Lakers handle Clippers, secure mantle of best team in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — This past July belonged to the Clippers — they won the offseason landing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Opening night belonged to the Clippers. Christmas Day belonged to the Clippers.

That sowed enough seeds of doubt in the Lakers’ faithful in Los Angeles that Sunday’s showdown with the Clippers — the final meaningful game between these teams before the playoffs — had the feel of a statement game. Even if everyone involved try to deny it was.

LeBron James made a statement. Undeniably.

He showed his team a roadmap to the Finals if these two teams — as expected — meet in the playoffs.

LeBron made it clear — between the Lakers beating the Bucks on Friday night behind his 37 points, and then the Clippers on Sunday — that the Lakers have to be counted as title favorites. LeBron also staked his MVP claim.

LeBron had 28 points and nine assists, breaking down the Clippers defense getting and into the paint, plus playing defense on Kawhi Leonard much of the night. Add in 30 points from Anthony Davis and a strong 24 points from Avery Bradley, and you get a 112-103 Lakers win over their building roommates on Sunday.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win. If my teammates need me to take the challenge defensively, offensively, whatever, I’ll take it,” LeBron said. “My teammates asked me to do it this weekend and the rest is history.”

What LeBron did was attack — he had nine shot attempts in the restricted area and eight everywhere else (and six of those were threes, which you want him to take). He also got to the free-throw line 14 times and had nine assists, many of which came on drive-and-kicks. LeBron James got to the rim, was physical, and it set a tone.

“I thought they were the more physical team tonight,” Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers said. “I thought they were into their game plan more tonight. I thought they trusted each other more tonight. I thought it was a good lesson for us.”

The other thing LeBron did was go right at Lou Williams in the fourth quarter. The Lakers hunted and targeted Williams in the pick-and-roll, and with Montrezl Harrell as the center on the floor for much of that time, the Lakers lacked a rim-protecting big behind Williams. The Lakers dominated that matchup and Rivers stuck with it for much of the fourth quarter anyway (that should be one of their lessons for the postseason).

Anthony Davis had another strong game for Los Angeles, but it was the addition of a big offensive night from Bradley that separated the teams. The Lakers know they have the best duo in the league, but every night they need someone to step up and be that third star. Sunday it was Bradley.

“We know what we’re going to get from him defensively, but what he gave us offensively tonight was gigantic,” LeBron said. “Every time they made a run, or we needed a three, especially in the first quarter and the third quarter when he got hot… he was wonderful.”

For the Clippers, the lessons were about the level of player movement — and not just isolation basketball — they need against the best teams.

“I didn’t think we had a lot of ball movement today, I thought our offense let us down tonight more than our defense,” Rivers said. “We made too many defensive mistakes to recover to win a close game.”

The Clippers also got away from riding the hot hand. Paul George had been their best player through three quarters (he had 31 points for the game), then in the fourth he didn’t get a shot attempt until the game was inside two minutes. There were points when the Clippers had Leonard, George, and Marcus Morris all on the court and the shot ended up being a Montrezl Harrell isolation against Markieff Morris — not their best option.

“I thought we got good shots [in the fourth],” George said postgame. “We should have had just a little more player movement, which would have gotten the ball moving around. But that is just how the game goes.”

This game had the feeling of a playoff game from the start — and Staples Center sounded like a Laker home game when they made a big play. Most of those plays came from LeBron and Davis, who had 31 of the Lakers 49 first-half points.

The Lakers were down 53-49 at the half because of depth — Clippers not named James or Davis shot 29.1 percent in the first half and the Laker bench scored just eight points (compared to the Clippers 17). More than that, the Clippers were able to rest their stars at points and for a few minutes played an all bench lineup against a LeBron Laker lineup and held their own.

The real telling stat was that both teams were 2-14 from three in the first half.

The Lakers, behind Bradley, shot 6-of-10 from three to open the second half. Combine that with an attacking LeBron and the Lakers become a very difficult team to beat.

Especially four games out of seven. Which is ultimately what the Clippers have to do if they want to take the crown of the best team in Los Angeles.

Report: Memphis Grizzlies to sign Jontay Porter

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing rookie big man Jontay Porter to a multi-year contract, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Porter went undrafted out of Missouri at the 2019 NBA Draft. He’s spent the entirety of this year rehabbing from a re-tear of his right ACL. Porter originally tore his ACL in October of 2018. He then re-tore the same ACL in March of 2019. That re-tear caused him to miss the entirety of the 2018-19 season at Missouri.

After winning SEC co-Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman, Porter initially entered the NBA Draft in 2018, but withdrew to return to Missouri for his sophomore season. Porter was expected to be a first-round pick, with many scouts and analysts having him tabbed as a lottery pick.

