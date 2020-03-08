(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Kevon Looney (hip) out for at least three weeks for Warriors

By Keith SmithMar 8, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Golden State Warriors simply can’t catch a break on the injury-front this season. After getting Stephen Curry back from his fractured hand on Thursday, Curry was right back on the shelf due to flu-like symptoms on Saturday. Curry should be back soon, but it will be a while longer for big man Kevon Looney.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Looney will be out for a few weeks due to a left hip injury. Looney previously had hip surgery in 2016. In a down year, Golden State will take their time with Looney’s recovery.

It’s been a lost season for Looney, as he’s appeared in just 20 games. Looney has missed time due an abdominal injury and then neuropathy in his hamstrings. The absences followed Looney signed a three-year, $15 million contract this summer. That deal came after Looney became a key part of the Warriors rotation as a backup center.

Golden State’s big man rotation has been in flux all season. Draymond Green has missed 21 games (and counting) due to knee soreness. Free agent signee Willie Cauley-Stein was traded to Dallas three months into the season. Without their established big men, the Warriors have cycled through other teams’ castoffs. That process has landed Golden State Marquese Chriss, who has played well and signed a contract that is partially guaranteed for 2020-21. Rookie Eric Paschall has also emerged as a potential rotation player.

Going into next season, the Warriors will undoubtedly look to use some of their assets to upgrade the center spot. Golden State will have a lottery pick for the first time in several years, along with a $17 million trade exception. They can also use the equivalent of the Taxpayer Mid-Level exception as well. Expect those means to result in at least one or two new bigs, as the Warriors look to get back to their winning ways.

NBA tells teams to develop plans for limiting coronavirus exposure

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — In a memo sent in recent days, the NBA has told its teams they have until Tuesday to develop a “plan to limit the number of team and arena staff … who interact with players” as part of their coronavirus response strategies.

NBA teams were also told to have an arrangement with an infectious disease specialist and to find a facility that could conduct testing for COVID-19.

“In light of the growing community spread of COVID-19 in the United States, and the emergence of community spread in Canada, we continue to closely monitor this situation and are having regular conversations with infectious disease and public health experts, including the CDC,” the NBA told teams in the memo sent Saturday night, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

No pro games in the U.S. have been called off yet.

The NBA told teams on Friday to prepare for the possibility of playing games in empty arenas, as some sports leagues in Europe have already done, an idea that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said he wanted no part of.

The NBA, in its Saturday night memo, also said teams quickly need a process to distribute hand sanitizer to all players and team staff and to ensure that supply does not run out.

The NBA also urged teams to cut team travel parties “to essential individuals only,” have team physicians join an upcoming road trip to study ways of limiting germ-exposure on the road and work with vendors — like bus companies, hotels and meal providers — to understand their cleaning practices and ensure they have minimal contact with players.

“There’s a lot of due diligence going on,” Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said.

One idea reportedly being discussed is closing NBA locker rooms. Access would be to essential personnel only but would not eliminate media interviews with players before and after games, it would simply move them to a different location, possibly a news conference setting. The changes would, in theory, would allow teams to know if anyone in those areas has been tested for illness.

“In consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, we’re discussing with other sports leagues options to protect the health of everyone in our buildings, including those typically in our locker rooms,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. “As always, we’re committed to providing appropriate media access.”

The U.S. death toll from the virus climbed to 19 on Saturday, with all but three of the victims in Washington state. The number of infections swelled to more than 400, scattered across about half of the U.S. states. Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska reported their first cases.

Report: Kyrie Irving wants Tyronn Lue as next Nets coach

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving won a ring with Tyronn Lue as the head coach, the players’ hand-pick choice to take over in Cleveland when David Blatt was pushed out the door.

Kenny Atkinson is now out the door in Brooklyn, and Irving wants to repeat his experience with Lue, reports Vincent Goodwill at Yahoo Sports.

Irving soured on Atkinson early, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and currently prefers Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue to be the team’s next head coach. Lue was the head coach in Cleveland when Irving hit the winning shot in the 2016 NBA Finals and was in talks to take the Lakers job before discussions broke down.

Lue was one of the names quickly circulating around NBA circles as a possible long-term replacement, along with Mark Jackson and others.

Lue took over in the middle of the 2015-16 season in Cleveland, led the team to a ring, then coached two full seasons after that. The next season, after LeBron James and Irving were gone and the rebuild was starting, the Cavaliers front office decided to go another direction.

There are reasons Lue would be a solid hire. He’s a former player respected by current players. He is a better Xs and Os coach than his critics give him credit for. And, Lue has proven he can coach superstars at the highest level of the game.

For the Nets, that’s the next step.

Seven names to watch as potential next Nets coach

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2020, 3:49 AM EDT
Nobody saw this coming.

Kenny Atkinson is out as the coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Everyone with the Nets says this was a mutual parting of the ways, that Atkinson’s voice was no longer resonating with this team and he had soured on coaching Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Everyone not on the Nets payroll will point out that with the volume of turnover on the Brooklyn roster, it’s not that Atkinson’s message got old, it’s that some players didn’t like the blue-collar, everyone-is-held-accountable style. Fingers are pointed at Irving and Durant as pushing Atkinson out, the Nets have tried to deny that.

