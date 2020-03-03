Portland’s Mario Hezonja fined $25,000 for grabbing referee’s arm

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trail Blazer guard CJ McCollum didn’t like the call, and he stormed over to referee Kevin Scott yelling. That was going to earn McCollum a technical.

Mario Hezonja tried to stop Scott from giving the tech so he could argue his case, but to do so Mario Hezonja reached out and grabbed Scott’s arm to stop him from blowing the whistle.

Tremendous effort from Mario Hezonja to try and keep the ref from T’ing up CJ McCollum pic.twitter.com/Ox5g62A0bT — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) March 3, 2020

Players cannot touch an official like that, and it earned Hezonja a $25,000 fine from the league.

Hezonja had to know that was coming. It’s just an expensive reminder not to grab a referee.