Watch James Harden’s quadruple-double (10 turnovers) as Hornets upset Rockets

Associated PressMar 7, 2020, 9:01 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets entered a four-game homestand to open the week on a two-game winning streak that included a road victory at the defending NBA champion Toronto.

After losses to Milwaukee, San Antonio and Denver, a meeting with the Houston Rockets didn’t seem a recipe for snapping a three-game losing streak.

But Charlotte scored the first 20 points and Terry Rozier finished with 24 to help the Hornets beat the slumping Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night.

The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions.

“This was a good one for us tonight,” said Hornets rookie P.J. Washington, who scored 22 points. “We felt like we should have won the last two so just coming out the same intensity that we did those last two games tonight and it got us a win so we are trying to look to do that the rest of the season.”

Houston, which played without All-Star Russell Westbrook (rest), twice closed within three in the second quarter and within five in the third quarter. Each time the Hornets had an answer.

The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12.

James Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th career triple-double and fourth this season. He also had 10 of Houston’s 21 turnovers.

“I don’t know,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said about the slow start. “I’ve never experienced that before, 20-0 that’s a big deficit to overcome and for whatever reason when we did attack we turned it over, it was kind of weird. And we couldn’t stop them. Just a little bit of sluggishness, for whatever reason.”

Added Harden: “We have to do a better job defensively to make our offense a lot better. We didn’t make enough shots. Obviously, down 20-0 is tough to come back on anybody but we did, to give ourselves a chance, but we just couldn’t continue to sustain that kind of intensity throughout the four quarter game.”

Robert Covington added 25 points for the Rockets, and Jeff Green had 20.

Devonte’ Graham added 23 points for Charlotte. Cody Zeller had 13 and Miles Bridges 10.

Hornets coach James Borrego was happy with how his team responded to each Houston challenge after Charlotte took the big early lead, especially when the Rockets had two potential tying 3-pointers misfire in the second quarter.

“The momentum was shifting a little there,” Borrego said. “Our heads were hanging for a second. I could feel it. We called a timeout there and rallied the troops again and everybody picked their spirits up.

“I think the way we closed the second quarter is a big part of this game. And I think that’s the maturity that we’re talking about with this young group.”

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon week-to-week with torn quadriceps

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 7:06 PM EST
Indiana has some key rotation guys slowed by injury. Doug McDermott is out Sunday vs. Dallas due to a toe injury. T.J. Warren‘s lower leg injury, which had him out Friday night in Chicago, has him questionable for Sunday. Victor Oladipo will play but remains on a minutes restriction (about 25 a game).

This, however, is the injury that will really sting.

Malcolm Brogdon is now week-to-week with a torn quadriceps muscle, the team announced Saturday. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee.

The good news for Brogdon is this can heal without surgery. Here’s what coach Nate McMillan had to say, via J. Michael of the Indy Star.

Brogdon, acquired from the Bucks in a sign-and-trade last summer, averages 16.3 points and 7.1 assists a game in what has been a strong season for him. Brogdon had to fill the role of ball handler and shot creator for the Pacers while Oladipo was out the first half of the season, and it is Brogdon’s play that has the Pacers as a playoff team.

Brogdon should be back for the playoffs, but first he needs a few weeks off to get his leg right.

Nets GM dodges questions about what players were unhappy with Kenny Atkinson

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 5:14 PM EST
Tuesday night, the shorthanded Nets upset the Boston Celtics. Friday night, they blew out the San Antonio Spurs, further cementing themselves as a playoff team.

Saturday morning they fired coach Kenny Atkinson.

This has been painted by the Nets as a mutual parting of the ways, with Atkinson, general manager Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai all agreeing that Atkinson’s voice no longer resonated with the players in the locker room.

Atkinson was at the heart of building the Nets’ hard-working, blue-collar, everyone-is-accountable culture that lifted the Nets to the playoffs last season and has them on target to do the same this season. Former players love him.

Which begs the question, which players was Atkinson not resonating with?

We all know what changed. This summer the Nets brought in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, two superstars used to playing and winning on their own terms. It was always going to change the culture in Brooklyn, making it more about the stars than the team. That is the way of the NBA, and the stars got their wish on Saturday.

The Nets, of course, deny this.

If Irving and Durant wanted Atkinson to be the coach, he would still be the coach.

The question becomes, who do the Nets hire that resonates with Durant and Irving? Is he going to be better than Atkinson? There’s a lot of skepticism around the league that the Nets made themselves better on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to have precautionary MRI on left knee

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — After Friday night’s loss to the Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo spent extra time in the trainer’s room, getting his left knee looked at and some treatment on it. When he did emerge, he had a compression sleeve over that knee and he walked with a slight limp.

When asked how his knee was, he said, “good.” Which is all he ever says about physical ailments. Then he changed the topic.

While if this had been something more obvious the Bucks would have had their franchise player on crutches or ice wraps around his knee, the team is taking no chances and will have an MRI done on Antetokounmpo’s left knee, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The fall itself was scary and had Bucks fans — and basketball fans everywhere — holding their breath.

Even if the MRI shows no damage, don’t be surprised if Antetokounmpo misses a game or more. With the Bucks 8.5 games ahead of the Raptors in the East and four games ahead of the Lakers for the best record in the league, Milwaukee has enough of a cushion.

What matters more than anything is having Antetokounmpo fully healthy when the playoffs start. Without him being exceptional, they are going nowhere.

 

 

Orlando coach Steve Clifford out of hospital, cleared to return to coaching

David Berding/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
Friday night, Orlando coach Steve Clifford left the bench in the third quarter and went back to the locker room, complaining of feeling ill. Considering the suddenness of the illness and the symptoms, Clifford was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. It was a concerning moment.

Good news followed late that night: Clifford was released from the hospital and cleared to return to coaching the team.

From Josh Robbins at The Athletic.

Doctors released Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford from a Minneapolis hospital early Saturday morning after tests confirmed he had suffered from dehydration, team officials said.

There was extra caution around Clifford because of his health history. While coach of the Charlotte Hornets earlier in his career, Clifford had stents put in an artery to open blockages and help his heart. A couple of years later, he missed 21 games due to crippling headaches and other symptoms that were tied to sleep deprivation.

Clifford’s workaholic nature is part of what made him an NBA coach, but it has taken a toll on him physically.

Thankfully, he is okay and back on the sidelines.

 