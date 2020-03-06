Magic coach Steve Clifford leaves arena during third quarter, taken to hospital for tests

Just a little more than two years ago, then Charlotte coach Steve Clifford was away from the team for 21 games dealing with stress-related headaches and other issues tied to sleep deprivation. Years before that he had stents put in an artery to help his heart. Clifford’s workaholic nature is part of what made him an NBA coach, but it took a toll on him physically.
Friday night, he did not come out with his team after halftime in Minnesota and was taken to a local hospital, according to multiple reports (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first with the news).
Steve Clifford left Magic’s game after feeling ill and will be examined at a hospital in Minnesota.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020
Clifford was examined by doctors at the arena and will get an additional precautionary look at a local Minneapolis hospital. Team was already planning to stay overnight. Clifford had 2 stents put in his heart in 2013, but there’s no indication that this is a heart-related issue. https://t.co/wRIoj751VT
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020
During the third quarter of tonight’s game at Minnesota, Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford came down with an illness.
Clifford is being taken to a local hospital to undergo further evaluation.
— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 7, 2020
Per an @OrlandoMagic official, head coach Steve Clifford was taken to Hennapin Co. Medical Center in Minneapolis for testing. He left tonight's game in the 3rd Q after saying he wasn't feeling well. Cardiac issues possibly playing a role in the illness are not being ruled out.
— John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 7, 2020
There are no other details yet.
Our thoughts are with Clifford, one of the good guys in the league. Hopefully this is nothing serious.