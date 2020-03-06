Hornets forward Nicolas Batum
Nicolas Batum apologizes for not living up to Hornets contract

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2020, 6:10 PM EST
The Hornets signed Nicolas Batum to a five-year, $120 million contract in 2016.

Given his leverage, I thought he could have gotten even more – maybe even the max.

The Hornets had just traded a promising-looking recent lottery pick (Noah Vonleh) to the Trail Blazers for Batum. Batum played well in 2015-16, helping Charlotte to its best season since re-emerging as the Bobcats. The Hornets called Batum their top priority entering the offseason. The salary cap had just skyrocketed. Plenty of other teams had cap room and interest in Batum.

But Batum turned into an anchor, not a bargain.

His production declined. Charlotte hasn’t return to the playoffs. Kemba Walker left.

Batum, via Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer:

“I apologize to the people here,” Batum said, “because they put so much faith in me. And it didn’t go well…. It didn’t work out. But what do I have to do? Because I’m still here.”

“This franchise has got a bright future,” Batum said, “but I don’t think I’ll be part of it.”

Where’s the apology from former Hornets general manager Rich Cho, who signed Batum to this deal? Where’s the apologizes from Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who approved the deal?

Nobody forced anyone to sign Batum. He took the offer put in front of him.

It’s funny how we tend to blame players for bad contracts. Heck, it says something that we call them “bad contracts.” For Batum, this is a great contract.

Even in this paradigm, players rarely apologize for not producing commensurate with their salary. Batum is an outlier.

He also has a $27,130,434 player option for next season. When he says he won’t be part of Charlotte’s future, does he mean he’ll decline that option? I highly doubt it. He’s sorry. Nobody is that sorry.

More likely, the 31-year-old Batum will collect that salary and just continue not to fit the Hornets’ vision. They’re clearly rebuilding around younger players. Perhaps, Batum will get traded as an expiring contract. If not, Batum – who hasn’t played in six weeks – will continue to ride Charlotte’s bench and collect checks.

At least, as he says in the interview, he’s not making waves about getting demoted. If nothing else, all that money got the Hornets someone who understands professionalism.

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns out at least another two weeks with wrist fracture

Karl-Anthony Towns
By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2020, 6:59 PM EST
Minnesota wants to get Karl-Anthony Towns back on the court this season for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is Towns wants to play. However, after the news that came out today, those hopes may be dashed.

Towns, who has been out since the All-Star break, will be sidelined at least two more weeks due to a fractured left wrist, the Timberwolves announced Friday. Towns wants to play, but he also wants to avoid surgery, according to Minnesota. From the team’s press release:

“Presently, Towns’ fracture continues to heal, and as of now, he and the team will continue to pursue a non-operative strategy as part of his recovery.”

Two weeks from today would be March 21, and Minnesota would have a dozen games left after that. And that would be an optimistic return date. With Minnesota wanting to be cautious with its franchise player, we may have seen the last of Towns for this season.

Towns was playing the best basketball of his career this season, averaging 26.5 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from three (on almost eight attempts a game), plus pulling down 10.8 rebounds a night.

Towns wants to get on the court this season with his friend D'Angelo Russell, who was acquired at the trade deadline (they have played one game together). However, everyone has to have their eye on the big picture. And that is not some meaningless games in April for a team out of the playoff picture.

 

Report: Joakim Noah to sign 10-day contract with Clippers

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2020, 5:15 PM EST
At the trade deadline and on the buyout market, the Clippers were looking for some more depth at center. They have Montrezl Harrell, who scores 18.7 points per game and is in the running to win Sixth Man of the Year but is considered a bit undersized at 6’7″. They start seven-footer Ivica Zubac and he has been a good defender for them, but is he the starting center on a championship team?

After looking around, the Clippers have turned to Joakim Noah, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This will start as a 10-day contract and could be extended from there, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This is a low-risk signing by the Clippers, someone to provide depth and eat some minutes down the stretch to keep their key guys fresh. Noah had a solid second half of last season with Memphis, coming off the bench and providing good defense plus 7.1 points per game. He was moving reasonably well and fit in as a role player at 16.5 minutes a night.

If the Clippers get that kind of production out of the former Defensive Player of the Year, they will be ecstatic. If not, they will just move on.

Noah has not played in the NBA this season (meaning he would be playoff eligible for the Clippers if they want). The Lakers worked Noah out before the season but decided to go with Dwight Howard. Dallas had talks with Noah but those never came to fruition.

 

Jusuf Nurkic says he’s returning for Trail Blazers-Rockets on March 15

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2020, 4:10 PM EST
The Trail Blazers – 3.5 games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies and with the Kings, Spurs and Pelicans lurking – have a narrow path to the playoffs.

Enter a wide man – Jusuf Nurkic.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who has been sidelined for almost a year after a devastating leg injury, told Yahoo Sports he will make his season debut March 15 against the Houston Rockets.

This will be nearly a year after Nurkic got hurt.

Hassan Whiteside has been fine as a stop-gap starting center in Nurkic’s absence. Portland will have to determine which of those two will start and finish and how much playing time each will get. Nurkic’s conditioning after a long layoff will obviously factor.

The Trail Blazers have been a wreck at backup center all season. Whoever comes off the bench, Nurkic or Whiteside will provide a big upgrade in that role.

Portland has a superstar in Damian Lillard. Nurkic is returning. Zach Collins could get healthy. The Trail Blazers could be more dangerous in the playoffs than the typical No. 8 seed with a mediocre record.

If they get in.

Report: Bulls coach Jim Boylen banished Doug Collins from meetings

Bulls coach Jim Boylen
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2020, 3:10 PM EST
Bulls players, including Jimmy Butler, were reportedly concerned about spying from the front office a few years ago. Richard Hamilton corroborated a distrust fueled by the coaching staff while he was in Chicago. Coaches can be very protective of executives encroaching.

New coach, new executive.

Similar problems.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen and senior advisor Doug Collins are apparently at odds.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

According to multiple sources, Collins and Boylen had a falling out. Boylen, the sources said, no longer wanted Collins sitting in on coaches’ meetings. Collins is in the background for now.

The Bulls will reportedly replace general manager Gar Forman. That type of shakeup often leads to a coaching change. So, maybe this problem will take care of itself soon enough.

But John Paxson and Michael Reinsdorf aren’t going anywhere. The front office is remaining similar enough that the Bulls ought to examine their culture. Collaboration between levels of an organization can be quite helpful. Yet, in Chicago, it repeatedly doesn’t go over well.