Philadelphia reportedly hopes to get Ben Simmons back before playoff start

A nerve impingement — what is commonly referred to as a pinched nerve — can linger for a long, long time. The injury is exactly what it sounds like: Something is pressing on the nerve, “pinching” it and causing pain. The challenge becomes figuring out what is pinching the nerve and how do you fix it.
That takes time. It’s also the inury Philladelphia’s Ben Simmons is battling. Last week, Sixers coach Brett Brown said Simmons would be out “a while.”
Simmons will be reevaluated next week as the Sixers wait for the inflammation around the nerve to subside. The team hopes he can return before the playoffs, sources say, and with enough time to get back into shape.
But, at this point, that is just a hope.
Simmons averages 16.9 points, 8.3 assists, 7.9 rebounds a game, not to mention a league-best 2.2 steals a night. The All-Star is a core part of the Sixers rotation.
Philadelphia is also without Joel Embiid due to a shoulder injury, but he could return as soon as next week.
The Sixers have disappointed this season compared to preseason expectations, when they were considered a threat to the Bucks at the top. Instead, today they sit tied with Indiana for the 5/6 seeds, two games back of Miami as the four seed (and having home court in the first round). It’s not how coach Brett Brown or anyone in Philly pictured this season going.
But if they don’t get Simmons back for the playoffs, things are going to get a lot more disappointing.
Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in shocking move
Friday night, Kenny Atkinson coach the Nets to a 139-120 rout of the Spurs, helping solidify the Nets as a playoff team in the East despite getting just 20 games out of Kyrie Irving this year and zero out of Kevin Durant due to injuries.
Saturday morning, the Nets and Atkinson parted ways.
The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually agreed to part ways. Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach for the remainder of the season.
There are only two players within the organization who have that kind of power: Irving and Durant. At the very least, if they wanted him as coach he would be the coach.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Marks and Atkinson agreed that the coach’s voice was no longer resonating with the team.
Atkinson was brought in by general manager Sean Marks as one of his first moves and together they built the team-first, blue-collar culture that turned the Nets from the team in the worst position in the NBA into a playoff squad. The Nets became a team good enough — and cap-wise well-positioned enough — to attract Irving and Durant as free agents.
But bringing in two players used to winning on their terms has meant a culture change within the organization. That has not always been smooth.
“After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team,” Marks said in a statement. “This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time. Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons. We are forever grateful for all of Kenny’s hard work and dedication to the Nets and the Brooklyn community. Kenny, Laura and the Atkinson family will always remain a part of our Nets family and we wish them nothing but the best in the future.”
Owner Joseph Tsai Tweeted this out (and this move is not made without his approval).
I am extremely grateful to Kenny Atkinson for what he’s done for our franchise over the years. If we did not have him, we would not be where we are with promising young guys still improving. All the best Kenny.
Atkinson will not be out of a job long if he wants a coaching job, multiple rebuilding franchises around the league could use him and would be interested.
Jacque Vaughn, who spent two-and-a-half seasons as the head coach in Orlando, will serve as the coach for the rest of the season. The Nets are expected to hire a new coach for next season, one Irving and Durant will have some say in.
Vaughn takes over a team in seventh place in the Eastern Conference despite this being a “gap” year waiting for their stars to get healthy. Fivethirtyeight.com gives the Nets a 91 percent chance to make the playoffs.
LeBron James on possibility of playing in empty arenas: “I ain’t playing”
With the novel coronavirus that has altered the world sports landscape now spreading in the United States — there are 330 known cases and 17 deaths in the USA, and the number of actual cases is likely much higher — the NBA wants to be prepared.
The NBA sent a memo to teams asking them to come up with plans “if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.” Meaning playing in empty arenas with no fans or media reports the Associated Press, which saw the memo.
There are currently no plans to cancel NBA games or play in empty arenas, the NBA just wants to be prepared, the memo said.
The league memo also said teams should be prepared “for the possibility of implementing temperature checks on players, team staff, referees, and anyone else who is essential to conducting such a game in the team’s arena.”
The NBA isn’t there, yet, but as the number of infections grows around the country it could force the league to take unprecedented steps.
PHOENIX (AP) —Aron Baynes scored a career-high 37 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers, Dario Saric added 24 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-117 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Baynes was 9 of 14 from long distance and 12 of 23 overall. He also had 16 rebounds.
The huge night came one game after the big Australian didn’t even play against the Toronto Raptors because coach Monty Williams didn’t like the matchup.
“It can be funny in the NBA like that,” Baynes said. “Night to night it can be completely different. One thing we’ve done well as a team is a next-man-up mentality. If you go out there and play within Monty’s system, he usually puts you in places to succeed.”
