big man spot behind talented youngster Jaren Jackson Jr. and veteran Jonas Valanciunas. This is the sort of creative move that smart front offices make when they have limited resources available.
The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee. Antetokounmpo will be out for the final two games of the team’s current road trip.
Antetokounmpo was injured during Friday night’s loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll now be out for Milwaukee’s games at Phoenix and at Denver. The Bucks said Antetokounmpo’s status for their home game against the Boston Celtics on March 12 will be updated later this week.
Milwaukee is currently atop the NBA with a record of 53-10. Antetokounmpo has missed six games previously this season, with the Bucks putting together a record of 5-1.
Over the course of the season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in just under 31 minutes per game. That stat-line, along with terrific defensive play, has Antetokounmpo making a case for a second-straight MVP award. In addition, he’s a leading contender to win Defensive Player of the Year.
Lance Stephenson has hoped that a strong season in China — averaging 26.7 points per game on 52 percent shooting for the Liaoning Flying Leopards — would springboard him back to the NBA.
It may have, all the way back to Indiana. From Shams Charania of The Athletic.
There is a fit with Stephenson to return to the team where he spent the first four years of his career. With Jeremy Lamb going down with a torn ACL and more, the Pacers could use more depth behind Victor Oladipo at the two, especially with Oladipo still being on a minutes restriction.
All of this requires Stephenson to be freed from his Chinese contract, and that is not a simple matter.
American players who signed with teams in the Chinese Basketball Association this season are stuck. Back on Feb. 1 the CBA suspended play due to the COVID-19 outbreak in that nation, where there are currently more than 80,000 confirmed cases and 3,000 deaths. While the league has talked about restarting play on Apr. 1, all of that is up in the air as China continues to work to contain the virus.
American players from that league, such are Jeremy Lin, were sent home (none tested positive for the disease). Those players are still technically under contract, but they have not been paid since Feb. 1 and have been left in limbo by FIBA, which has not ruled on their contracts.
Stephenson joins a number of players who want the ability to pursue other opportunities — these guys are not getting checks right now. It’s been an increasing issue, and FIBA has done nothing as of yet.
Maybe a more high-profile case dealing with an NBA team, in the case of Lance Stephenson, will push FIBA to act. Or not. It’s FIBA.
Stephenson will be pushing for it, he wants to get back on the court in Indiana.
Following Arizona’s regular season-ending loss to Washington, Wildcats head coach Sean Miller confirmed freshman point guard Nico Mannion will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.
Arizona is expected to return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence. That will give Mannion a handful more games to improve his draft stock.
Mannion has played in and started 30 of Arizona’s 31 games this season. He’s averaged 14.1 points and 5.4 assists per game. Mannion is currently ranked in the 10-14 range as a lower-end lottery pick in this year’s draft class.
The 6-foot-3 Mannion holds both United State and Italian citizenship. He was born in Italy while his father, former NBA player Pace Mannion, was playing in Italy. As such, Mannion has played for the Italian National Team on the international level. At the age of 17, he debuted for the senior team during 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.
In his freshman season with the Wildcats, Mannion has shot 39% from the field. It’s worry about his jumper that keeps Mannion from being higher in draft rankings. If he can prove that he can reliably hit shots and impress in workouts, Mannion is a player who could rise up draft boards.
A handful of teams that project to have lottery picks have a need at point guard, including the Knicks, Pistons and Suns.
The Golden State Warriors simply can’t catch a break on the injury-front this season. After getting Stephen Curry back from his fractured hand on Thursday, Curry was right back on the shelf due to flu-like symptoms on Saturday. Curry should be back soon, but it will be a while longer for big man Kevon Looney.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Looney will be out for a few weeks due to a left hip injury. Looney previously had hip surgery in 2016. In a down year, Golden State will take their time with Looney’s recovery.
It’s been a lost season for Looney, as he’s appeared in just 20 games. Looney has missed time due an abdominal injury and then neuropathy in his hamstrings. The absences followed Looney signed a three-year, $15 million contract this summer. That deal came after Looney became a key part of the Warriors rotation as a backup center.
Golden State’s big man rotation has been in flux all season. Draymond Green has missed 21 games (and counting) due to knee soreness. Free agent signee Willie Cauley-Stein was traded to Dallas three months into the season. Without their established big men, the Warriors have cycled through other teams’ castoffs. That process has landed Golden State Marquese Chriss, who has played well and signed a contract that is partially guaranteed for 2020-21. Rookie Eric Paschall has also emerged as a potential rotation player.
Going into next season, the Warriors will undoubtedly look to use some of their assets to upgrade the center spot. Golden State will have a lottery pick for the first time in several years, along with a $17 million trade exception. They can also use the equivalent of the Taxpayer Mid-Level exception as well. Expect those means to result in at least one or two new bigs, as the Warriors look to get back to their winning ways.