Watch Jamal Murray’s game-winning fadeaway, Nuggets beat Hornets

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2020, 9:59 PM EST
The Denver Nuggets, battling to keep a high seed in the West and at the start of 9-of-11 on the road, need to beat the below .500 teams on their schedule the rest of the way.

Such as the Charlotte Hornets. But doing so took coming back on the Hornets in the fourth quarter, and then a Jamal Murray fadeaway that proved to be the game-winner.

Murray finished with 18 points to lead a balanced Denver attack where seven players scored in double figures. Nikola Jokic added 14 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, but spent much of the night frustrated with the officiating.

Devonte' Graham had 24 to lead Charlotte.

Rockets reportedly workout Luc Mbah a Moute

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2020, 8:42 PM EST
In the small-ball world they chose to inhabit, the Houston Rockets cannot have enough switchable, veteran wing players.

Which is why Luc Mbah a Moute is getting a look.

The 11-year NBA veteran had a workout with the Rockets, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Mbah a Moute made his name as a 6’8″ forward who could defend multiple positions, played smart, and could knock down the three. The Clippers signed him for the 2018-19 season to come off their bench, but he suffered a knee injury that limited him to just four games. He has not set foot on a court this season.

If Mbah a Moute is healthy and close to his old self, he’d be a great fit for Houston — but that’s a big “if” after nearly two seasons off an NBA court. It’s something to watch going forward.

James Harden on teams targeting his defense, “Come try it, and the s*** won’t work”

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2020, 7:04 PM EST
“It’s hard to post linebackers.”

When the Rockets go small, the natural instinct is to say “beat them by going big.” Just have a center set a pick out high to force a switch, send him to the low block, get him the rock and let him back down the smaller player, and it’s an easy two.

As Brad Stevens notes in the quote above, it’s not that simple.

The Rockets may be undersized, but the roster is stocked with long and strong players. Good luck backing down P.J. Tucker. Russell Westbrook is unquestionably strong. Robert Covington has a 7’2″ wingspan.

And then there’s James Harden, the guy often targeted (including during the All-Star Game). He has always been difficult to back down in the post of his lower body strength. Speaking to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Harden almost dared teams to target him.

“Come try it,” Harden said, “and the s— won’t work.”

So far, it hasn’t. Teams have not been able to consistently exploit the Rockets’ size — Houston’s defensive net rating in its last 10 games (109.7) is almost identical to its season average (109.6). Scouts told MacMahon that just going inside to score is not enough against these Rockets.

“Teams think they have a mismatch by going inside,” a scout from an Eastern Conference team said, “and they don’t.”

“You can’t try to play matchup basketball,” a Western Conference head coach said. “That’s what they want. You have to beat them with [ball] movement.”

It’s the second part of that — which the Knicks had some success with during their win against Houston — that will be put to the test in the playoffs. It’s not like the Lakers are going to just post up Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard (and LeBron James), but they will find ways to get those guys the ball on the move. Then, with that little bit of space, they can get a clean shot off. Same with the Clippers and Marcus Morris and Montrezl Harrell. Same with Denver. And the list goes on.

Right now, however, everything is clicking for the Rockets, their defense has been solid.

If teams want to try and change that by targeting Harden, he is good with that.

 

 

Lakers reportedly sign Dion Waiters for remainder of season

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2020, 6:33 PM EST
It was easy to see why Dion Waiters got a workout with the Lakers. First, Waiters’ former agent is Rob Pelinka, now the Lakers’ GM. Second, Waiters’ current agent is Rich Paul, who reps LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That gets you in the door.

Once there, Waiters must have impressed.

At least enough to land a spot on the roster for the rest of the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This is a minimum veteran contract.

It also is Waiters’ last chance in the NBA, blow this and no other team will touch him after everything in Miami this season. While this isn’t a 10-day contract (which expires), with just 20 games left in the season there would be little to no pain for the Lakers to waive him if something does not work out.

There will be a minimal role for Waiters down the stretch, the Lakers are already running a rotation 11 players deep (once Markieff Morris was added). Waiters is not going to get a lot of run, other than to get guys rest down the stretch.

In that limited role, Waiters is as good a fit as was available (after the Lakers couldn’t land a point guard on the buyout market). Waiters can create shots for himself, either in isolation or in the pick-and-roll, and while not great at creating for others he does try. Waiters is a good spot-up shooter — 37.7 percent from three last season and 38.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes — and he can hit from all over the court.

There is a legitimate concern about fit after Waiters clashed with coaches and management in Miami. However, with a strong, LeBron-led locker room culture the Lakers aren’t worried about that impact.

Waiters has bounced around this season. He started the season in Miami, but the Heat used his salary to balance out the money in the Justise Winslow to Memphis/Andre Iguodala trade. Memphis was not interested (they have Dillon Brooks, De’Anthony Melton, and Grayson Allen at the two), so the Grizzlies waived Waiters, as was expected.

Now he gets a chance — and a shot at a ring — with the Lakers.

Rumor: Knicks could trade for Thunder star Chris Paul this summer

Thunder star Chris Paul
By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2020, 4:06 PM EST
The Knicks are bad. Their young talent plays for the Mavericks is underwhelming. Their overwhelming storyline is a feud with Spike Lee.

Where does New York go from here?

New Knicks president Leon Rose barely explained his plan publicly.

But maybe he tipped his hand on interest in Thunder star Chris Paul.

Frank Isola of The Athletic:

There is a MASSIVE gulf between gathering intel on a player and trading for him.

The Knicks have a new front-office leader and presumably new staff below him. They should be gathering intel on everyone.

Is their interest in Paul actually significant? Maybe. That possibility makes this report worth considering.

Paul doesn’t make the most sense in Oklahoma City, which was planning to rebuild and has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. New York often chases big names. The Rose connection is real.

But this could easily be people connecting dots with foolhardy speculation. Agents-turned-executives acquire their former clients far less often than people talk about it happening. And, again, this could be routine information gathering being inflated by assumptions.

Paul would bring credibility to the Knicks. He’s still darned good.

But he’s also 34 and due $85,569,960 over the next two years. How much will New York have to send the Thunder for the star? How much production will Paul provide as he ages? Do the Knicks have enough supporting pieces to win a satisfactory amount with Paul? Given his high salary, would they have enough remaining spending power to get those pieces around him?

These are the difficult questions the Knicks too rarely ask in their quest to gobble up stars.

Which is why, accurate or not, this report is – at the very least – believable.