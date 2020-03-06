Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns out at least another two weeks with wrist fracture

Minnesota wants to get Karl-Anthony Towns back on the court this season for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is Towns wants to play. However, after the news that came out today, those hopes may be dashed.

Towns, who has been out since the All-Star break, will be sidelined at least two more weeks due to a fractured left wrist, the Timberwolves announced Friday. Towns wants to play, but he also wants to avoid surgery, according to Minnesota. From the team’s press release:

“Presently, Towns’ fracture continues to heal, and as of now, he and the team will continue to pursue a non-operative strategy as part of his recovery.”

Two weeks from today would be March 21, and Minnesota would have a dozen games left after that. And that would be an optimistic return date. With Minnesota wanting to be cautious with its franchise player, we may have seen the last of Towns for this season.

Towns was playing the best basketball of his career this season, averaging 26.5 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from three (on almost eight attempts a game), plus pulling down 10.8 rebounds a night.

Towns wants to get on the court this season with his friend D'Angelo Russell, who was acquired at the trade deadline (they have played one game together). However, everyone has to have their eye on the big picture. And that is not some meaningless games in April for a team out of the playoff picture.