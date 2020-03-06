Mike Conley scores 25 points, Jazz beat Celtics 99-94

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Conley made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 17and the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 99-94 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Donovan Mitchell added 11 points, and Rudy Gobert had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Jazz won their third straight in Boston, capitalizing on the short-handed Celtics’ shooting woes. Boston has lost three of four and three straight at home.

The Celtics were without injured forwards Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

Marcus Smart led Boston with 29 points, but he was frustrated with the loss. Boston coach Brad Stevens praised his team’s effort postgame, but Smart disagreed. Strongly.

“I disagree. I thought [our effort] was s***” Smart said, via NBC Sports Boston.

“It’s on us. I don’t know what’s going on out there. It’s like we let other team’s pressure take us out of the game. When that happens, this is the outcome. We have to fix that. We have to be aggressive. We gotta punch first.”

Jayson Tatum added 18 points, Kemba Walker had 13 points and seven assists, and Daniel Theis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Boston couldn’t overcome Utah’s torrid shooting that the Jazz rode to a 16-point lead in the second quarter. Utah made 17 of 45 3-pointers.

The Jazz led 62-49 at halftime after shooting 60.5 percent (23 for 38) in the first two quarters. Utah hit 13 of 21 3-pointers in the half, going 8 for 11 from long distance in the second quarter.

The Celtics opened the third quarter on an 11-3 run that got Boston right back in it, but only briefly. Tatum’s free throw after a technical foul on Mitchell pulled Boston to 66-61, but O’Neale answered with a 3-pointer – the first of the second half for the Jazz – and Utah quickly pushed the lead back up to double-figures, taking a 79-66 lead into the final period.

A three-point play by Wanamaker pulled Boston within 87-78 with 6:54 remaining, but Boston never threatened and a 3-pointer by Smart just before the final buzzer made the outcome seem closer than it was.