Portland’s Mario Hezonja fined $25,000 for grabbing referee’s arm

Trail Blazer guard CJ McCollum didn’t like the call, and he stormed over to referee Kevin Scott yelling. That was going to earn McCollum a technical.
Mario Hezonja tried to stop Scott from giving the tech so he could argue his case, but to do so Mario Hezonja reached out and grabbed Scott’s arm to stop him from blowing the whistle.
Players cannot touch an official like that, and it earned Hezonja a $25,000 fine from the league.
Hezonja had to know that was coming. It’s just an expensive reminder not to grab a referee.
He has the best bank shot of any coach in the NBA. Or at any level for that matter.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is away from the team for personal reasons on Tuesday, so Tim Duncan moved into the big chair.
What does that mean? Not much, the machine runs itself in San Antonio.
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Just taller. With a better midrange game.
The Spurs have made the playoffs 22 straight seasons – tied for the longest postseason streak in NBA history.
San Antonio faces long odds of topping the 1950-1971 Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers. The Spurs are four games and four teams out of playoff position in the Western Conference.
Now, San Antonio loses backup center Jakob Poeltl.
Poeltl on Facebook:
As today’s examination showed, I suffered a grade 2 MCL strain of the right knee. I will presumably miss the next two to four weeks. Since knee injuries can be very severe, I’m happy that I didn’t sustain a more serious injury. Nevertheless, this is an annoying situation. We’re in the midst of a very important phase, which is why every missed game hurts twice as much. I hope to be back on the floor as soon as possible.
What an unusual and relatively pleasant way to get an injury update. It’s nice to hear straight from a player about his own health.
LaMarcus Aldridge is also banged up. So, the Spurs have gone small with Drew Eubanks or Rudy Gay at center.
Poeltl is a good defender. He just fits terribly with DeMar DeRozan, because neither spreads the floor by shooting 3-pointers. With DeRozan serving as San Antonio’s go-to scorer, Poeltl had received a limited role. But he’d been productive in that role, and now the Spurs lose that.
Kyrie Irving was on the court for just 20 games this season wearing a Nets uniform.
He had bursitis in his shoulder earlier this season, missed 26 games as he tried to avoid surgery, ended up getting a cortisone shot, returned, injured his knee, and while out aggravated his shoulder. That ended his season.
Tuesday he got surgery, the team announced.
Even without Irving, his scoring, and his shot creation, the scrappy Nets will still make the playoffs, although as a seven or eight seed not expected to last long against the East powers.
Next season the Nets will roll into training camp with Irving, Kevin Durant (coming off his torn Achilles), and the expectations of a contender. There will be a lot put upon Irving and that repaired shoulder to get there.
The defining feature of Jim Boylen’s coaching: late timeouts in already-decided games.
If that weren’t already enough of an indictment of the Bulls coach, he found another way to humiliate Chicago last night.
Tomas Satoransky passed to Ryan Arcidiacono, who’d cut behind the Mavericks defense. But before Arcidiacono finished the open layup, Boylen was granted timeout.
Luka Doncic walked to the bench chuckling. We can’t read his mind, but good luck convincing anyone he wasn’t laughing at Boylen’s gaffe.
At least Chicago beat Dallas, 109-107.