Three Things to Know: James Dolan’s Knicks still don’t know how to pick their battles

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2020, 8:10 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday during the NBA regular season we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

1) James Dolan’s Knicks still don’t know how to pick their battles. Sun Tzu’s “Art of War” is technically a military book, but in reality it is a 2,000-year-old treatise on how to win at conflict. Within its pages is a lot of wisdom on how to get the upper hand in conflicts by outsmarting an opponent, about how to win the war on the home front and not just on a battlefield. Ideally, it’s better to win without a costly battle rather than charging headlong into a fight. One of the book’s biggest lessons is simple:

Choose your battles wisely.

James Dolan and the Knicks never seem to do that. The Knicks owner and his organization charge headlong into the next unwise fight, time and time again.

The latest is the kerfuffle with Knicks superfan Spike Lee, who says he is done with the team for this season (not that he is missing much). We could get into the details of the back-and-forth between the sides from Tuesday, the potentially staged photograph and all the rest, but that misses the larger point.

Dolan, an unpopular owner, and his organization picked a fight with the public face of Knicks’ fandom — a battle Dolan and the Knicks cannot win on the PR front. Lee does not shy away from confrontation or publicity, did the Knicks even consider this as they put out a press release that they likely though ended the conversation but really just escalated it?

Dolan lost this battle before it started.

And over what? Which entrance to the arena Lee uses? That’s the hill the Knicks want to die on? Celebrity customers bend the rules in every walk of life (fair or not), and the reaction of business owners is usually “the customer is always right.” If a behavior needs to be addressed, it’s done out of the spotlight – and kept out of the spotlight, no matter what — to help everyone save face. It’s basic business. It’s putting the customer first.

Not at Madison Square Garden. On a night the Knicks got their best win of the season — knocking off the red-hot Rockets, with RJ Barrett putting up 27 points — nobody is talking about that because Dolan’s ego and the Knicks PR “machine” got involved. Dolan and the Knicks didn’t pick their battles. Again.

Hope you’re enjoying your first week on the job, Leon Rose.

2) Caris LeVert drops 51, leads Nets from 17 down in the fourth quarter to knock off Celtics in overtime. There are plenty of excuses lined up if Boston wants them: Jayson Tatum was out, Kemba Walker was on a minutes limit, then Gordon Hayward’s knee bruise and Jaylen Brown’s hamstring had them missing key minutes down the stretch.

It doesn’t matter. If Boston is really the second-best team in the East, it has to find a way to win a game against a banged-up sub-.500 team the Celtics led by 17 to start the fourth quarter.

Enter Caris LeVert. Brooklyn’s athletic wing scored 26 points in the fourth quarter, all 11 of his team’s points in overtime, and sparked the Nets comeback from 21 down in the second half to beat the Celtics 129-120 in overtime.

It’s one of the best wins of the season for the Nets, who will make the playoffs as the seven or eight seed in the East. Brooklyn put up a franchise-record 51 points in the fourth to complete the comeback.

It was the worst loss of the season for the Celtics. Marcus Smart wanted to blame the officials and had to be held back and taken off the court after the game so he didn’t go after them.

Smart can be pissed at the officiating, but this loss is on the guys in the Boston locker room, not the refs. The Celtics surrendered a 51-point quarter, Brad Stevens didn’t make many adjustments as the walls crumbled, and a team that has been “next man up” all season long wasn’t in this game, the bench struggled.

The priority for Boston has to be getting Hayward, Tatum (illness) and everyone healthy — the Celtics don’t want these things to linger through the final six weeks of the season. That said, the Celtics are currently the three seed in the East and are now one game back in the loss column from the Raptors for the two seed. Boston has lost two in a row and heads to Cleveland, where the Celtics need to right the ship.

3) Anthony Davis scores 37, the Lakers keep on winning and the 76ers keep on stumbling. The Lakers were not caught looking ahead. They have big tests coming up — the Bucks on Friday night, the Clippers on Sunday — but first Anthony Davis and LeBron James made sure they took care of business against Philly.

Davis led the way with 37 points (he had a red-hot second quarter), while LeBron had 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds during a 120-107 win against a 76ers team still without Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons due to injury (plus Josh Richardson missed the game due to a concussion).

Philly fell to 9-23 on the road and they sit as the six seed in the East currently. Tobias Harris was aggressive early, and finished with 18 points in the game, but foul trouble limited him. Al Horford looked a step slow next to Anthony Davis (or, really, anyone). Glen Robinson III did have 25 to lead the Sixers.

This was another quality win for the Lakers, the kind they have consistently gotten all season to stay on top of the West. They look every bit the title contenders, but the real tests on that front come this weekend.

Marcus Smart escorted off the court after postgame argument with officials (video)

By keithsmithMar 4, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Following the Boston Celtics stunning loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Marcus Smart had to be escorted off the court by Celtics staffers. Smart went after the officials following the game, presumably due to anger over calls during Boston’s loss.

Smart fouled out of the game early in overtime, but was most upset after being called for a foul against Caris LeVert. With Boston leading by three points, Smart reached in and fouled LeVert on a game-tying attempt with 0.2 seconds to play. LeVert drained all three free throws and sent the game to the extra period.

On a night where Boston lost Jaylen Brown (right hamstring) and Gordon Hayward (right knee contusion) to injuries, they didn’t need Smart to lose his head. The Celtics play on the second night of a back-to-back in Cleveland on Wednesday night and will be without Kemba Walker. Walker will sit out to help him manage left knee soreness. Brown and Hayward are both unlikely to play due to the injuries they suffered on Tuesday. And Jayson Tatum is still recovering from an illness that caused him to miss the Nets game.

