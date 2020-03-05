Heat forward Duncan Robinson
Heat forward Duncan Robinson: I don’t have hickey

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2020, 10:36 AM EST
Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 27 points in the Heat’s win over the Magic last night.

He also went viral for this photo:

But Robinson clarified that gritty Bucks shooting guard Wesley Matthews caused the mark in Miami’s win over the Bucks on Monday.

Five Reasons Sports Network:

Thank you Duncan for this very important update.

Report: Nuggets signing Troy Daniels

Troy Daniels and Nuggets guard Gary Harris
By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2020, 11:36 AM EST
What if Malik Beasley is better than Gary Harris?

That’s the scary long-term proposition for the Nuggets, who traded Beasley to the Timberwolves just before the trade deadline.

Beasley reportedly rejected a three-year, $30 million extension before the season, and Denver – with a pricey roster, including the struggling Harris  – didn’t want to deal with Beasley’s restricted free agency. It’s worth noting that the Nuggets easily had the mechanism to keep both Harris and Beasley at shooting guard. It just might have required paying the luxury tax.

So, Denver moved Beasley, who’s flourishing in Minnesota. He’s averaging 21 points per game, shooting 52% on 2-pointers and 44% on 3-pointers, launching nine triples per game. It’s a small sample. It’s also an eye-opening sample.

In the meantime, the Nuggets – who could make a deep playoff run this season – have been playing musical chairs at backup shooting guard.

Enter Troy Daniels, whom the Lakers just waived.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Daniels isn’t as good as Beasley. Daniels doesn’t score like Jordan McRae, whom Denver initially acquired to replace Beasley.

But Daniels can flat out shoot from distance. He won’t do much else. There are reasons the Lakers dropped him when also-rans Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith are the apparent options. But Daniels does bring a valuable skill.

He’ll just have to provide it in the large shadow Beasley is casting from Minnesota.

Three Things to Know: Luka Doncic passes Jason Kidd to make Dallas history. At age 21.

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2020, 8:50 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday during the NBA regular season we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

1) Luka Doncic passes Jason Kidd to make Dallas history. At age 21. It took 44 games into his rookie season before Luka Doncic racked up his first triple-double, notching it against the Bucks on Jan. 21, 2019.

In the 78 games since then, he has racked up 21 more. The latest came on Wednesday night when he scored 30 points, had 17 rebounds and 10 assists in a Dallas win against New Orleans.

That one moved Doncic past Jason Kidd for the most triple-doubles all-time in Mavericks’ history. Doncic just turned 21 six days ago. Jason Kidd is… well, Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. But also older. And it took him close to 500 games to get there.

Do you want even more record-setting history from the 21-year-old? Here you go:

Doncic — who is going to get some down-ballot MVP votes — picked up his 10th assist Wednesday with a sweet pocket pass to Kristaps Porzingis at a crucial point in overtime, this helped seal the Mavericks overtime win.

Porzingis had 34 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots in the Dallas victory. It continues his run of impressive plays as he has gotten his legs underneath him. It understandably took KP a while to bounce back from ACL surgery and 19 months away from the game — Mark Cuban suggested it would take a full season — but in February he averaged 25.2 points per game and shot 39.8 percent from three. He’s all the way back, and that Doncic/Porzingis pick-and-roll is going to be a problem for whoever gets them in the playoffs.

This was not a good night for the Pelicans, despite 27 from Brandon Ingram, 25 from Lonzo Ball (on 7-of-11 shooting from three), and 21 from Zion Williamson.

This loss, combined with Memphis blowing out Brooklyn, leaves New Orleans five games out of the final playoff spot in the West with 20 games to play. I don’t care how much easier the Pelicans’ schedule is the rest of the way (and it is much softer), that is likely too much ground to make up. We are not going to get our Zion vs. LeBron first-round matchup (not that Ja Morant vs. LeBron is a bad fallback).

2) Stephen Curry returns to the court Thursday night vs. Toronto. It was just four games into the season when Stephen curry suffered a fractured hand, a fluke play where Suns’ center Aron Baynes fell on him. Recovery required two surgeries, one to put pins in to stabilize the bone through the healing process, then a second one to remove those pins once the recovery was far enough along. It has been more than four long months of recovery.

