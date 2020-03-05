Second-year Luka Doncic sets Mavericks’ career triple-double record (video)

Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 12:38 AM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and broke Dallas’ career triple-double record with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime Wednesday night.

Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 12 rebounds in the nationally televised matchup between young stars Doncic and Zion Williamson. Williamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes in the first back-to-back of his NBA career.

Just five days after his 21st birthday, Doncic broke Jason Kidd’s record for triple-doubles.

Neither team led by more than three points throughout the fourth quarter or overtime until Doncic fed Porzingis for a dunk with 49 seconds left to give Dallas a four-point lead. Doncic had hit a 3 to snap a 118-118 tie with 1:10 to play.

Williamson held up well in his first back-to-back since making his NBA debut Jan. 22. He has scored double figures in all 16 games he’s played in and has 20 points or more in his last 13.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 27 points, but fouled out in overtime. Lonzo Ball added 25.

The Pelicans’ Nicolo Melli sent the game to overtime with a tying 3 with 7.4 seconds left after missing his first six 3s of the game.

The Mavericks led by as many as 11 in the first half, but New Orleans kept it close. Dallas led by two at the end of each of the first three quarters.

Williamson gave New Orleans its first lead at 75-73 when he drew contact with Maxi Kleber, who fell to the ground without a call, giving the Pelicans rookie a clear path for a dunk.

While both coaches insisted that the matchup was greater than the two young stars, both showed flashes in the opening quarter. Williamson bulled his way to the basket on two drives, while Doncic drained a 3 with the Pelicans rookie in his face at the other end.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G J.J. Redick remains out with a left hamstring strain.

Mavericks: Coach Rick Carlisle said there is no timetable for the return of G Jalen Brunson, who missed his sixth game in a row with a right shoulder sprain. The Mavericks also played without G J.J. Barea, who was out with right ankle soreness.

BLOCK PARTY

The Mavericks set a franchise record with 11 blocks in the first half, three of those at Williamson’s expense. After Kleber swatted away one of his shots, Williamson crashed to the floor and got up shaking his head.

Dallas’ previous high was 10 blocks in a half against Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2005.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Miami on Friday night.

Mavericks: Host Memphis on Friday night.

Grizzlies bench imitates Nets’ bench celebration late in blowout of Brooklyn

Grizzlies-Nets
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 10:46 PM EST
The young Grizzlies are feisty.

Their bench showed it near the end of a 118-79 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

ESPN:

I’m here for it.

DeMarcus Cousins on George Karl: ‘Incredible mind. He’s just the worst coach’

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 9:46 PM EST
DeMarcus Cousins and George Karl clashed while with the Kings.

Cousins on All The Smoke:

One of the worst coaches I’ve ever had.

Incredible mind. He’s just the worst coach. It’s just everything that comes with it.

Cousins isn’t the first to feel that way about Karl. The coach often won and often bothered his players. There are reasons teams – SuperSonics and Nuggets – fired Karl after posting strong records.

Karl was ahead of his time in things like offensive spacing and resting players. But the league caught up. By the time he got to Sacramento, Karl had lost some of his competitive advantages. Then, the Kings – with their losing and Cousins’ moodiness – wore him down.

So, Cousins received less benefit from Karl’s coaching acumen than prior players got and all the grief. No wonder things deteriorated so quickly between them.

Of course, Karl might have something to say about Cousins being so talented while detracting from winning in Sacramento.

Kevin Porter Jr. forgets jersey, loses starting spot for Cavaliers (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 8:46 PM EST
Kevin Porter Jr. has come on strong lately for the Cavaliers. The rookie has even worked his way into the starting lineup.

But he wasn’t ready against the Celtics tonight.

Porter didn’t put on his jersey under his warmup, realizing just before tip-off. By then, it was too late to retrieve his jersey from the locker room. So, the Cavs instead started Matthew Dellavedova.

What a way for Dellavedova to get his first start since 2017.

It’s amazing how often this happens.

Report: Stephen Curry returning for Warriors-Raptors on Thursday

Warriors star Stephen Curry vs. Raptors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 7:46 PM EST
Stephen Curry wanted to return Sunday against the Wizards.

Didn’t happen.

But the Warriors will unleash their star tomorrow.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

This will be a treat for Warriors fans who grew accustomed to winning, paid a lot for tickets then have suffered through this dismal season.

Golden State (14-48) holds a 3.5-game cushion for the NBA’s worst record. Curry probably won’t lift the Warriors from that spot. They looked terrible even before he hurt his hand, and there’s now a clearer organizational direction. Even if Golden State gets hot, lottery reform has reduced (though not eliminated) incentive to finish with the very-worst record.

Curry’s return will also boost interest in a nationally televised game. Not only will there be another star on the floor, Curry is facing the team that has defended him most creatively.