That’s four of Boston’s best five players. Smart could join them as out if the league determines his postgame tirade is worthy of suspension. If nothing else, Smart is likely to be down some money after the league hits him with a fine.

Phoenix’s Kelly Oubre Jr. has knee surgery, to be re-evaluated in four weeks

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
How much did wing Kelly Oubre Jr. mean to the Suns? It’s not a coincidence that the solid starter has missed four games since his knee injury and Phoenix is 0-4. With his injury, the Suns’ slim playoff hopes have faded.

“I think it did emotionally probably brought us down a couple notches,” Suns’ coach Monty Williams told the Associated Press. “It probably sounds a bit weak to admit it, but it’s just a reality. You finally get your team close to whole and then you lose Kelly. The guys have probably struggled with it more than they want to admit.”

Tuesday, Oubre underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Officially he will be re-evaluated in four weeks, but in reality, with just six weeks left in the season, it’s unlikely the Suns bring Oubre back this season with nothing on the line in those final games.

The 6-foot-7 has averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds a game for Phoenix this season. He has one more year on the two-year, $30 million contract he signed last summer and will make $14.4 million next season.

Anthony Davis scores 37, leads Lakers past stumbling Sixers 120-107

Associated PressMar 4, 2020, 2:51 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 18 of his 37 points during a phenomenal second-quarter surge, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers 120-107 on Tuesday night.

LeBron James had 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers, who moved to 47-13 with their ninth win in 10 games. Davis hit four 3-pointers while going 13 of 19 from the field and grabbing 13 rebounds.

The Lakers needed every bit of their All-Stars’ brilliance to hold off a solid effort by the undermanned Sixers, who played without injured starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson.

Glenn Robinson III matched his career high with 25 points and Tobias Harris had 18 for the Sixers, who have lost nine consecutive road games since Jan. 20.

Philadelphia lost twice at Staples Center to start its four-game California road trip despite this persistent effort against the powerhouse Lakers.

Philly’s role players and backups got off to an impressive start, taking an early 13-point lead. That’s when Davis took control as part of a 42-10 run by the Lakers in 10 minutes spanning halftime.

With Davis hitting three 3-pointers, making all seven of his second-quarter shots, and even throwing a crossover dribble at Al Horford along the way, the Lakers made 17 of their 19 shots during the impressive streak.

Dwight Howard had 11 points without missing a shot at the line or in the field for the Lakers.

The teams split their season series. The 76ers beat the Lakers 108-91 on Jan. 25 while James passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list. Bryant died in a helicopter crash the next morning, several hours after congratulating James on the accomplishment.

 

Watch Caris LeVert drop 51, Nets come from 17 down in fourth stun Celtics in OT

Associated PressMar 3, 2020, 11:43 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 37 of his career-high 51 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help the Brooklyn Nets erase a 21-point, second-half deficit and beat the Boston Celtics 129-120 on Tuesday night.

It was a stunning end to a four-game losing streak for Brooklyn, which is trying to hold onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston has lost two straight.

LeVert had all of Brooklyn’s 11 points in the extra period, finishing just three points shy of the Nets’ season high for a player. Kyrie Irving scored 54 points against Chicago on Jan. 31.

LeVert also sent the game to extra frame, getting fouled on a 3-point attempt by Marcus Smart and connecting on all of his free throws with 0.2 seconds left.

That capped a 51-point fourth quarter by the Nets, a franchise record for most points in any period.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points. Kemba Walker returned to action following a five-game absence with left knee soreness and had 21 points. Smart added 14 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

Boston went just 1 for 6 from the field in overtime.

The Celtics played without Jayson Tatum, who sat out with an illness. They also lost Gordon Hayward, who left the game at halftime with a bruised right knee. Boston scored 23 points off 21 Brooklyn turnovers and was in control before the Nets rallied behind LeVert and their bench.

Irving, who left the Celtics in free agency this past summer, was sidelined for the Nets’ second visit of the season to Boston after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to relieve a right shoulder impingement. Irving was ruled out for the season in February because of the injury.

His absence didn’t stop fans from taunting him with chants of “Where is Kyrie? Where is Kyrie” in the fourth quarter.

The Nets trailed by 17 entering the fourth quarter, but rallied to 106-103 with 2:28 to play on a 3-pointer by by Chris Chiozza. Walker responded on the Celtics’ next trip with a 3 of his own. LeVert then connected on a jumper on Brooklyn’s ensuing trip to make it 109-105.

It was 110-105 when LeVert made another 3. But Walker found Robert Williams under the basket, who was fouled on his dunk and completed the three-point play.

The Nets got it back to 116-112 with less than a minute to play when Brown came up empty on a jumper. LeVert was fouled on Brooklyn’s next trip down the floor, but made just one of his two free throws.

Brooklyn got the rebound and LeVert had a great look at a 3, but his shot rattled in an out. Boston’s Daniel Theis got the rebound, was fouled and hit both of his free throws.

DeAndre Jordan got a dunk with 6.7 seconds left to make it 118-115. The Celtics had trouble getting the ball in bounds and Rodions Kurucs forced a tie up with Walker with 3.6 seconds left. He won the ensuing tip-off and called timeout with 1.4 seconds left.

Brooklyn got the ball into LeVert, who was fouled and calmly sank his three free throws to send it to overtime.

 