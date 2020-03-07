Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James outduels Giannis Antetokounmpo, leads Lakers to signature win

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 3:25 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to take over the game before half of Staples Center had their beers and had settled into their seats. From the opening tip he was playing downhill, getting up a head of steam then getting to the rim, shooting 3-of-4 to start, and getting 10 fast points.

And Antetokounmpo drew two early fouls on Anthony Davis.

That is when the game changed — LeBron James picked up Antetokounmpo on defense.

“My sidekick here, he picked up a couple of early fouls,” LeBron said, pointing at Davis. “So that was my opportunity to pick up the challenge. I didn’t want him to get another one.”

“What was more impressive (than his 37 points) to me was his defense on Giannis,” Laker coach Frank Vogel said. “Starting in the first half, when AD got in foul trouble, we needed someone to step up. For him to take on that assignment and still do what he did offensively, it’s just an incredibly remarkable performance, a two way performance.”

Fans got what they wanted — LeBron vs. Antetokounmpo going head-to-head. At points, the Staples Center crowd stood and cheered as the two leading MVP candidates went at each other.

Friday night, LeBron and the Lakers got the best of the battle.

The Lakers used an 18-0 run and a 14-point third quarter from LeBron to pull away, then they held on for the 113-103 win.

It was a game played with late-May playoff intensity, but officiated in an early March style — the constant sound of whistles sucked the flow out of much of the game.

That worked for the Lakers, who were able to slow the Bucks tempo down — the Lakers have an elite halfcourt defense that frustrated the Bucks.

“We were playing slow… We were playing against LeBron, AD, and (JaVale) McGee in the half court, so it’s kind of hard,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points on 21 shots, plus 11 rebounds. He also went down late in the fourth quarter on a foul, grabbing his left knee. Antetokounmpo got back up, walked it off and finished the game, however, after the game he spent extra time in the training room and was walking with a slight limp. When asked how his knee was, all he said, “good.”

Antetokounmpo was less concerned with his knee and more concerned with how his team got taken out of their game against the Lakers. And he didn’t like all the fouls they committed.

“We definitely did not play smart,” Antetokounmpo said. “We obviously tried our best, we fight every game, we try to stay in every game, but we gave them 31 free throws. We put them at the line so easily.”

Those calls got in the Bucks’ heads at point during the decisive point of the game, an 18-0 Bucks run in the third. That spurt took the Lakers from down five to up 13 midway through the quarter.

The Bucks showed resolve and got back within four late, but Davis made a defensive play that kept the Lakers in front.

Donte DiVincenzo had a breakout game with 17 highlight-worthy points for the Bucks.

The Lakers got 30 points and 11 rebounds from Davis backing up LeBron. The Lakers also got 50 points in the paint, way more than the league-best 38.6 Milwaukee traditionally gives up. The Lakers were the aggressors and it showed.

Finals series are not decided in March, but this game laid out the blueprint for a potential Finals matchup should it happen. And it should give the Lakers a boost of confidence.

Mike Conley scores 25 points, Jazz beat Celtics 99-94

Associated PressMar 6, 2020, 11:56 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Mike Conley made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 17and the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 99-94 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Donovan Mitchell added 11 points, and Rudy Gobert had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Jazz won their third straight in Boston, capitalizing on the short-handed Celtics’ shooting woes. Boston has lost three of four and three straight at home.

The Celtics were without injured forwards Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

Marcus Smart led Boston with 29 points, but he was frustrated with the loss. Boston coach Brad Stevens praised his team’s effort postgame, but Smart disagreed. Strongly.

“I disagree. I thought [our effort] was s***” Smart said, via NBC Sports Boston.

“It’s on us. I don’t know what’s going on out there. It’s like we let other team’s pressure take us out of the game. When that happens, this is the outcome. We have to fix that. We have to be aggressive. We gotta punch first.”

Jayson Tatum added 18 points, Kemba Walker had 13 points and seven assists, and Daniel Theis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Boston couldn’t overcome Utah’s torrid shooting that the Jazz rode to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. Utah made 17 of 45 3-pointers.

The Jazz led 62-49 at halftime after shooting 60.5 percent (23 for 38) in the first two quarters. Utah hit 13 of 21 3-pointers in the half, going 8 for 11 from long distance in the second quarter.

The Celtics opened the third quarter on an 11-3 run that got Boston right back in it, but only briefly. Tatum’s free throw after a technical foul on Mitchell pulled Boston to 66-61, but O’Neale answered with a 3-pointer – the first of the second half for the Jazz – and Utah quickly pushed the lead back up to double-figures, taking a 79-66 lead into the final period.

A three-point play by Wanamaker pulled Boston within 87-78 with 6:54 remaining, but Boston never threatened and a 3-pointer by Smart just before the final buzzer made the outcome seem closer than it was.

