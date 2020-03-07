Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo to have precautionary MRI on left knee

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — After Friday night’s loss to the Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo spent extra time in the trainer’s room, getting his left knee looked at and some treatment on it. When he did emerge, he had a compression sleeve over that knee and he walked with a slight limp.

When asked how his knee was, he said, “good.” Which is all he ever says about physical ailments. Then he changed the topic.

While if this had been something more obvious the Bucks would have had their franchise player on crutches or ice wraps around his knee, the team is taking no chances and will have an MRI done on Antetokounmpo’s left knee, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The fall itself was scary and had Bucks fans — and basketball fans everywhere — holding their breath.

Even if the MRI shows no damage, don’t be surprised if Antetokounmpo misses a game or more. With the Bucks 8.5 games ahead of the Raptors in the East and four games ahead of the Lakers for the best record in the league, Milwaukee has enough of a cushion.

What matters more than anything is having Antetokounmpo fully healthy when the playoffs start. Without him being exceptional, they are going nowhere.

 

 

Orlando coach Steve Clifford out of hospital, cleared to return to coaching

David Berding/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 1:12 PM EST
Friday night, Orlando coach Steve Clifford left the bench in the third quarter and went back to the locker room, complaining of feeling ill. Considering the suddenness of the illness and the symptoms, Clifford was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. It was a concerning moment.

Good news followed late that night: Clifford was released from the hospital and cleared to return to coaching the team.

From Josh Robbins at The Athletic.

Doctors released Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford from a Minneapolis hospital early Saturday morning after tests confirmed he had suffered from dehydration, team officials said.

There was extra caution around Clifford because of his health history. While coach of the Charlotte Hornets earlier in his career, Clifford had stents put in an artery to open blockages and help his heart. A couple of years later, he missed 21 games due to crippling headaches and other symptoms that were tied to sleep deprivation.

Clifford’s workaholic nature is part of what made him an NBA coach, but it has taken a toll on him physically.

Thankfully, he is okay and back on the sidelines.

 

Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in shocking move

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 12:29 PM EST
Friday night, Kenny Atkinson coached the Nets to a 139-120 rout of the Spurs, helping solidify Brooklyn as a playoff team in the East despite getting just 20 games out of Kyrie Irving this year and zero out of Kevin Durant due to injuries.

Saturday morning, the Nets and Atkinson parted ways.

It was a stunning, unexpected move — and reportedly not as mutual as the Nets suggest. This was a firing.

There are only two players within the organization who have that kind of power: Irving and Durant. At the very least, if they wanted him as coach he would be the coach.

Nets general manager Sean Marks denied it was a firing, saying at a press conference, “this didn’t involve the players,” adding it was “amicable” and mutual.

Atkinson was brought in by Marks as one of his first moves and together they built the team-first, blue-collar culture that turned the Nets from the team in the worst position in the NBA into a playoff squad. The Nets became a team good enough — and cap-wise well-positioned enough — to attract Irving and Durant as free agents.

But bringing in two players used to winning on their terms has meant a culture change within the organization. That has not always been smooth.

“After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team,” Marks said in a statement. “This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time. Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons. We are forever grateful for all of Kenny’s hard work and dedication to the Nets and the Brooklyn community. Kenny, Laura and the Atkinson family will always remain a part of our Nets family and we wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

Owner Joseph Tsai Tweeted this out (and this move is not made without his approval).

Atkinson will not be out of a job long if he wants a coaching job, multiple rebuilding franchises around the league could use him and would be interested.

Jacque Vaughn, who spent two-and-a-half seasons as the head coach in Orlando, will serve as the coach for the rest of the season. The Nets are expected to hire a new coach for next season, one Irving and Durant will have some say in.

Vaughn takes over a team in seventh place in the Eastern Conference despite this being a “gap” year waiting for their stars to get healthy. Fivethirtyeight.com gives the Nets a 91 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Philadelphia reportedly hopes to get Ben Simmons back before playoff start

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
A nerve impingement — what is commonly referred to as a pinched nerve — can linger for a long, long time. The injury is exactly what it sounds like: Something is pressing on the nerve, “pinching” it and causing pain. The challenge becomes figuring out what is pinching the nerve and how do you fix it.

That takes time. It’s also the inury Philladelphia’s Ben Simmons is battling.  Last week, Sixers coach Brett Brown said Simmons would be out “a while.”

The Sixers hope “a while” ends before the playoffs start, reports Ramona Shelburne at ESPN.

Simmons will be reevaluated next week as the Sixers wait for the inflammation around the nerve to subside. The team hopes he can return before the playoffs, sources say, and with enough time to get back into shape.

But, at this point, that is just a hope.

Simmons averages 16.9 points, 8.3 assists, 7.9 rebounds a game, not to mention a league-best 2.2 steals a night. The All-Star is a core part of the Sixers rotation.

Philadelphia is also without Joel Embiid due to a shoulder injury, but he could return as soon as next week.

The Sixers have disappointed this season compared to preseason expectations, when they were considered a threat to the Bucks at the top. Instead, today they sit tied with Indiana for the 5/6 seeds, two games back of Miami as the four seed (and having home court in the first round). It’s not how coach Brett Brown or anyone in Philly pictured this season going.

But if they don’t get Simmons back for the playoffs, things are going to get a lot more disappointing.

LeBron James on possibility of playing in empty arenas: “I ain’t playing”

Gene Wang/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — It’s happened in Italy, where soccer games are being played in empty stadiums with no fans. The same thing happened with FIBA basketball games in Asia, they were played in empty stadiums.  The Chinese Basketball Association season has been postponed.

With the novel coronavirus that has altered the world sports landscape now spreading in the United States — there are 330 known cases and 17 deaths in the USA, and the number of actual cases is likely much higher — the NBA wants to be prepared.

The NBA sent a memo to teams asking them to come up with plans “if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.” Meaning playing in empty arenas with no fans or media reports the Associated Press, which saw the memo.

LeBron James is not down with that.

After being told of the memo following the Lakers’ impressive win over the Bucks Friday night, LeBron said if there are no fans in the building “I ain’t playing.”

There are currently no plans to cancel NBA games or play in empty arenas, the NBA just wants to be prepared, the memo said.

The league memo also said teams should be prepared “for the possibility of implementing temperature checks on players, team staff, referees, and anyone else who is essential to conducting such a game in the team’s arena.”

The NBA isn’t there, yet, but as the number of infections grows around the country it could force the league to take unprecedented steps.

 