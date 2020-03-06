David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA players’ union starts search for director Michelle Roberts’ replacement

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Michelle Roberts came in as the executive director of the National Basketball Players’ Association (the players’ union) at a tough time. There had been a long and divisive lockout that the players felt they lost, former director Billy Hunter was removed from office under a cloud of controversy (with nepotism as a crucial part of it), he sued the organization, and all the while a new labor negotiation was looming in the future.

Six years later, Roberts heads stable organization — part of a more financially stable league — and now she is thinking about what’s next. Or, really who is next.

Roberts plans to step down when her contract is up in 2022, and the NBPA announced Friday it is beginning the search for her successor now.

“For the past six years, I have greatly enjoyed and continue to enjoy leading the NBPA and am proud of all we have been able to accomplish,” Roberts said in a statement. “When I agreed to a second contract as Executive Director, I made clear that I would not be seeking a third. The Executive Committee and I are committed to making certain my successor is thoroughly prepared to assume the position upon my departure from the NBPA and continue its sustained path for growth.”

“As with any organization, a strong succession plan is critical to continuing our success,” said Chris Paul, President of the NBPA, in the same statement. “Building on lessons from previous transitions, we are grateful for Michele’s leadership in facilitating the Union’s next chapter, at a time when the Union is strong and unified before the next round of CBA negotiations.”

Whoever gets the job will take over just as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. The union’s leaders want whoever is next to be well versed in that deal and league dynamics before that time comes. Hence the early move to make a hire.

Roberts, who had worked as an attorney for four decades before taking this job, was able to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with Commissioner Adam Silver and the owners without the public (and private) animosity that had built up between Hunter and David Stern. With Roberts, the NBPA has been run like a business.

Now the union will not be rushed in finding who is next to lead the organization.

“Our goal is to continue the vision of creating business opportunities for, and the protection of the rights of, NBA players,” said Andre Iguodala, the NBPA’s First Vice President, “and we know it will take some time to find a leader with the same integrity and commitment to our players as Michele has shown over these past few years.”

 

Magic coach Steve Clifford leaves arena during third quarter, taken to hospital for tests

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2020, 10:49 PM EST
Just a little more than two years ago, then Charlotte coach Steve Clifford was away from the team for 21 games dealing with stress-related headaches and other issues tied to sleep deprivation. Years before that he had stents put in an artery to help his heart. Clifford’s workaholic nature is part of what made him an NBA coach, but it took a toll on him physically.

Friday night, he did not come out with his team after halftime in Minnesota and was taken to a local hospital, according to multiple reports (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news).

There are no other details yet.

Our thoughts are with Clifford, one of the good guys in the league. Hopefully this is nothing serious.

 

NBA sends teams memo stressing rules of conduct by staff at games

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2020, 9:46 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The NBA sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games.

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, laid out parameters for proper conduct by team personnel toward game officials, how team personnel other than coaches are not allowed on the court during games and how they cannot use “profane or objectionable language that might be heard by spectators” during the game.

Further, it said the league’s “enforcement of these rules with enhanced penalties will be a point of emphasis for the league office” during the rest of the season and beyond.

The memo about the rules of conduct for team personnel does not mention Cuban specifically, though he typically sits near the Mavericks’ bench during games.

“Team personnel who watch games from seats, especially seats near the court, should set a positive example for fans by ensuring that any isolated comments directed at the game officials or the officiating are respectful and appropriate,” the league said in its memo. “Of course, brief social interactions resulting from courtesy between team personnel and game officials are always permitted.”

The first order of business Friday was NBA Commissioner Adam Silver denying the Mavericks’ protest of the outcome of a Feb. 22 game against Atlanta. Dallas contended that goaltending rules were misapplied when a late basket by Atlanta’s John Collins was counted. Collins scored as a whistle was blown and goaltending of a layup attempt by the Hawks’ Trae Young was called on Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith. Collins grabbed Young’s miss and scored, as confusion reigned.

