Lance Stephenson in “strong talks” to join Pacers if he can get out of China contract

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT
Lance Stephenson has hoped that a strong season in China — averaging 26.7 points per game on 52 percent shooting for the Liaoning Flying Leopards — would springboard him back to the NBA.

It may have, all the way back to Indiana. From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There is a fit with Stephenson to return to the team where he spent the first four years of his career. With Jeremy Lamb going down with a torn ACL and more, the Pacers could use more depth behind Victor Oladipo at the two, especially with Oladipo still being on a minutes restriction.

All of this requires Stephenson to be freed from his Chinese contract, and that is not a simple matter.

American players who signed with teams in the Chinese Basketball Association this season are stuck. Back on Feb. 1 the CBA suspended play due to the COVID-19 outbreak in that nation, where there are currently more than 80,000 confirmed cases and 3,000 deaths. While the league has talked about restarting play on Apr. 1, all of that is up in the air as China continues to work to contain the virus.

American players from that league, such are Jeremy Lin, were sent home (none tested positive for the disease). Those players are still technically under contract, but they have not been paid since Feb. 1 and have been left in limbo by FIBA, which has not ruled on their contracts.

Stephenson joins a number of players who want the ability to pursue other opportunities — these guys are not getting checks right now. It’s been an increasing issue, and FIBA has done nothing as of yet.

Maybe a more high-profile case dealing with an NBA team, in the case of Lance Stephenson, will push FIBA to act. Or not. It’s FIBA.

Stephenson will be pushing for it, he wants to get back on the court in Indiana.

Arizona’s Nico Mannion to declare for 2020 NBA Draft

By Keith SmithMar 8, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
Following Arizona’s regular season-ending loss to Washington, Wildcats head coach Sean Miller confirmed freshman point guard Nico Mannion will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Arizona is expected to return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence. That will give Mannion a handful more games to improve his draft stock.

Mannion has played in and started 30 of Arizona’s 31 games this season. He’s averaged 14.1 points and 5.4 assists per game. Mannion is currently ranked in the 10-14 range as a lower-end lottery pick in this year’s draft class.

The 6-foot-3 Mannion holds both United State and Italian citizenship. He was born in Italy while his father, former NBA player Pace Mannion, was playing in Italy. As such, Mannion has played for the Italian National Team on the international level. At the age of 17, he debuted for the senior team during 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

In his freshman season with the Wildcats, Mannion has shot 39% from the field. It’s worry about his jumper that keeps Mannion from being higher in draft rankings. If he can prove that he can reliably hit shots and impress in workouts, Mannion is a player who could rise up draft boards.

A handful of teams that project to have lottery picks have a need at point guard, including the Knicks, Pistons and Suns.

Kevon Looney (hip) out for at least three weeks for Warriors

By Keith SmithMar 8, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Golden State Warriors simply can’t catch a break on the injury-front this season. After getting Stephen Curry back from his fractured hand on Thursday, Curry was right back on the shelf due to flu-like symptoms on Saturday. Curry should be back soon, but it will be a while longer for big man Kevon Looney.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Looney will be out for a few weeks due to a left hip injury. Looney previously had hip surgery in 2016. In a down year, Golden State will take their time with Looney’s recovery.

It’s been a lost season for Looney, as he’s appeared in just 20 games. Looney has missed time due an abdominal injury and then neuropathy in his hamstrings. The absences followed Looney signed a three-year, $15 million contract this summer. That deal came after Looney became a key part of the Warriors rotation as a backup center.

Golden State’s big man rotation has been in flux all season. Draymond Green has missed 21 games (and counting) due to knee soreness. Free agent signee Willie Cauley-Stein was traded to Dallas three months into the season. Without their established big men, the Warriors have cycled through other teams’ castoffs. That process has landed Golden State Marquese Chriss, who has played well and signed a contract that is partially guaranteed for 2020-21. Rookie Eric Paschall has also emerged as a potential rotation player.

Going into next season, the Warriors will undoubtedly look to use some of their assets to upgrade the center spot. Golden State will have a lottery pick for the first time in several years, along with a $17 million trade exception. They can also use the equivalent of the Taxpayer Mid-Level exception as well. Expect those means to result in at least one or two new bigs, as the Warriors look to get back to their winning ways.

NBA tells teams to develop plans for limiting coronavirus exposure

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — In a memo sent in recent days, the NBA has told its teams they have until Tuesday to develop a “plan to limit the number of team and arena staff … who interact with players” as part of their coronavirus response strategies.

NBA teams were also told to have an arrangement with an infectious disease specialist and to find a facility that could conduct testing for COVID-19.

“In light of the growing community spread of COVID-19 in the United States, and the emergence of community spread in Canada, we continue to closely monitor this situation and are having regular conversations with infectious disease and public health experts, including the CDC,” the NBA told teams in the memo sent Saturday night, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

No pro games in the U.S. have been called off yet.

The NBA told teams on Friday to prepare for the possibility of playing games in empty arenas, as some sports leagues in Europe have already done, an idea that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said he wanted no part of.

The NBA, in its Saturday night memo, also said teams quickly need a process to distribute hand sanitizer to all players and team staff and to ensure that supply does not run out.

The NBA also urged teams to cut team travel parties “to essential individuals only,” have team physicians join an upcoming road trip to study ways of limiting germ-exposure on the road and work with vendors — like bus companies, hotels and meal providers — to understand their cleaning practices and ensure they have minimal contact with players.

“There’s a lot of due diligence going on,” Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said.

One idea reportedly being discussed is closing NBA locker rooms. Access would be to essential personnel only but would not eliminate media interviews with players before and after games, it would simply move them to a different location, possibly a news conference setting. The changes would, in theory, would allow teams to know if anyone in those areas has been tested for illness.

“In consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, we’re discussing with other sports leagues options to protect the health of everyone in our buildings, including those typically in our locker rooms,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. “As always, we’re committed to providing appropriate media access.”

The U.S. death toll from the virus climbed to 19 on Saturday, with all but three of the victims in Washington state. The number of infections swelled to more than 400, scattered across about half of the U.S. states. Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska reported their first cases.

Report: Kyrie Irving wants Tyronn Lue as next Nets coach

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving won a ring with Tyronn Lue as the head coach, the players’ hand-pick choice to take over in Cleveland when David Blatt was pushed out the door.

Kenny Atkinson is now out the door in Brooklyn, and Irving wants to repeat his experience with Lue, reports Vincent Goodwill at Yahoo Sports.

Irving soured on Atkinson early, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and currently prefers Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue to be the team’s next head coach. Lue was the head coach in Cleveland when Irving hit the winning shot in the 2016 NBA Finals and was in talks to take the Lakers job before discussions broke down.

As expected, Irving’s camp denies this is the case.

Lue was one of the names quickly circulating around NBA circles as a possible long-term replacement, along with Mark Jackson and others.

Lue took over in the middle of the 2015-16 season in Cleveland, led the team to a ring, then coached two full seasons after that. The next season, after LeBron James and Irving were gone and the rebuild was starting, the Cavaliers front office decided to go another direction.

There are reasons Lue would be a solid hire. He’s a former player respected by current players. He is a better Xs and Os coach than his critics give him credit for. And, Lue has proven he can coach superstars at the highest level of the game.

For the Nets, that’s the next step.