Knicks owner James Dolan
Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Charles Oakley on James Dolan’s Knicks: ‘It’s a plantation’

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 7:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Spike Lee supported Charles Oakley in Oakley’s feud with James Dolan and the Knicks.

Now, Oakley is supporting Lee in Lee’s feud with Dolan and the Knicks.

Oakley, via ESPN:

“It’s a plantation over there. It’s bad,” Oakley told Golic and Wingo. “People don’t want to talk about it. It’s real bad over there.

“What is this man’s problem about control? He’s so much a control freak. And he’s hurting the whole NBA,” Oakley said. “If I’m an owner in the NBA, this guy headlines every other month, every other week, with something that don’t have nothing to do with winning. It’s got to do with individuals, people’s life. We shouldn’t be going through this.”

Oakley, via the Associated Press:

“It’s got to be stopped in some kind of way,” Oakley told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday night. “The NBA has got to take a look at this. You can’t keep closing your eyes to this. This is like, turn your head if you see someone beat somebody up and you just keep walking. It just keeps happening in New York. People are not going to come here because it’s the same thing over and over and over. They got a new president and all everyone is talking about what happened between Spike Lee and the Garden.”

“I know Leon. He’s a great guy,” Oakley said. “But hey, this is something probably (former President Barack) Obama can’t fix.”

“Plantation” is a loaded word. It connotes an image of a white master and black slaves. In a league where most owners (including Dolan) are white and most players (including Oakley) are black, the term is sometimes apt. Obviously, NBA players are highly paid. But the dynamics – of who holds control and power – are sometimes rooted in a plantation mentality.

There’s more evidence of Dolan showing a slave-master mentality with Oakley, whom the Knicks celebrated while he was helping them win but shunned once he was no longer useful to them.

I don’t see it with Lee, a paying fan.

Dolan is infamously heavy-handed toward critics of all races. I think that’s more about his insecurity and paranoia than racism. (And telling Lee to use the appropriate entrance isn’t that heavy-handed. It’s just poor customer relations with a customer who holds a lot of cards.)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said he wouldn’t meddle with the Knicks. Even with former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, the league didn’t intervene until facing a financial crisis. New York is nowhere near that point.

But if Oakley makes a more persuasive case that sparks backlash like we saw with Sterling – sponsors pulling out and players threatening to boycott – maybe Silver would get involved. I don’t think Oakley has done that, though.

Report: Stephen Curry returning for Warriors-Raptors on Thursday

Warriors star Stephen Curry vs. Raptors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 7:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry wanted to return Sunday against the Wizards.

Didn’t happen.

But the Warriors will unleash their star tomorrow.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

This will be a treat for Warriors fans who grew accustomed to winning, paid a lot for tickets then have suffered through this dismal season.

Golden State (14-48) holds a 3.5-game cushion for the NBA’s worst record. Curry probably won’t lift the Warriors from that spot. They looked terrible even before he hurt his hand, and there’s now a clearer organizational direction. Even if Golden State gets hot, lottery reform has reduced (though not eliminated) incentive to finish with the very-worst record.

Curry’s return will also boost interest in a nationally televised game. Not only will there be another star on the floor, Curry is facing the team that has defended him most creatively.

Patty Mills on Tim Duncan coaching Spurs: ‘He didn’t do s—’

By Dan FeldmanMar 4, 2020, 5:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has fostered a culture of sarcasm and razzing.

That persisted as Popovich missed San Antonio’s win over the Hornets last night.

What was it like having Tim Duncan as acting head coach?

Patty Mills, via Spurs.com:

He didn’t do s—. It was us out on the floor.

Mills went on to praise Duncan, which shows how much Mills has to learn from the master. Popovich would’ve stopped after the first or second sentence.

Players will eventually speak more deferentially about Duncan as he continues his coaching career. But Duncan – who played five seasons with Mills – is still too close to being a teammate to some Spurs.

Report: Pistons to claim Jordan McRae off waivers

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2020, 4:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jordan McRae was not in the plans in Denver. Acquired at the trade deadline from Washington in the Shabazz Napier trade, McRae played 32 minutes over four games before the Nuggets decided to move on and waived him.

The Pistons have stepped in and are claiming McRae off waivers, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The logic for the Pistons is pretty clear: Backup point guard Derrick Rose is out at least two weeks — and maybe longer, like the entire rest of the season longer — with an ankle sprain, and Derrick Walton’s 10-day contract expired, meaning the Pistons had a roster spot and a need at the point.

Enter McRae. He played respectable offensive ball for the Wizards earlier this season, averaging 12.8 points a game in the 29 he got in, and he shot 37.7 percent from three.

Claiming him off waivers means the Pistons now have McRae’s Early Bird rights as a free agent this summer. If the Pistons want to keep him this summer, he will be an affordable option.

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped recruit Wesley Matthews, Kyle Korver to Bucks

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2020, 3:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Players recruiting players is part of the free agency process now. LeBron James had dinner with Anthony Davis not long before AD’s trade demand. Draymond Green was texting Kevin Durant after the 2016 Finals. Spencer Dinwiddie was chatting up Kyrie Irving around a marketing class they took together.

That was not a game Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to play, the reigning MVP told Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“I don’t like doing that stuff,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t get an extra paycheck for doing Jon’s job or Coach Bud’s job or whoever’s job it is. … If you asked me one year ago, two years ago, I’d say, ‘Coach, just take care of it.’ ”

However, with Malcolm Brogdon heading to Indiana this summer (in a sign-and-trade), the Greek Freak knew he needed to get some help on the roster. So, he took to recruiting.

First up was Wesley Matthews, and the pitch was that he was a great player who deserved to win a ring, and that could happen in Milwaukee.

“It meant a lot,” Matthews said. “Not even just as an athlete, but just as anyone who is working, the admiration of your peers is what holds the most weight. Not writers, not blogs, not media and all that kind of stuff. It’s the guys you’re going to compete with and against to have the respect for you that means the world.”

Next up was Kyle Korver, but the sharpshooter required more coaxing. The two spoke on the phone but Antetokounmpo felt like he had not gotten through. Antetokounmpo went on with his training, where he was scheduled to go to the Peak Performance Project (P3), a legendary sports science company in Santa Barbara, Calif. It was there Antetokounmpo ran into Korver — Antetokounmpo says by accident, he didn’t know they would both be there — and it allowed him to recruit in person.

“And we start the workout and I’m like, ‘OK. Kyle, look, this is how I can get you open shots,’ ” Antetokounmpo said. ‘We can run this. We can do this. I know Al Horford is your best friend. I know you’d love playing with Al Horford in Philly, but look, I can (get you shots). I can find you easier.’ He loved it.”

Korver eventually signed with the Bucks.

During the regular season that has paid off — Matthews starts and plays an important defensive role — with the Bucks in charge of the East and on pace to win 70 games. Those things, however, are not the goal. Matthews and Korver need to make some plays on the bigger stages coming in May (and, they hope, June).

Whatever happens, expect Antetokounmpo to pick up the phone and make some calls in the future, too. This is how business gets done in today’s NBA.