The wait is finally over. After missing 58 games, Curry will return to the court on Thursday night in a Finals rematch against Toronto.

You think Curry is pumped?

Some fans/pundits had called for Curry to sit out the season and tank, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has emphatically shot that idea down. With the flattened lottery odds, that level of tanking isn’t going to help, and besides, is this a draft worth tanking for? Better off getting Curry and Andrew Wiggins some time on the court together to see if that’s going to work (not “worth what we’ve got to pay Wiggins” level of work, just work at all).

3) Speaking of returns, Damian Lillard is back, scores 22 in Blazers win. Damian Lillard strained his groin in the final minutes of the final game before the All-Star break, which means he had to sit out the actually-interesting All-Star Game plus six games after action resumed.

He was back on Wednesday night and scored 22 as Portland knocked off Washington in a game where Carmelo Anthony led the way with 25 points.

Portland needed the win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Blazers are just 3.5 games back of the Grizzlies (four games in the loss column) for the final playoff spot in the West with 20 games to play. Portland has a much easier schedule, but they need to keep racking up the wins and get a little help from Memphis to have a shot.

 

Joel Embiid changes nickname to ‘do a 180’ after wrong Jeopardy! answer

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2020, 7:54 AM EST
Joel Embiid was a Jeopardy! answer.

Like ending up in the New York Times crossword puzzle, there’s a certain level of nerdy fame to being a “Jeopardy!” answer. That happened to Joel Embiid on Wednesday night. The first-round category was “Current Sports Nicknames,” and the $1000 question was about the Sixers’ All-Star big man — and the contestants had zero idea about Embiid’s “The Process” nickname.

But one contestant, Paul, took a hilarious guess.

I kind of like the idea of Sam Hinkie walking around saying, “trust the do a 180”.

NBA Twitter loved this answer, as it should.

Embiid chose to lean into this and changed his Twitter nickname to “do a 180.”

For the record, Paul went on to win the night and $21,000, he will return as Thursday’s champion. So he’s good with whatever you want to say about his missed sports answer.

Second-year Luka Doncic sets Mavericks’ career triple-double record (video)

Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 12:38 AM EST
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and broke Dallas’ career triple-double record with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime Wednesday night.

Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 12 rebounds in the nationally televised matchup between young stars Doncic and Zion Williamson. Williamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes in the first back-to-back of his NBA career.

Just five days after his 21st birthday, Doncic broke Jason Kidd’s record for triple-doubles.

Neither team led by more than three points throughout the fourth quarter or overtime until Doncic fed Porzingis for a dunk with 49 seconds left to give Dallas a four-point lead. Doncic had hit a 3 to snap a 118-118 tie with 1:10 to play.

Williamson held up well in his first back-to-back since making his NBA debut Jan. 22. He has scored double figures in all 16 games he’s played in and has 20 points or more in his last 13.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 27 points, but fouled out in overtime. Lonzo Ball added 25.

The Pelicans’ Nicolo Melli sent the game to overtime with a tying 3 with 7.4 seconds left after missing his first six 3s of the game.

The Mavericks led by as many as 11 in the first half, but New Orleans kept it close. Dallas led by two at the end of each of the first three quarters.

Williamson gave New Orleans its first lead at 75-73 when he drew contact with Maxi Kleber, who fell to the ground without a call, giving the Pelicans rookie a clear path for a dunk.

While both coaches insisted that the matchup was greater than the two young stars, both showed flashes in the opening quarter. Williamson bulled his way to the basket on two drives, while Doncic drained a 3 with the Pelicans rookie in his face at the other end.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G J.J. Redick remains out with a left hamstring strain.

Mavericks: Coach Rick Carlisle said there is no timetable for the return of G Jalen Brunson, who missed his sixth game in a row with a right shoulder sprain. The Mavericks also played without G J.J. Barea, who was out with right ankle soreness.

BLOCK PARTY

The Mavericks set a franchise record with 11 blocks in the first half, three of those at Williamson’s expense. After Kleber swatted away one of his shots, Williamson crashed to the floor and got up shaking his head.

Dallas’ previous high was 10 blocks in a half against Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2005.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Miami on Friday night.

Mavericks: Host Memphis on Friday night.