Spike Lee: Handshake photo with Knicks owner James Dolan ‘Looks Like A Set Up’

By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 4:20 PM EST
The Knicks spread word that owner James Dolan and Spike Lee shook hands, shared a laugh and resolved their issue at halftime of New York’s win over the Rockets last night. Lee denied shaking Dolan’s hand. The Knicks released a statement that included a photo of Dolan and Lee shaking hands. Lee called the Knicks liars.

Finally, Lee saw the photo.

Sopan Deb of The New York Times:

What a conspiracy theory!

To me, the somewhat-blurry picture looks like a screenshot of a video. A lot of video gets captured at arenas during NBA games – from media, from security cameras. My best guess: After this controversy blew up today, the Knicks found video that showed the handshake and shared a still.

Dolan might have approached Lee with a plan of getting Lee to back down. I could also see Dolan – who’s often surrounded by sycophants – believing the handshake meant he had accomplished goal. Then, he might have had the Knicks put out that he and Lee had resolved everything.

But a quick handshake during a terse exchange means little. Lee was clearly still upset about being being told not to use his desired entrance to Madison Square Garden. Heck, he’s still upset now.

Lee’s discontent is the underlying issue that must be addressed, as fun as it is to dive into conspiracy theories like this.

By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 5:20 PM EST
The defining feature of Jim Boylen’s coaching: late timeouts in already-decided games.

If that weren’t already enough of an indictment of the Bulls coach, he found another way to humiliate Chicago last night.

Tomas Satoransky passed to Ryan Arcidiacono, who’d cut behind the Mavericks defense. But before Arcidiacono finished the open layup, Boylen was granted timeout.

Luka Doncic walked to the bench chuckling. We can’t read his mind, but good luck convincing anyone he wasn’t laughing at Boylen’s gaffe.

At least Chicago beat Dallas, 109-107.

Spike Lee: ‘Anything the Knicks say, it’s going to be a lie’

By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 3:29 PM EST
Spike Lee is mad.

Mad about being told to use a different entrance to Madison Square Garden last night. Mad that the Knicks spread word that he and owner James Dolan shook hands, shared a laugh and resolved the issue. Mad that the Knicks released an official statement calling Lee’s characterization of events laughable.

Sopan Deb of The New York Times:

“Whats laughable is how the Knicks are the laughingstock of the league in sports. That’s what’s [f—ing] laughable.” – Spike Lee

Lee says a month ago he was at a game, he saw Howard Stern leave through a particular exit – he tried to leave through the same way. Security wouldn’t let him.

Lee made a big stink about denying he shook hands with Dolan. That fell flat with the above photo, which the Knicks included with their official statement.

But the handshake picture means little. Dolan and Lee shook hands. So what? They clearly didn’t resolve the issue, as proven by Lee’s dour mood continuing today. Sometimes, there’s a forgettable handshake in the midst of a terse conversation.

That said, Lee is setting himself up for more holes to get poked into his arguments.

In addition to employees and media, Lee’s desired entrance is also for patrons with disabilities. That’d explain the ticket scanner.

Did the Knicks previously tell Lee not to use this entrance? I still don’t blindly believe that, though it’s worth noting just how insistent he is. (On the other hand, he was also insistent about the handshake.)

There’s also room for gray area. Perhaps, the Knicks told someone close to Lee and the message never reached the famous director. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Knicks answer Lee’s challenge of producing documentation telling Lee (or someone) about an entrance-policy change.

No matter how this goes from here…

1. People want to side with Lee over Dolan.

2. It’s not good for the Knicks to have their most visibly loyal fan speaking about them this way.

3. It’s not good for the Knicks to have a high-paying customer viewing them this way.

The Knicks should have avoided this entire drama in the first place. If Lee wants to use a certain entrance, they should have accommodated him. This is now an unwinnable fight for the Knicks.

Pistons: Derrick Rose out at least two weeks with ankle injury

Pistons guard Derrick Rose and Jordan McRae
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 2:29 PM EST
If they didn’t make him outright unavailable, the Pistons at least set an extremely high asking price for Derrick Rose before the trade deadline.

And, hey, Rose was having his best season in years. He’s entertaining and carries name recognition. He was the Pistons’ biggest draw.

But there was always risk in relying on a 31-year-old with extensive injury history to maintain his production. Detroit’s season is a lost cause, but this ought to raise concern even for next season.

Pistons release:

An MRI performed Monday on the ankle of Pistons guard Derrick Rose confirmed a grade two right ankle sprain.  Rose will begin treatment and be re-evaluated in two weeks.  He’s expected to make a full recovery.

This late into the year and with Detroit tanking, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rose misses the rest of the season.

The Pistons’ top five in points per game are now unavailable. Rose, Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard are hurt. Andre Drummond got traded to the Cavaliers. Reggie Jackson got bought out and signed with the Clippers.

Where will Detroit get scoring?

Maybe Jordan McRae, whom the Nuggets waived yesterday and seemed bound for the Suns.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Detroit has turned its attention to guard Jordan McRae, who was recently waived by the Denver Nuggets, sources said.

The Phoenix Suns intend to put in a waiver claim for McRae, sources said

Because the they have a worse record than Phoenix, the Pistons would get priority if both teams submit waiver claims.

McRae appeared to have a deal to join the Suns and agreed to a buyout with Denver if he cleared waivers. But I doubt he’d balk at going to Detroit. The Pistons can offer playing time as he approaches free agency. By claiming McRae, Detroit would get his Early Bird Rights and inside track on re-signing him this summer if the next month goes well.

Knicks release official statement that includes photo of Spike Lee and James Dolan shaking hands

Knicks owner James Dolan and Spike Lee
Knicks
By Dan FeldmanMar 3, 2020, 1:25 PM EST
Spike Lee said he’s being harassed by Knicks owner James Dolan.

Last night, Lee was initially denied entry to Madison Square Garden because he used the wrong entrance. Still upset about that, Lee sounded particularly bothered by the Knicks’ characterization of his halftime conversation with Dolan – that Lee and Dolan shared a laugh and handshake.

Knicks release:

“The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance – which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden – is laughable.  It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama. He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands.”

Did Lee use the procedurally correct entrance? Probably not.

Did the Knicks give him due notice that he should enter elsewhere? Despite his protests, I believe they might have.

But none of that matters. The Knicks are fighting an unwinnable battle. They’re alienating a beloved celebrity who pays them a ton of money and boosted their brand.

Whatever entrance Lee wanted to use, the Knicks should have found a way to accommodate him.

This back-and-forth only makes the Knicks look even worse. Just because Lee and Dolan shook hands doesn’t mean they laughed together or resolved the issue. In fact, the Knicks downplaying everything caused Lee to publicly blast them today.

At least we get another entry into the collection of absurd Knicks statements.