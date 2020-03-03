Tim Duncan coaches Spurs Tuesday with Gregg Popovich out

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He has the best bank shot of any coach in the NBA. Or at any level for that matter.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is away from the team for personal reasons on Tuesday, so Tim Duncan moved into the big chair.

Gregg Popovich will miss tonight's Spurs-Hornets game due to personal business. Tim Duncan will serve as the Spurs head coach tonight in place of Pop. pic.twitter.com/pvZFshWuOs — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 3, 2020

What does that mean? Not much, the machine runs itself in San Antonio.

With Tim Duncan at the helm in another team effort between him, Becky Hammon and Will Hardy, it will be "business as usual," tonight, Patty Mills said. “It’s not the first time we’ve ever been in his position.” #Spurs https://t.co/2vcdsSo9jH — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 3, 2020

Tim ran the huddle on the bench after the usual on-court conference with the other assistants. As Patty said, it's business as usual. Team has been through this drill before. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 4, 2020

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Just taller. With a better midrange game.