“What I’ll say on the record is hopefully they’ll let us release our actual filing of the protest,” Cuban said Friday before the Mavericks’ home game against Memphis. “I’m waiting to hear back from them. Then everybody gets to see why we thought it needed to be protested.”

Cuban also said he would match the fine with a donation that would include funding the heart transplant of a local man.

Cuban was also fined $500,000 for his Twitter rant about that call in Atlanta. The fine raised the total that NBA has fined Cuban over the years to at least $3.1 million, and the Mavericks’ owner has said in the past that he always donates the equivalent of the fine amount to charity simultaneously. This was the third time a fine of at least $500,000 against Cuban was announced by the league; he was fined $500,000 for comments about officiating in 2002 and $600,000 in 2018 for public comments on tanking.

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns out at least another two weeks with wrist fracture

Karl-Anthony Towns
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2020, 6:59 PM EST
Minnesota wants to get Karl-Anthony Towns back on the court this season for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is Towns wants to play. However, after the news that came out today, those hopes may be dashed.

Towns, who has been out since the All-Star break, will be sidelined at least two more weeks due to a fractured left wrist, the Timberwolves announced Friday. Towns wants to play, but he also wants to avoid surgery, according to Minnesota. From the team’s press release:

“Presently, Towns’ fracture continues to heal, and as of now, he and the team will continue to pursue a non-operative strategy as part of his recovery.”

Two weeks from today would be March 21, and Minnesota would have a dozen games left after that. And that would be an optimistic return date. With Minnesota wanting to be cautious with its franchise player, we may have seen the last of Towns for this season.

Towns was playing the best basketball of his career this season, averaging 26.5 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from three (on almost eight attempts a game), plus pulling down 10.8 rebounds a night.

Towns wants to get on the court this season with his friend D'Angelo Russell, who was acquired at the trade deadline (they have played one game together). However, everyone has to have their eye on the big picture. And that is not some meaningless games in April for a team out of the playoff picture.

 

Nicolas Batum apologizes for not living up to Hornets contract

Hornets forward Nicolas Batum
Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2020, 6:10 PM EST
The Hornets signed Nicolas Batum to a five-year, $120 million contract in 2016.

Given his leverage, I thought he could have gotten even more – maybe even the max.

The Hornets had just traded a promising-looking recent lottery pick (Noah Vonleh) to the Trail Blazers for Batum. Batum played well in 2015-16, helping Charlotte to its best season since re-emerging as the Bobcats. The Hornets called Batum their top priority entering the offseason. The salary cap had just skyrocketed. Plenty of other teams had cap room and interest in Batum.

But Batum turned into an anchor, not a bargain.

His production declined. Charlotte hasn’t return to the playoffs. Kemba Walker left.

Batum, via Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer:

“I apologize to the people here,” Batum said, “because they put so much faith in me. And it didn’t go well…. It didn’t work out. But what do I have to do? Because I’m still here.”

“This franchise has got a bright future,” Batum said, “but I don’t think I’ll be part of it.”

Where’s the apology from former Hornets general manager Rich Cho, who signed Batum to this deal? Where’s the apologizes from Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who approved the deal?

Nobody forced anyone to sign Batum. He took the offer put in front of him.

It’s funny how we tend to blame players for bad contracts. Heck, it says something that we call them “bad contracts.” For Batum, this is a great contract.

Even in this paradigm, players rarely apologize for not producing commensurate with their salary. Batum is an outlier.

He also has a $27,130,434 player option for next season. When he says he won’t be part of Charlotte’s future, does he mean he’ll decline that option? I highly doubt it. He’s sorry. Nobody is that sorry.

More likely, the 31-year-old Batum will collect that salary and just continue not to fit the Hornets’ vision. They’re clearly rebuilding around younger players. Perhaps, Batum will get traded as an expiring contract. If not, Batum – who hasn’t played in six weeks – will continue to ride Charlotte’s bench and collect checks.

At least, as he says in the interview, he’s not making waves about getting demoted. If nothing else, all that money got the Hornets someone who understands professionalism.