Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon week-to-week with torn quadriceps

Indiana has some key rotation guys slowed by injury. Doug McDermott is out Sunday vs. Dallas due to a toe injury. T.J. Warren‘s lower leg injury, which had him out Friday night in Chicago, has him questionable for Sunday. Victor Oladipo will play but remains on a minutes restriction (about 25 a game).
This, however, is the injury that will really sting.
Malcolm Brogdon is now week-to-week with a torn quadriceps muscle, the team announced Saturday. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee.
The good news for Brogdon is this can heal without surgery. Here’s what coach Nate McMillan had to say, via J. Michael of the Indy Star.
McMillan: “Hes going to have to sit out a period of time. We’re going to go week to week as far as evaluating him. Its going to have to heal (on its own). Its a matter of how much pain he can tolerate.” #Pacers https://t.co/fBKAqfZPom
— J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) March 7, 2020
Brogdon, acquired from the Bucks in a sign-and-trade last summer, averages 16.3 points and 7.1 assists a game in what has been a strong season for him. Brogdon had to fill the role of ball handler and shot creator for the Pacers while Oladipo was out the first half of the season, and it is Brogdon’s play that has the Pacers as a playoff team.
Brogdon should be back for the playoffs, but first he needs a few weeks off to get his leg right.