LeBron James on possibility of playing in empty arenas: “I ain’t playing”

With the novel coronavirus that has altered the world sports landscape now spreading in the United States — there are 330 known cases and 17 deaths in the USA, and the number of actual cases is likely much higher — the NBA wants to be prepared.
The NBA sent a memo to teams asking them to come up with plans “if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.” Meaning playing in empty arenas with no fans or media reports the Associated Press, which saw the memo.
There are currently no plans to cancel NBA games or play in empty arenas, the NBA just wants to be prepared, the memo said.
The league memo also said teams should be prepared “for the possibility of implementing temperature checks on players, team staff, referees, and anyone else who is essential to conducting such a game in the team’s arena.”
The NBA isn’t there, yet, but as the number of infections grows around the country it could force the league to take unprecedented steps.
PHOENIX (AP) —Aron Baynes scored a career-high 37 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers, Dario Saric added 24 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-117 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Baynes was 9 of 14 from long distance and 12 of 23 overall. He also had 16 rebounds.
The huge night came one game after the big Australian didn’t even play against the Toronto Raptors because coach Monty Williams didn’t like the matchup.
“It can be funny in the NBA like that,” Baynes said. “Night to night it can be completely different. One thing we’ve done well as a team is a next-man-up mentality. If you go out there and play within Monty’s system, he usually puts you in places to succeed.”
Phoenix never trailed and made 19 3-pointers. It was a much-needed win for the Suns after they had lost four straight home games to hurt their already fading playoff hopes.
The 6-foot-10 Baynes is an eight-year NBA veteran but almost never shot 3-pointers until last season. He made it a big part of his game when he joined the Suns this season and was hitting them at a 33% rate coming into Friday.
He came out firing against the Blazers, hitting five from beyond the arc in the first quarter, which already beat his career high of four, He was especially good from his favorite spot at the top of the key and his nine 3-pointers tied a single-game franchise record.
By the end of the night, the crowd was screaming for him to shoot every time he touched the ball beyond the arc.
“Exactly how I drew it up this morning,” Williams said laughing. “Aron, go for 37. Nine threes. He got the guys going when he started dropping a few of them. Then we started running a few plays for him.”
CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points, and Damian Lillard had 24. Hassan Whiteside added 23 points and 20 rebounds. The Blazers are among the teams fighting with the Suns for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. They’re 3 1/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis. The Suns are six games back.
Whiteside said the Blazers simply didn’t have an answer for Baynes.
“He had a career night, bro. It happens,” Whiteside said. “He took 23 shots. He got hot. Once he hit a step back over (Lillard), I knew he was feeling good.”
Said Blazers coach Terry Stotts: “You expect him to make some threes but you don’t expect him to make that many.”
The Suns led 56-33 midway through the second quarter but Portland responded with a big run to close the gap to 67-58 by halftime. Baynes had 22 points by the break, making six 3-pointers. McCollum had 16 points for the Blazers.
LeBron James outduels Giannis Antetokounmpo, leads Lakers to signature win
LOS ANGELES — Before the Staples Center crowd had their beers and had settled into their seats, Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to take over the game. From the opening tip he was aggressive, playing downhill, getting up a head of steam then getting to the rim. He opened the game shooting 3-of-4, and he racked up 10 fast points.
That is when the game changed — LeBron James switched over Antetokounmpo on defense.
“My sidekick here, he picked up a couple of early fouls,” LeBron said, pointing at Davis. “So that was my opportunity to pick up the challenge. I didn’t want him to get another one.”
“What was more impressive (than his 37 points) to me was his defense on Giannis,” Laker coach Frank Vogel said after the game. “Starting in the first half, when AD got in foul trouble, we needed someone to step up. For him to take on that assignment and still do what he did offensively, it’s just an incredibly remarkable performance, a two way performance.”
That switch meant fans got what they wanted — LeBron vs. Antetokounmpo going head-to-head. At points, the Staples Center crowd stood and cheered as the two leading MVP candidates went at each other.
Friday night, LeBron and the Lakers got the best of the battle.
The Lakers used an 18-0 run and a 14-point third quarter from LeBron to pull away, then they held on for the 113-103 win.
It was a game played with late-May playoff intensity but officiated in an early March style — the constant sound of whistles sucked the flow out of much of the game.