Porter tore his ACL during a scrimmage before his sophomore season. He then moved to Denver to rehab alongside his brother, Michael Porter Jr., as the then Nuggets rookie was rehabbing from a back injury suffered while he was at Missouri. It was during one of those rehab sessions that Porter re-tore his ACL. He subsequently decided to go pro, but NBA teams were scared off the prospect of drafting him with the knee injuries.

With the Grizzlies making a surprising playoff push, Porter essentially becomes Memphis’ 2020 first-round pick. The Grizzlies will likely send their first rounder to the Boston Celtics. That pick is protected 1-6, but is increasingly more likely to convey to Boston with each victory by Memphis.

At this point, it’s unclear if the Grizzlies are signing Porter using the Minimum Exception, which would limit the deal to two years in length. Memphis’ other option is to use the prorated remainder of their Bi-Annual Exception. That length of contract is still limited to two seasons, but would give Porter a slight bump in pay.

No matter how the Grizzlies are adding Porter, this is a solid no-risk, upside play for them. They get a look at a talented young player for very little money. If Porter pans out, he could fill the backup big man spot behind talented youngster Jaren Jackson Jr. and veteran Jonas Valanciunas. This is the sort of creative move that smart front offices make when they have limited resources available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo out at least two games with left knee sprain

The Milwaukee Bucks announced today that Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee. Antetokounmpo will be out for the final two games of the team’s current road trip.

Antetokounmpo was injured during Friday night’s loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll now be out for Milwaukee’s games at Phoenix and at Denver. The Bucks said Antetokounmpo’s status for their home game against the Boston Celtics on March 12 will be updated later this week.

Milwaukee is currently atop the NBA with a record of 53-10. Antetokounmpo has missed six games previously this season, with the Bucks putting together a record of 5-1.

Over the course of the season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in just under 31 minutes per game. That stat-line, along with terrific defensive play, has Antetokounmpo making a case for a second-straight MVP award. In addition, he’s a leading contender to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Lance Stephenson in “strong talks” to join Pacers if he can get out of China contract

Lance Stephenson has hoped that a strong season in China — averaging 26.7 points per game on 52 percent shooting for the Liaoning Flying Leopards — would springboard him back to the NBA.

It may have, all the way back to Indiana. From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There is a fit with Stephenson to return to the team where he spent the first four years of his career. With Jeremy Lamb going down with a torn ACL and more, the Pacers could use more depth behind Victor Oladipo at the two, especially with Oladipo still being on a minutes restriction.

All of this requires Stephenson to be freed from his Chinese contract, and that is not a simple matter.

American players who signed with teams in the Chinese Basketball Association this season are stuck. Back on Feb. 1 the CBA suspended play due to the COVID-19 outbreak in that nation, where there are currently more than 80,000 confirmed cases and 3,000 deaths. While the league has talked about restarting play on Apr. 1, all of that is up in the air as China continues to work to contain the virus.

American players from that league, such are Jeremy Lin, were sent home (none tested positive for the disease). Those players are still technically under contract, but they have not been paid since Feb. 1 and have been left in limbo by FIBA, which has not ruled on their contracts.

Stephenson joins a number of players who want the ability to pursue other opportunities — these guys are not getting checks right now. It’s been an increasing issue, and FIBA has done nothing as of yet.

Maybe a more high-profile case dealing with an NBA team, in the case of Lance Stephenson, will push FIBA to act. Or not. It’s FIBA.

Stephenson will be pushing for it, he wants to get back on the court in Indiana.

Arizona’s Nico Mannion to declare for 2020 NBA Draft

Following Arizona’s regular season-ending loss to Washington, Wildcats head coach Sean Miller confirmed freshman point guard Nico Mannion will declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Arizona is expected to return to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year absence. That will give Mannion a handful more games to improve his draft stock.

Mannion has played in and started 30 of Arizona’s 31 games this season. He’s averaged 14.1 points and 5.4 assists per game. Mannion is currently ranked in the 10-14 range as a lower-end lottery pick in this year’s draft class.

The 6-foot-3 Mannion holds both United State and Italian citizenship. He was born in Italy while his father, former NBA player Pace Mannion, was playing in Italy. As such, Mannion has played for the Italian National Team on the international level. At the age of 17, he debuted for the senior team during 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

In his freshman season with the Wildcats, Mannion has shot 39% from the field. It’s worry about his jumper that keeps Mannion from being higher in draft rankings. If he can prove that he can reliably hit shots and impress in workouts, Mannion is a player who could rise up draft boards.

A handful of teams that project to have lottery picks have a need at point guard, including the Knicks, Pistons and Suns.