Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NBA fines Mark Cuban $500,000, denies Mavericks’ protest

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban went off after Dallas’ loss to the Hawks last month. The Mavericks protested the game, arguing a John Collins putback shouldn’t have counted.

That went as well for Cuban and Dallas as you’d expect.

NBA release:

The NBA announced today that Commissioner Adam Silver has denied the Dallas Mavericks’ protest of their February 22 game against the Atlanta Hawks and fined Mavericks Governor Mark Cuban $500,000 for his public criticism and detrimental conduct regarding NBA officiating.

The NBA issued the following statement:

The Mavericks’ protest centered on a successful field goal by Atlanta’s John Collins as a whistle was blown for goaltending by the Mavericks late in the fourth quarter.  The goaltending call was overturned on instant replay review, but the Replay Center Official ruled that Collins’ goal should be scored because he was in the act of shooting at the time the goaltending call was made.  Dallas contends that the officials misapplied the playing rules by allowing the basket.

Immediately after the game ended, Mr. Cuban walked onto the court and approached game officials shaking his head and directing comments toward them.  This marked the second time he walked onto the court to challenge a call during the game.  Following the game, Mr. Cuban spoke to reporters in the arena and tweeted several times that night and into the next day with comments that were highly critical, personal and demeaning to the league and its officiating staff.  The next day, Dallas filed its protest of the game pursuant to league rules.  Over the course of the next several days, Mr. Cuban continued his public criticism of NBA officiating.

After a comprehensive investigation, Commissioner Silver determined there was no misapplication of the playing rules.  The Replay Center Official correctly understood the rules to require that Collins’ basket count if he was in the act of shooting when the goaltending call was made.  The Replay Center Official also correctly followed the established process of replay review.

The league’s investigation included an analysis of the game footage showing that the whistle began to sound one-fifteenth of a second before Collins gained possession of the ball.  However, it is well-established by prior NBA protest decisions that a factual determination by game officials – including replay officials – that is shown in a post-game review to be incorrect is not a misapplication of the playing rules.  While officials strive to get every call right, games cannot be replayed when, after the fact and free from the need to make rulings in real time, a different judgment about events on the playing floor can be made.  For these reasons, Commissioner Silver found that the extraordinary remedy of granting a game protest and replaying the last portion of a completed game was not warranted.

The NBA further determined that Mr. Cuban’s conduct toward game officials – along with his public criticism of NBA officiating, the officiating program, and individuals who work in the league’s Referee Operations Department – violated NBA rules.

It is a recognized part of sports for fans and the media at times to criticize officiating, but team executives must be held to a higher standard.  A team owner’s effort to influence refereeing decisions during and after a game creates the perception of an unfair competitive advantage and thereby undermines the integrity of the game.  Demeaning league employees also creates an intimidating workplace environment.  With an increased focus on respectful conduct by coaches, players and fans during games, the actions of team executives should set an example and not lower expectations for appropriate behavior in our arenas.

Unlike fans or the media, team executives are provided with several formal channels to voice their concerns with the league office about officiating.  In fact, their input – including Mr. Cuban’s – has helped the NBA enhance its officiating program through improved management, training, transparency, and technology.  These enhancements include:

  • The Labor Relations Committee, chaired by Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan, overseeing officiating.
  • The league office increasing its collaboration with the Competition Committee – comprised of team executives, coaches, players and referees – to provide regular input on the playing rules and officiating-related matters, which most recently led to the implementation of the Coach’s Challenge.
  • The development of the NBA Replay Center and the Last Two-Minute Reports to increase accuracy, transparency, and consistency of calls.
  • Hiring seasoned executives from the top levels of business and the U.S. military to manage league operations, and shifting our top-ranked on-court referee (Monty McCutchen) to oversee the training of new referees in the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League.  This includes creating several senior referee management positions to fill the role of retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, the former Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy and the Academy’s first female Rhodes Scholar, who recently left her role as Senior Vice President and Head of Referee Operations for family reasons.
  • Exploring new technologies, like artificial intelligence, to better understand and thereby improve officiating, including with respect to goaltending and other calls that are particularly difficult to make in real time.
  • Utilizing analytics to evaluate and rate officials, including tracking every call of every game made by every NBA official, and soliciting feedback from head coaches after every game.
  • Expanding the pipeline of NBA officials from a more diverse pool of candidates.

Officiating is one of the toughest jobs in sports.  While officials remain accountable for their on-court performance, maintaining competitive fairness and the integrity of the game is a fundamental obligation of the league office, team owners and personnel, and players.

This is tied for the fourth-largest known fine in NBA history. That doesn’t count Cuban agreeing to donate $10 million as part of a settlement after the investigation into the Mavericks’ predatory workplace environment.

It’s impossible to forget that episode as the league says, “Demeaning league employees also creates an intimidating workplace environment.” This is a running issue with Cuban.

So is criticism of officiating, and his latest tirade really attacked the entire system.

The NBA’s response reads as particularly vicious. The league doesn’t explicitly say Cuban is against Michael Jordan and The Troops. But this statement at least allows room for that inference.

What a wild – and for Cuban, costly – back-and-forth.

Jusuf Nurkic says he’s returning for Trail Blazers-Rockets on March 15

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2020, 4:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Trail Blazers – 3.5 games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies and with the Kings, Spurs and Pelicans lurking – have a narrow path to the playoffs.

Enter a wide man – Jusuf Nurkic.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who has been sidelined for almost a year after a devastating leg injury, told Yahoo Sports he will make his season debut March 15 against the Houston Rockets.