That worked for the Lakers, who were able to slow the Bucks tempo down — the Lakers are not a great transition defense but have an elite halfcourt defense, one that frustrated the Bucks.
“We were playing slow… We were playing against LeBron, AD, and (JaVale) McGee in the half court, so it’s kind of hard,” Antetokounmpo said.
Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points on 21 shots, plus 11 rebounds. He also went down late in the fourth quarter on a foul, yelling and grabbing his left knee. Antetokounmpo got back up, walked it off and finished the game, however, after the game he spent extra time in the training room and was walking with a slight limp. When asked how his knee was, all he said, “good.”
Antetokounmpo was less concerned with his knee and more concerned with how his team got taken out of their game against the Lakers. And he didn’t like all the fouls the Bucks committed.
“We definitely did not play smart,” Antetokounmpo said. “We obviously tried our best, we fight every game, we try to stay in every game, but we gave them 31 free throws. We put them at the line so easily.”
Those calls got in the Bucks’ heads at a point during the decisive third quarter, resulting in an 18-0 Lakers run. That spurt took the Lakers from down five to up 13 midway through the quarter.
The Bucks showed resolve and got back within four late, but Davis made a defensive play that kept the Lakers in front.
AD hustles back and perfectly times the block!@Bucks 94@Lakers 99
Donte DiVincenzo had a breakout game with 17 highlight-worthy points for the Bucks.
The Lakers got 30 points and 11 rebounds from Davis backing up LeBron. The Lakers also got 50 points in the paint, way more than the league-best 38.6 Milwaukee traditionally gives up. The Lakers were the aggressors and it showed.
Finals series are not decided in March, but this game laid out the blueprint for a potential Finals matchup should it happen.
And it should give the Lakers a boost of confidence — they had the best player on the floor Friday night.
Mike Conley scores 25 points, Jazz beat Celtics 99-94
BOSTON (AP) —Mike Conley made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 17and the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 99-94 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
Donovan Mitchell added 11 points, and Rudy Gobert had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Jazz won their third straight in Boston, capitalizing on the short-handed Celtics’ shooting woes. Boston has lost three of four and three straight at home.
“It’s on us. I don’t know what’s going on out there. It’s like we let other team’s pressure take us out of the game. When that happens, this is the outcome. We have to fix that. We have to be aggressive. We gotta punch first.”
Boston couldn’t overcome Utah’s torrid shooting that the Jazz rode to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. Utah made 17 of 45 3-pointers.
The Jazz led 62-49 at halftime after shooting 60.5 percent (23 for 38) in the first two quarters. Utah hit 13 of 21 3-pointers in the half, going 8 for 11 from long distance in the second quarter.
The Celtics opened the third quarter on an 11-3 run that got Boston right back in it, but only briefly. Tatum’s free throw after a technical foul on Mitchell pulled Boston to 66-61, but O’Neale answered with a 3-pointer – the first of the second half for the Jazz – and Utah quickly pushed the lead back up to double-figures, taking a 79-66 lead into the final period.
A three-point play by Wanamaker pulled Boston within 87-78 with 6:54 remaining, but Boston never threatened and a 3-pointer by Smart just before the final buzzer made the outcome seem closer than it was.
Magic coach Steve Clifford leaves arena during third quarter, taken to hospital for tests
Just a little more than two years ago, then Charlotte coach Steve Clifford was away from the team for 21 games dealing with stress-related headaches and other issues tied to sleep deprivation. Years before that he had stents put in an artery to help his heart. Clifford’s workaholic nature is part of what made him an NBA coach, but it took a toll on him physically.
Friday night, he did not come out with his team after halftime in Minnesota and was taken to a local hospital, according to multiple reports (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news).
Steve Clifford left Magic’s game after feeling ill and will be examined at a hospital in Minnesota.
Clifford was examined by doctors at the arena and will get an additional precautionary look at a local Minneapolis hospital. Team was already planning to stay overnight. Clifford had 2 stents put in his heart in 2013, but there’s no indication that this is a heart-related issue. https://t.co/wRIoj751VT
Per an @OrlandoMagic official, head coach Steve Clifford was taken to Hennapin Co. Medical Center in Minneapolis for testing. He left tonight's game in the 3rd Q after saying he wasn't feeling well. Cardiac issues possibly playing a role in the illness are not being ruled out.