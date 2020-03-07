Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon week-to-week with torn quadriceps

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 7:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Indiana has some key rotation guys slowed by injury. Doug McDermott is out Sunday vs. Dallas due to a toe injury. T.J. Warren‘s lower leg injury, which had him out Friday night in Chicago, has him questionable for Sunday. Victor Oladipo will play but remains on a minutes restriction (about 25 a game).

This, however, is the injury that will really sting.

Malcolm Brogdon is now week-to-week with a torn quadriceps muscle, the team announced Saturday. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee.

The good news for Brogdon is this can heal without surgery. Here’s what coach Nate McMillan had to say, via J. Michael of the Indy Star.

Brogdon, acquired from the Bucks in a sign-and-trade last summer, averages 16.3 points and 7.1 assists a game in what has been a strong season for him. Brogdon had to fill the role of ball handler and shot creator for the Pacers while Oladipo was out the first half of the season, and it is Brogdon’s play that has the Pacers as a playoff team.

Brogdon should be back for the playoffs, but first he needs a few weeks off to get his leg right.

Nets GM dodges questions about what players were unhappy with Kenny Atkinson

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 5:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tuesday night, the shorthanded Nets upset the Boston Celtics. Friday night, they blew out the San Antonio Spurs, further cementing themselves as a playoff team.

Saturday morning they fired coach Kenny Atkinson.

This has been painted by the Nets as a mutual parting of the ways, with Atkinson, general manager Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai all agreeing that Atkinson’s voice no longer resonated with the players in the locker room.

Atkinson was at the heart of building the Nets’ hard-working, blue-collar, everyone-is-accountable culture that lifted the Nets to the playoffs last season and has them on target to do the same this season. Former players love him.

Which begs the question, which players was Atkinson not resonating with?

We all know what changed. This summer the Nets brought in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, two superstars used to playing and winning on their own terms. It was always going to change the culture in Brooklyn, making it more about the stars than the team. That is the way of the NBA, and the stars got their wish on Saturday.

The Nets, of course, deny this.

If Irving and Durant wanted Atkinson to be the coach, he would still be the coach.

The question becomes, who do the Nets hire that resonates with Durant and Irving? Is he going to be better than Atkinson? There’s a lot of skepticism around the league that the Nets made themselves better on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to have precautionary MRI on left knee

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — After Friday night’s loss to the Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo spent extra time in the trainer’s room, getting his left knee looked at and some treatment on it. When he did emerge, he had a compression sleeve over that knee and he walked with a slight limp.

When asked how his knee was, he said, “good.” Which is all he ever says about physical ailments. Then he changed the topic.

While if this had been something more obvious the Bucks would have had their franchise player on crutches or ice wraps around his knee, the team is taking no chances and will have an MRI done on Antetokounmpo’s left knee, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The fall itself was scary and had Bucks fans — and basketball fans everywhere — holding their breath.

Even if the MRI shows no damage, don’t be surprised if Antetokounmpo misses a game or more. With the Bucks 8.5 games ahead of the Raptors in the East and four games ahead of the Lakers for the best record in the league, Milwaukee has enough of a cushion.

What matters more than anything is having Antetokounmpo fully healthy when the playoffs start. Without him being exceptional, they are going nowhere.

 

 

Orlando coach Steve Clifford out of hospital, cleared to return to coaching

David Berding/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Friday night, Orlando coach Steve Clifford left the bench in the third quarter and went back to the locker room, complaining of feeling ill. Considering the suddenness of the illness and the symptoms, Clifford was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. It was a concerning moment.

Good news followed late that night: Clifford was released from the hospital and cleared to return to coaching the team.

From Josh Robbins at The Athletic.

Doctors released Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford from a Minneapolis hospital early Saturday morning after tests confirmed he had suffered from dehydration, team officials said.

There was extra caution around Clifford because of his health history. While coach of the Charlotte Hornets earlier in his career, Clifford had stents put in an artery to open blockages and help his heart. A couple of years later, he missed 21 games due to crippling headaches and other symptoms that were tied to sleep deprivation.

Clifford’s workaholic nature is part of what made him an NBA coach, but it has taken a toll on him physically.

Thankfully, he is okay and back on the sidelines.

 

Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in shocking move

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 12:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

Friday night, Kenny Atkinson coached the Nets to a 139-120 rout of the Spurs, helping solidify Brooklyn as a playoff team in the East despite getting just 20 games out of Kyrie Irving this year and zero out of Kevin Durant due to injuries.

Saturday morning, the Nets and Atkinson parted ways.

It was a stunning, unexpected move — and reportedly not as mutual as the Nets suggest. This was a firing.

There are only two players within the organization who have that kind of power: Irving and Durant. At the very least, if they wanted him as coach he would be the coach.

Nets general manager Sean Marks denied it was a firing, saying at a press conference, “this didn’t involve the players,” adding it was “amicable” and mutual.

Atkinson was brought in by Marks as one of his first moves and together they built the team-first, blue-collar culture that turned the Nets from the team in the worst position in the NBA into a playoff squad. The Nets became a team good enough — and cap-wise well-positioned enough — to attract Irving and Durant as free agents.

But bringing in two players used to winning on their terms has meant a culture change within the organization. That has not always been smooth.

“After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team,” Marks said in a statement. “This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time. Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons. We are forever grateful for all of Kenny’s hard work and dedication to the Nets and the Brooklyn community. Kenny, Laura and the Atkinson family will always remain a part of our Nets family and we wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

Owner Joseph Tsai Tweeted this out (and this move is not made without his approval).

Atkinson will not be out of a job long if he wants a coaching job, multiple rebuilding franchises around the league could use him and would be interested.

Jacque Vaughn, who spent two-and-a-half seasons as the head coach in Orlando, will serve as the coach for the rest of the season. The Nets are expected to hire a new coach for next season, one Irving and Durant will have some say in.

Vaughn takes over a team in seventh place in the Eastern Conference despite this being a “gap” year waiting for their stars to get healthy. Fivethirtyeight.com gives the Nets a 91 percent chance to make the playoffs.