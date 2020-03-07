Giannis Antetokounmpo to have precautionary MRI on left knee

LOS ANGELES — After Friday night’s loss to the Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo spent extra time in the trainer’s room, getting his left knee looked at and some treatment on it. When he did emerge, he had a compression sleeve over that knee and he walked with a slight limp.
When asked how his knee was, he said, “good.” Which is all he ever says about physical ailments. Then he changed the topic.
While if this had been something more obvious the Bucks would have had their franchise player on crutches or ice wraps around his knee, the team is taking no chances and will have an MRI done on Antetokounmpo’s left knee, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources tell ESPN. The MVP landed hard on the floor and tweaked the knee in second half of the loss to the Lakers Friday night, but stayed in the game.
Can confirm the @wojespn report Giannis is undergoing a precautionary MRI on his left knee today. He was noticeably limping after the game following a hard, awkward fall in the fourth quarter.
The fall itself was scary and had Bucks fans — and basketball fans everywhere — holding their breath.
Bucks fans collectively hold their breath as Giannis falls awkwardly, but he gets up quickly 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AfxNnRBpNX
Even if the MRI shows no damage, don’t be surprised if Antetokounmpo misses a game or more. With the Bucks 8.5 games ahead of the Raptors in the East and four games ahead of the Lakers for the best record in the league, Milwaukee has enough of a cushion.
What matters more than anything is having Antetokounmpo fully healthy when the playoffs start. Without him being exceptional, they are going nowhere.