Phoenix never trailed and made 19 3-pointers. It was a much-needed win for the Suns after they had lost four straight home games to hurt their already fading playoff hopes.
The 6-foot-10 Baynes is an eight-year NBA veteran but almost never shot 3-pointers until last season. He made it a big part of his game when he joined the Suns this season and was hitting them at a 33% rate coming into Friday.
He came out firing against the Blazers, hitting five from beyond the arc in the first quarter, which already beat his career high of four, He was especially good from his favorite spot at the top of the key and his nine 3-pointers tied a single-game franchise record.
By the end of the night, the crowd was screaming for him to shoot every time he touched the ball beyond the arc.
“Exactly how I drew it up this morning,” Williams said laughing. “Aron, go for 37. Nine threes. He got the guys going when he started dropping a few of them. Then we started running a few plays for him.”
CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points, and Damian Lillard had 24. Hassan Whiteside added 23 points and 20 rebounds. The Blazers are among the teams fighting with the Suns for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. They’re 3 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis. The Suns are six games back.
Whiteside said the Blazers simply didn’t have an answer for Baynes.
“He had a career night, bro. It happens,” Whiteside said. “He took 23 shots. He got hot. Once he hit a step back over (Lillard), I knew he was feeling good.”
Said Blazers coach Terry Stotts: “You expect him to make some threes but you don’t expect him to make that many.”
The Suns led 56-33 midway through the second quarter but Portland responded with a big run to close the gap to 67-58 by halftime. Baynes had 22 points by the break, making six 3-pointers. McCollum had 16 points for the Blazers.
LeBron James outduels Giannis Antetokounmpo, leads Lakers to signature win
LOS ANGELES — Before the Staples Center crowd had their beers and had settled into their seats, Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to take over the game. From the opening tip he was aggressive, playing downhill, getting up a head of steam then getting to the rim. He opened the game shooting 3-of-4, and he racked up 10 fast points.
That is when the game changed — LeBron James switched over Antetokounmpo on defense.
“My sidekick here, he picked up a couple of early fouls,” LeBron said, pointing at Davis. “So that was my opportunity to pick up the challenge. I didn’t want him to get another one.”
“What was more impressive (than his 37 points) to me was his defense on Giannis,” Laker coach Frank Vogel said after the game. “Starting in the first half, when AD got in foul trouble, we needed someone to step up. For him to take on that assignment and still do what he did offensively, it’s just an incredibly remarkable performance, a two way performance.”
That switch meant fans got what they wanted — LeBron vs. Antetokounmpo going head-to-head. At points, the Staples Center crowd stood and cheered as the two leading MVP candidates went at each other.
Friday night, LeBron and the Lakers got the best of the battle.
The Lakers used an 18-0 run and a 14-point third quarter from LeBron to pull away, then they held on for the 113-103 win.
It was a game played with late-May playoff intensity but officiated in an early March style — the constant sound of whistles sucked the flow out of much of the game.
That worked for the Lakers, who were able to slow the Bucks tempo down — the Lakers are not a great transition defense but have an elite halfcourt defense, one that frustrated the Bucks.
“We were playing slow… We were playing against LeBron, AD, and (JaVale) McGee in the half court, so it’s kind of hard,” Antetokounmpo said.
Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points on 21 shots, plus 11 rebounds. He also went down late in the fourth quarter on a foul, yelling and grabbing his left knee. Antetokounmpo got back up, walked it off and finished the game, however, after the game he spent extra time in the training room and was walking with a slight limp. When asked how his knee was, all he said, “good.”
Antetokounmpo was less concerned with his knee and more concerned with how his team got taken out of their game against the Lakers. And he didn’t like all the fouls the Bucks committed.
“We definitely did not play smart,” Antetokounmpo said. “We obviously tried our best, we fight every game, we try to stay in every game, but we gave them 31 free throws. We put them at the line so easily.”
Those calls got in the Bucks’ heads at a point during the decisive third quarter, resulting in an 18-0 Lakers run. That spurt took the Lakers from down five to up 13 midway through the quarter.
The Bucks showed resolve and got back within four late, but Davis made a defensive play that kept the Lakers in front.
AD hustles back and perfectly times the block!@Bucks 94@Lakers 99
Donte DiVincenzo had a breakout game with 17 highlight-worthy points for the Bucks.
The Lakers got 30 points and 11 rebounds from Davis backing up LeBron. The Lakers also got 50 points in the paint, way more than the league-best 38.6 Milwaukee traditionally gives up. The Lakers were the aggressors and it showed.
Finals series are not decided in March, but this game laid out the blueprint for a potential Finals matchup should it happen.
And it should give the Lakers a boost of confidence — they had the best player on the floor Friday night.