Bottom line: If Irving and Durant wanted Atkinson as their coach, he’d still be the coach.

This means whoever will be the next Brooklyn coach will get at least a behind-the-scenes nod of approval from the two superstars.

Who will be that coach? Here are seven names to watch:

1) Mark Jackson.

It’s easy to play connect the dots here: Durant’s friend and business partner Rich Kleiman is a big Mark Jackson fan. When Kleiman’s name came up as a possible Knicks president, it was reported he would quickly hire Jackson. Plus, Jackson is a Brooklyn native.

Currently, Jackson works as an ESPN/ABC game analyst, before that he was the head coach of the Golden State Warriors (before Steve Kerr). A lot of people within the Warriors credit Jackson for laying the foundation of the team’s championship defense, but those same people will note Jackson was not easy to work with and feuded with everyone from the front office to his assistant coaches. If Durant and Irving did not like the direct, technical style of Atkinson as coach, the more motivational, rah-rah style of Jackson may be the call.

2) Tyronn Lue.

This, along with Jackson, was one of the first names I heard pop up from league sources speculating about who would be next in Brooklyn. Lue has won a title as a coach and done it with Kyrie Irving as his point guard. Vincent Goodwill at Yahoo Sports reports Irving wants Lue to get the job.

A former player respected by current players and currently sitting on the bench in Los Angeles as a Doc Rivers assistant, Lue evolved into a better Xs and Os coach than his critics give him credit for. More importantly, Lue has proven he can coach superstars at the highest level of the game — that may count for a lot in Brooklyn.

3) Jason Kidd.

The greatest former Nets player coming home would be the marketing department’s dream, plus Kidd is incredibly respected by players. Like with Lue and Jackson, if the Nets are looking to make a break from the technical and direct coaching style of Atkinson, Kidd could be the answer. The challenge here is, Kidd already coached the Nets back in 2014, then tried to leverage his position into more power in the organization, when that failed he bolted for Milwaukee. Do the Nets want to go back down that road?

4) Jeff Van Gundy.

The current CBA stipulates Van Gundy’s name has to come up in every coaching search. At least it feels that way. The former Knicks coach has dipped his toes back in the active coaching ranks by taking over the USA Basketball squads that qualified Team USA for the World Cup last summer. Van Gundy would bring the clout and gravitas to coach Durant and Irving, the question is would they want him?

5) David Fizdale.

If the Nets want to stick it to their cross-town rivals, this might be the call. The Knicks hired Fizdale in part because he was respected by top players — specifically LeBron James and Dwyane Wade from their Heat days — and had relationships with elite players. New York mistakenly thought Fizdale cold help recruit those stars. Instead, Irving and Durant went to the Nets (which was not so much about Fizdale as ownership). The warning sign here is Fizdale has gone 28-95 his last three seasons as a coach (between the Grizzlies and Knicks).

6) Mike D’Antoni.

He currently has a job as head coach of the Houston Rockets, but he is in the final year of his contract and good luck finding anyone around the league who thinks he will be back next season. D’Antoni is a proven winner who has coached superstars, adapted his system to fit with the talent he has, and can handle the New York media. This is a coach who belongs in the Hall of Fame, but that’s different than saying Durant, Irving, and the Brooklyn organization want him.

7) Jacque Vaughn.

Never count out the guy who has the job now, it is possible that Vaughn earns the gig by getting this roster to excel. He does have experience as the head coach in Orlando and a lot of coaches do better on their second job, having learned the hard lessons the first time around. That said, he will not get to coach Durant or Irving, so it would take a lot of convincing to see him get the gig full time.

Bonus notes:

Tom Thibodeau’s name comes up any time there is a coaching vacancy, but this seems a poor fit. Thibs is the kind of old-school coach the Nets just fired, plus Thibs is reportedly lobbying for the Knicks job just over the bridge

Another name that comes up a lot, Spurs assistant Becky Hamon. This would be a surprise — not because she’s not ready or couldn’t handle it, but rather that the Nets would make this her first top job. Coaching Durant and Irving on a title contender (or a team that believes it is a title contender) is not an entry-level position. She will get her chance someday (probably), but this is not the landing spot.

Blazers’ CJ McCollum, Kings’ Alex Len get into shoving match, earn technicals (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2020, 1:19 AM EST
CJ McCollum was moving up a weight class or two in this showdown, but he was not backing down.

Early in the third quarter of the Kings blowing out the Blazers in a critical game in the chase for the eighth seed in the West, Portland’s McCollum got into it with Sacramento’s Alex Len. What started as a screen was fueled by frustration and turned into more.

McCollum acted like he expected to be sent to an early shower (he was collecting high fives on the bench), but after the officials reviewed it they called an offensive foul on Len and double technicals. That’s it.

Sacramento won 123-111 behind 27 from Bogdan Bogdanovic. McCollum may have wanted to get tossed to avoid watching the fourth quarter of that game. The win keeps the Kings 3.5 games back of the Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the West, it drops Portland 4.5 back,

 