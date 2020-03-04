DeMarcus Cousins on George Karl: ‘Incredible mind. He’s just the worst coach’

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 9:46 PM EST
DeMarcus Cousins and George Karl clashed while with the Kings.

Cousins on All The Smoke:

One of the worst coaches I’ve ever had.

Incredible mind. He’s just the worst coach. It’s just everything that comes with it.

Cousins isn’t the first to feel that way about Karl. The coach often won and often bothered his players. There are reasons teams – SuperSonics and Nuggets – fired Karl after posting strong records.

Karl was ahead of his time in things like offensive spacing and resting players. But the league caught up. By the time he got to Sacramento, Karl had lost some of his competitive advantages. Then, the Kings – with their losing and Cousins’ moodiness – wore him down.

So, Cousins received less benefit from Karl’s coaching acumen than prior players got and all the grief. No wonder things deteriorated so quickly between them.

Of course, Karl might have something to say about Cousins being so talented while detracting from winning in Sacramento.

Kevin Porter Jr. forgets jersey, loses starting spot for Cavaliers (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 8:46 PM EST
Kevin Porter Jr. has come on strong lately for the Cavaliers. The rookie has even worked his way into the starting lineup.

But he wasn’t ready against the Celtics tonight.

Porter didn’t put on his jersey under his warmup, realizing just before tip-off. By then, it was too late to retrieve his jersey from the locker room. So, the Cavs instead started Matthew Dellavedova.

What a way for Dellavedova to get his first start since 2017.

It’s amazing how often this happens.

Report: Stephen Curry returning for Warriors-Raptors on Thursday

Warriors star Stephen Curry vs. Raptors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 7:46 PM EST
Stephen Curry wanted to return Sunday against the Wizards.

Didn’t happen.

But the Warriors will unleash their star tomorrow.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

This will be a treat for Warriors fans who grew accustomed to winning, paid a lot for tickets then have suffered through this dismal season.

Golden State (14-48) holds a 3.5-game cushion for the NBA’s worst record. Curry probably won’t lift the Warriors from that spot. They looked terrible even before he hurt his hand, and there’s now a clearer organizational direction. Even if Golden State gets hot, lottery reform has reduced (though not eliminated) incentive to finish with the very-worst record.

Curry’s return will also boost interest in a nationally televised game. Not only will there be another star on the floor, Curry is facing the team that has defended him most creatively.

Charles Oakley on James Dolan’s Knicks: ‘It’s a plantation’

Knicks owner James Dolan
Bobby Bank/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 7:06 PM EST
Spike Lee supported Charles Oakley in Oakley’s feud with James Dolan and the Knicks.

Now, Oakley is supporting Lee in Lee’s feud with Dolan and the Knicks.

Oakley, via ESPN:

“It’s a plantation over there. It’s bad,” Oakley told Golic and Wingo. “People don’t want to talk about it. It’s real bad over there.

“What is this man’s problem about control? He’s so much a control freak. And he’s hurting the whole NBA,” Oakley said. “If I’m an owner in the NBA, this guy headlines every other month, every other week, with something that don’t have nothing to do with winning. It’s got to do with individuals, people’s life. We shouldn’t be going through this.”

Oakley, via the Associated Press:

“It’s got to be stopped in some kind of way,” Oakley told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday night. “The NBA has got to take a look at this. You can’t keep closing your eyes to this. This is like, turn your head if you see someone beat somebody up and you just keep walking. It just keeps happening in New York. People are not going to come here because it’s the same thing over and over and over. They got a new president and all everyone is talking about what happened between Spike Lee and the Garden.”

“I know Leon. He’s a great guy,” Oakley said. “But hey, this is something probably (former President Barack) Obama can’t fix.”

“Plantation” is a loaded word. It connotes an image of a white master and black slaves. In a league where most owners (including Dolan) are white and most players (including Oakley) are black, the term is sometimes apt. Obviously, NBA players are highly paid. But the dynamics – of who holds control and power – are sometimes rooted in a plantation mentality.

There’s more evidence of Dolan showing a slave-master mentality with Oakley, whom the Knicks celebrated while he was helping them win but shunned once he was no longer useful to them.

I don’t see it with Lee, a paying fan.

Dolan is infamously heavy-handed toward critics of all races. I think that’s more about his insecurity and paranoia than racism. (And telling Lee to use the appropriate entrance isn’t that heavy-handed. It’s just poor customer relations with a customer who holds a lot of cards.)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said he wouldn’t meddle with the Knicks. Even with former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, the league didn’t intervene until facing a financial crisis. New York is nowhere near that point.

But if Oakley makes a more persuasive case that sparks backlash like we saw with Sterling – sponsors pulling out and players threatening to boycott – maybe Silver would get involved. I don’t think Oakley has done that, though.

Patty Mills on Tim Duncan coaching Spurs: ‘He didn’t do s—’

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 5:42 PM EST
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has fostered a culture of sarcasm and razzing.

That persisted as Popovich missed San Antonio’s win over the Hornets last night.

What was it like having Tim Duncan as acting head coach?

Patty Mills, via Spurs.com:

He didn’t do s—. It was us out on the floor.

Mills went on to praise Duncan, which shows how much Mills has to learn from the master. Popovich would’ve stopped after the first or second sentence.

Players will eventually speak more deferentially about Duncan as he continues his coaching career. But Duncan – who played five seasons with Mills – is still too close to being a teammate to some Spurs.