Magic coach Steve Clifford leaves arena during third quarter, taken to hospital for tests

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2020, 10:49 PM EST
Just a little more than two years ago, then Charlotte coach Steve Clifford was away from the team for 21 games dealing with stress-related headaches and other issues tied to sleep deprivation. Years before that he had stents put in an artery to help his heart. Clifford’s workaholic nature is part of what made him an NBA coach, but it took a toll on him physically.

Friday night, he did not come out with his team after halftime in Minnesota and was taken to a local hospital, according to multiple reports (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news).

There are no other details yet.

Our thoughts are with Clifford, one of the good guys in the league. Hopefully this is nothing serious.

 

NBA sends teams memo stressing rules of conduct by staff at games

Associated PressMar 6, 2020, 9:46 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The NBA sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games.

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, laid out parameters for proper conduct by team personnel toward game officials, how team personnel other than coaches are not allowed on the court during games and how they cannot use “profane or objectionable language that might be heard by spectators” during the game.

Further, it said the league’s “enforcement of these rules with enhanced penalties will be a point of emphasis for the league office” during the rest of the season and beyond.

The memo about the rules of conduct for team personnel does not mention Cuban specifically, though he typically sits near the Mavericks’ bench during games.

“Team personnel who watch games from seats, especially seats near the court, should set a positive example for fans by ensuring that any isolated comments directed at the game officials or the officiating are respectful and appropriate,” the league said in its memo. “Of course, brief social interactions resulting from courtesy between team personnel and game officials are always permitted.”

The first order of business Friday was NBA Commissioner Adam Silver denying the Mavericks’ protest of the outcome of a Feb. 22 game against Atlanta. Dallas contended that goaltending rules were misapplied when a late basket by Atlanta’s John Collins was counted. Collins scored as a whistle was blown and goaltending of a layup attempt by the Hawks’ Trae Young was called on Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith. Collins grabbed Young’s miss and scored, as confusion reigned.

“What I’ll say on the record is hopefully they’ll let us release our actual filing of the protest,” Cuban said Friday before the Mavericks’ home game against Memphis. “I’m waiting to hear back from them. Then everybody gets to see why we thought it needed to be protested.”

Cuban also said he would match the fine with a donation that would include funding the heart transplant of a local man.

Cuban was also fined $500,000 for his Twitter rant about that call in Atlanta. The fine raised the total that NBA has fined Cuban over the years to at least $3.1 million, and the Mavericks’ owner has said in the past that he always donates the equivalent of the fine amount to charity simultaneously. This was the third time a fine of at least $500,000 against Cuban was announced by the league; he was fined $500,000 for comments about officiating in 2002 and $600,000 in 2018 for public comments on tanking.

NBA players’ union starts search for director Michelle Roberts’ replacement

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Michelle Roberts came in as the executive director of the National Basketball Players’ Association (the players’ union) at a tough time. There had been a long and divisive lockout that the players felt they lost, former director Billy Hunter was removed from office under a cloud of controversy (with nepotism as a crucial part of it), he sued the organization, and all the while a new labor negotiation was looming in the future.

Six years later, Roberts heads stable organization — part of a more financially stable league — and now she is thinking about what’s next. Or, really who is next.

Roberts plans to step down when her contract is up in 2022, and the NBPA announced Friday it is beginning the search for her successor now.

“For the past six years, I have greatly enjoyed and continue to enjoy leading the NBPA and am proud of all we have been able to accomplish,” Roberts said in a statement. “When I agreed to a second contract as Executive Director, I made clear that I would not be seeking a third. The Executive Committee and I are committed to making certain my successor is thoroughly prepared to assume the position upon my departure from the NBPA and continue its sustained path for growth.”

“As with any organization, a strong succession plan is critical to continuing our success,” said Chris Paul, President of the NBPA, in the same statement. “Building on lessons from previous transitions, we are grateful for Michele’s leadership in facilitating the Union’s next chapter, at a time when the Union is strong and unified before the next round of CBA negotiations.”

Whoever gets the job will take over just as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. The union’s leaders want whoever is next to be well versed in that deal and league dynamics before that time comes. Hence the early move to make a hire.

Roberts, who had worked as an attorney for four decades before taking this job, was able to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with Commissioner Adam Silver and the owners without the public (and private) animosity that had built up between Hunter and David Stern. With Roberts, the NBPA has been run like a business.

Now the union will not be rushed in finding who is next to lead the organization.

“Our goal is to continue the vision of creating business opportunities for, and the protection of the rights of, NBA players,” said Andre Iguodala, the NBPA’s First Vice President, “and we know it will take some time to find a leader with the same integrity and commitment to our players as Michele has shown over these past few years.”

 