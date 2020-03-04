Rumor: Bulls interested in Sam Presti to lead front office

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly considering some front office changes this summer.
The Bulls are rumored to be looking at Sam Presti to take over their basketball operations, if they make a change in leadership:
David Kaplan covers Chicago sports for ESPN 1000 and NBC Sports in the area.
Sam Presti has been the General Manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder since the 2007-08 season. He was promoted to Executive Vice President of the club in 2018-19.
Under Presti’s leadership, the Thunder have been a consistent winner in one of the NBA’s smallest markets. He’s unafraid to make big moves to keep his team relevant. Presti traded for Paul George to help replace Kevin Durant. Then Presti swapped George and Thunder icon Russell Westbrook for a boatload of draft picks and win-now players. Presti also acquired young guard Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander as part of the deals. Gilgeous-Alexander was in the mix for his first All-Star selection this season.
Chicago has struggled to find relevancy in recent years. The Bulls are going to miss the playoffs for a third consecutive season and for a fourth time the last five years. Bulls fans have pressured owner Jerry Reinsdorf to make a change at the top of the organization where John Paxson and Gar Forman have led the team for over a decade.
Hiring Presti would be a boon to any team, but it’s going to take a lot to get him away from Oklahoma City. Presti has as many as eight additional draft picks coming in future years from the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and LA Clippers.
Maybe Presti sees the Bulls as a chance to rebuild one of the NBA’s marquee franchises. That’s Chicago’s best selling point right now. The roster has solid talent, but no surefire All-Stars. That’s a tough sell, given all Presti would walk away from with the Thunder.
Back in 2016, then rookie Devin Booker got to play against his idol, Kobe Bryant, and Booker threw up 28 points on the night. It caught Kobe’s eye, the two talked after the game and Kobe gave him an autographed pair of shoes with an inspirational message: “Be Legendary.”
Booker, a first-time All-Star this season, has taken that motto to heart — to the point the words “be legendary” are his new tattoo.
Booker said this previously of Kobe’s impact on him as a player.
“It’s been a lot of what I do, man, mentality wise, approach wise everything, before I even knew him personally, he had shaped my life. My basketball career. My approach to everything,” Booker said. “The biggest thing for me was earning his respect,” Booker said. “To even be the guy in the room after we play them that he wanted to talk to or share advice with. Then our relationship had grown from there. Just figuring out what type of person he was outside of the Mamba mentality. How he raised his daughters and how much of a family man he was something that was just incredible.”
Now he has a permanent reminder of Kobe’s impact.
The Sacramento Kings extended their win streak to three games, but they did so without their head coach. Luke Walton was ejected in the third quarter, in the midst of a 34-8 Washington Wizards run. That run turned a Sacramento blowout into a competitive contest.
Walton was angry after a non-call on a Kings offensive possession in the middle of the third quarter. He was immediately given two technical fouls for arguing with the officials. After being ejected, Walton had to be physically restrained by members of the Sacramento staff.
Kings assistant coach, and former Suns head coach, Igor Kokoskov handled the rest of the game from the Sacramento sideline.
Walton likely gets to pay the league a fine for this outburst.
The victory kept the surging Kings within three games of the Memphis Grizzlies for the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.
Following the Boston Celtics stunning loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Marcus Smart had to be escorted off the court by Celtics staffers. Smart went after the officials following the game, presumably due to anger over calls during Boston’s loss.
Smart fouled out of the game early in overtime, but was most upset after being called for a foul against Caris LeVert. With Boston leading by three points, Smart reached in and fouled LeVert on a game-tying attempt with 0.2 seconds to play. LeVert drained all three free throws and sent the game to the extra period.
On a night where Boston lost Jaylen Brown (right hamstring) and Gordon Hayward (right knee contusion) to injuries, they didn’t need Smart to lose his head. The Celtics play on the second night of a back-to-back in Cleveland on Wednesday night and will be without Kemba Walker. Walker will sit out to help him manage left knee soreness. Brown and Hayward are both unlikely to play due to the injuries they suffered on Tuesday. And Jayson Tatum is still recovering from an illness that caused him to miss the Nets game.
That’s four of Boston’s best five players. Smart could join them as out if the league determines his postgame tirade is worthy of suspension. If nothing else, Smart is likely to be down some money after the league hits him with a fine.
How much did wing Kelly Oubre Jr. mean to the Suns? It’s not a coincidence that the solid starter has missed four games since his knee injury and Phoenix is 0-4. With his injury, the Suns’ slim playoff hopes have faded.
“I think it did emotionally probably brought us down a couple notches,” Suns’ coach Monty Williams told the Associated Press. “It probably sounds a bit weak to admit it, but it’s just a reality. You finally get your team close to whole and then you lose Kelly. The guys have probably struggled with it more than they want to admit.”
Tuesday, Oubre underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Officially he will be re-evaluated in four weeks, but in reality, with just six weeks left in the season, it’s unlikely the Suns bring Oubre back this season with nothing on the line in those final games.
The 6-foot-7 has averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds a game for Phoenix this season. He has one more year on the two-year, $30 million contract he signed last summer and will make $14.4 million next season.