This will be nearly a year after Nurkic got hurt.

Hassan Whiteside has been fine as a stop-gap starting center in Nurkic’s absence. Portland will have to determine which of those two will start and finish and how much playing time each will get. Nurkic’s conditioning after a long layoff will obviously factor.

The Trail Blazers have been a wreck at backup center all season. Whoever comes off the bench, Nurkic or Whiteside will provide a big upgrade in that role.

Portland has a superstar in Damian Lillard. Nurkic is returning. Zach Collins could get healthy. The Trail Blazers could be more dangerous in the playoffs than the typical No. 8 seed with a mediocre record.

If they get in.

Report: Bulls coach Jim Boylen banished Doug Collins from meetings

Bulls coach Jim Boylen
Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2020, 3:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bulls players, including Jimmy Butler, were reportedly concerned about spying from the front office a few years ago. Richard Hamilton corroborated a distrust fueled by the coaching staff while he was in Chicago. Coaches can be very protective of executives encroaching.

New coach, new executive.

Similar problems.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen and senior advisor Doug Collins are apparently at odds.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

According to multiple sources, Collins and Boylen had a falling out. Boylen, the sources said, no longer wanted Collins sitting in on coaches’ meetings. Collins is in the background for now.

The Bulls will reportedly replace general manager Gar Forman. That type of shakeup often leads to a coaching change. So, maybe this problem will take care of itself soon enough.

But John Paxson and Michael Reinsdorf aren’t going anywhere. The front office is remaining similar enough that the Bulls ought to examine their culture. Collaboration between levels of an organization can be quite helpful. Yet, in Chicago, it repeatedly doesn’t go over well.

Bradley Beal: If I can control it, I’ll finish career with Wizards

Wizards star Bradley Beal
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2020, 12:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bradley Beal said he’d never request a trade from the Wizards.

Then, he putting his money where his mouth is.

Beal signed a contract extension last October that locked him into a $34,502,129 salary for 2021-22. If he makes an All-NBA team this season or next – and the way he’s playing, he has a shot this year – he would’ve been eligible for a super-max salary projected to be $44 million in 2021-22. But Beal valued security in Washington.

Still, I wondered whether he fully understood the consequences of his decision. Planning to remain loyal is one thing. Living through the misery of a long losing season is another. There have been signs of discontent.

But Beal is not only sticking with his devotion to the Wizards, he’s once again raising the stakes.

Beal, via Marc Spears of The Undefeated:

For me, I look at Kobe, I look at D-Wade [Dwyane Wade], I look at Dirk [Nowitzki], U.D. [Udonis Haslem], how they can stay in one situation for a long time.

I hate change. If it happens, it happens. But if I can control it, I will finish in D.C.

I can sit here and say, ‘Yeah, I can go to Boston, I can go to Toronto, I can go to Miami’ … I can go everywhere everybody wants me to go. But what would that look like? It wouldn’t necessarily be my team to where now I’m in a situation in Washington where I’m being built around.

I know I’m going to have to take these bumps and bruises. I knew this last summer.

Beal is venturing into Damian Lillard territory. Lillard has steadfastly stated his commitment to the Trail Blazers. It goes way beyond the lip service many stars give to their current team. If Lillard ever leaves Portland, it would raise questions about his integrity. That’s how far he has gone preaching loyalty to the Trail Blazers.

Now, Beal is saying similar things about the Wizards.

He deserves a ton of credit for identifying what he values and working to optimize it. In league where stars often team up, Beal is plotting his own course.

When he this vehemently says he wants to stay in Washington, we should believe him.

Alvin Gentry on Zion Williamson’s conditioning: ‘We worry about him too freaking much’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2020, 11:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Zion Williamson‘s shape has been a topic of conversation since before he even entered the NBA.

It came up again after the Pelicans’ loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday. In his first back-to-back, Williamson played a career-high 35 minutes and scored 21 points. But New Orleans could have used even more from Williamson in the overtime defeat.

Afterward, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry got snippy when questioned about Williamson’s conditioning.

Gentry:

I think he’s fine. We worry about him too freaking much. OK? He’s fine. He’s 19 years old. He’ll be fine.

We’ve already seen Gentry will say whatever it takes – true or not – to downplay controversy around his team. That might be him doing his job well. But we don’t have to trust him.

There’s a big difference between “He’s fine” and “He’ll be fine.”

Williamson is just 19. He missed most of the season due to injury. He has played just 17 games. It’s understandable if he’s not yet in optimal shape, and there are reasons to believe he’ll improve his stamina.

But it’s pretty obvious Williamson is in far from peak shape now. Even he admits he didn’t sustain a high level of energy against Dallas.

Williamson:

Jrue, Lonzo just kind of came to me and was like, “You ready to play?” Because if you saw me in the second quarter, I think I just kind of turned around, looked at Lonzo, like, “All right, I’m awake now.” Because they just came to me like, “It’s time for you to wake up.”

Williamson sees it. Jrue Holiday sees it. Lonzo Ball sees it. I bet Gentry sees it, too.

The Pelicans have gone out of their way to take pressure off Williamson. As he acclimates to the NBA, Williamson doesn’t need constant discussion of his conditioning. Williamson and New Orleans still have a bright future. They’re in it for the long haul.

But the Pelicans are also drifting in the playoff race, in part, because Williamson can’t sustain his elite production for longer stretches. That’s worthy of discussion.